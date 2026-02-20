Who Is Miles Teller? Miles Alexander Teller is an American actor, celebrated for his versatile roles and intense performances across diverse genres. He consistently brings a grounded authenticity to each character, captivating audiences with his dramatic range. His breakout moment arrived with the 2014 drama Whiplash, where his portrayal of an ambitious jazz drummer earned widespread critical acclaim. Teller’s immersive acting in the film established him as a compelling force in Hollywood.

Full Name Miles Alexander Teller Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $16 million Nationality American Ethnicity White, Russian Jewish, English, Irish, African American, Polish, French Education Lecanto High School, New York University Tisch School of the Arts, Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute, Stonestreet Studios Father Michael Teller Mother Merry Teller Siblings Erin Teller, Dana Teller

Early Life and Education Born in Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Miles Teller spent his early childhood in several states before his family settled in Citrus County, Florida, when he was twelve. He discovered a passion for acting during high school, actively participating in drama club productions. His father, Michael Teller, worked as a nuclear power plant engineer, while his mother, Merry Teller, was a real estate agent. Teller pursued his formal training at New York University’s Tisch School of the Arts, earning a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in drama.

Notable Relationships Currently, Miles Teller is married to model and actress Keleigh Sperry. The couple first met in 2013 and became engaged during a safari trip in South Africa in 2017. Teller and Sperry tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Maui, Hawaii, in September 2019. They do not have any children.

Career Highlights Miles Teller’s starring roles in the films Whiplash and Top Gun: Maverick highlight his ability to anchor major cinematic successes. Whiplash earned critical acclaim for his intense performance as a jazz drummer, while Top Gun: Maverick achieved massive box office success worldwide. His career also includes ventures beyond acting, such as becoming an investor and pitchman for The Long Drink, a gin-based beverage. This diversification showcases Teller’s business acumen alongside his film work.