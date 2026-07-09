Who Is Kevin O’Leary? Kevin O’Leary is a Canadian investor and television personality known for his sharp business acumen and direct approach. His candid assessments have earned him the moniker “Mr. Wonderful”. He first gained widespread public attention as a prominent panelist on the CBC reality show Dragons’ Den. His transition to ABC’s Shark Tank solidified his global fame as a shrewd venture capitalist.

Full Name Terence Thomas Kevin O’Leary Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married Linda Greer Net Worth $400 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Irish and Lebanese descent Education University of Waterloo, Ivey Business School at University of Western Ontario Father Terry O’Leary Mother Georgette Bookalam Siblings Shane O’Leary Kids Trevor O’Leary, Savannah O’Leary

Early Life and Education Growing up in Montreal, Quebec, Terence Thomas Kevin O’Leary was shaped by his mother’s astute investment strategies. His father, Terry, passed away when O’Leary was seven, and his mother, Georgette, became a small-business owner and skilled investor. He pursued higher education at the University of Waterloo, earning an honors bachelor’s degree in environmental studies and psychology. Subsequently, he completed his MBA in entrepreneurship from the Ivey Business School at the University of Western Ontario.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc of commitment defines Kevin O’Leary’s marriage to Linda Greer, whom he wed in 1990. Their enduring union has weathered various challenges and includes a brief separation before they reconciled. The couple shares two adult children, a daughter named Savannah and a son named Trevor, and they often reside between Miami Beach and Toronto. O’Leary values his family, emphasizing the importance of their bond.

Career Highlights Kevin O’Leary’s business success began with SoftKey Software Products, which he co-founded in 1986. The company, later renamed The Learning Company, was acquired by Mattel in 1999 for over $3 billion, establishing his entrepreneurial reputation. He expanded his reach significantly by becoming a key panelist on the hit reality series Shark Tank. This role, alongside his prior appearances on Dragons’ Den, cemented his persona as a formidable venture capitalist and media personality.