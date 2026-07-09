Happy birthday to Tom Hanks , Courtney Love , and Jack White ! July 9 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Actor, Director, Producer, and Screenwriter Tom Hanks, 70 Grounded charisma and a versatile acting range have made American actor Tom Hanks one of Hollywood’s most beloved figures. He is celebrated for his iconic roles in films like Forrest Gump and Saving Private Ryan, as well as his philanthropic work. Hanks also co-founded the production company Playtone.



Little-known fact: Tom Hanks is a distant cousin of US President Abraham Lincoln through his paternal lineage.

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#2 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Actress Courtney Love, 62 An American singer-songwriter and actress, Courtney Love rose to prominence as the powerful lead vocalist for the alternative rock band Hole. Love is best known for her uninhibited live performances, confrontational lyrics, and acclaimed acting roles. She also co-created the manga series Princess Ai.



Little-known fact: She co-created the manga series Princess Ai, which is based on her life.

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#3 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Jack White, 51 American musician, singer, and songwriter Jack White emerged as a pivotal figure in the 2000s garage rock revival. He founded The White Stripes, delivering raw, blues-infused rock to global audiences.

White’s distinctive guitar work earned him multiple Grammy Awards and a spot in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. Outside of music, he leads Third Man Records, a successful independent label.



Little-known fact: Before pursuing music full-time, Jack White seriously considered becoming a Catholic priest and was accepted into a seminary.

#4 American Actor and Producer Jimmy Smits, 71 The commanding presence of American actor Jimmy Smits has graced television and film screens for decades, earning him widespread acclaim. Smits is celebrated for impactful roles such as attorney Victor Sifuentes on L.A. Law and Detective Bobby Simone in NYPD Blue, which garnered him an Emmy and a Golden Globe Award.



Little-known fact: Before committing to acting, Jimmy L. Smits considered pursuing a career as an athlete during his high school years.

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#5 American Actor Chris Cooper, 75 Known for his compelling character work, American actor Chris Cooper brings a quiet intensity to every role. He earned an Academy Award for Adaptation and has been a memorable presence in films like American Beauty and The Bourne Identity.



Cooper often portrays complex, rugged individuals.



Little-known fact: Before focusing on acting, Chris Cooper studied agriculture at the University of Missouri.

#6 American Actress and Voice Artist Pamela Adlon, 60 An American actress, writer, and director with a distinctive voice, Pamela Adlon has captivated audiences for decades. She earned an Emmy Award for voicing Bobby Hill on King of the Hill and later co-created and starred in the Peabody Award-winning series Better Things. Adlon also champions women's voices through her production company.



Little-known fact: Pamela Adlon became a citizen of the United Kingdom in January 2020.

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#7 Canadian Journalist and Businessman Kevin O'leary, 72 Known for his blunt advice and sharp investing style, Canadian businessman and television personality Kevin O'Leary has built an empire across software and finance. He rose to fame on Dragons' Den and Shark Tank, co-founding SoftKey Software Products that later sold for billions.



Little-known fact: O'Leary was diagnosed with dyslexia as a child, which he believes fostered out-of-the-box thinking in business.

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#8 American Lawyer and Politician Lindsey Graham, 71 American politician Lindsey Graham has represented South Carolina as a senior US Senator since 2003, advocating for a robust national defense. He is known for his willingness to engage across party lines in legislative efforts.

Graham also served as a military lawyer in the US Air Force for 33 years.



Little-known fact: Few know that Lindsey Olin Graham adopted his younger sister after their parents died when he was in his early twenties.

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#9 American Animator, Composer, and Screenwriter Rebecca Sugar, 39 An American animator, director, and songwriter, Rebecca Sugar is celebrated for her innovative approach to children's entertainment and her advocacy for LGBTQ+ representation. Sugar first gained widespread recognition for her work as a storyboard artist on Adventure Time.



She later created the groundbreaking series Steven Universe, which earned critical acclaim for its diverse themes and original music.



Little-known fact: Before her animation career, Rebecca Sugar's high school comic strip, "The Strip," won first place in a newspaper writing contest.

#10 American Actor and Singer Mitchel Musso, 35 American actor and singer Mitchel Tate Musso captivated audiences with his dynamic performances across Disney Channel productions. He gained significant recognition for his portrayal of Oliver Oken in Hannah Montana and as the voice of Jeremy Johnson in Phineas and Ferb. Beyond his acting, Musso also launched a music career, releasing his debut album in 2009.



Little-known fact: Mitchel Musso was originally cast as the voice of Aang in the unaired pilot of Avatar: The Last Airbender.

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