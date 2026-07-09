Recently, Threads user Rob ( @master_i.t ) asked people on the platform to describe their craziest job interviews, and hundreds responded. From much too personal questions to unchecked entitlement, these stories prove that the talks can go off the rails in more ways than anyone expects.

Candidates and recruiters often accuse each other of making the hiring process unnecessarily difficult, and sometimes those complaints are perfectly valid. But if there's one thing clear, it's that the problem can lie on both sides of the table.

#1 Had someone a few months ago come in for an interview. Her past experience showed she changes jobs every few months and she admitted she also decides on a whim to just pack up and move hundreds of miles without word to her employers.



When asked how flexible she is (as in can she handle when a normal day does a complete 180). She says ‘let me show you!’ and proceeded to contort herself into a pretzel and had her leg behind her head before we knew it. 😳 Shoulda been more clear I guess. 😅

ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED:

#2 RN here. Interviewed for a job as an office nurse for a surgeon. During the course of the interview he asked me if I had a boyfriend and if I liked to party?



I was very young at that time, maybe 23 or 24, and was shocked, so I just answered: yes, and sometimes? But I was very uncomfortable.



They called me back a few weeks later to offer me the job. I said no, obviously.



Today, I am much older and would have a very different response to that bull.

ADVERTISEMENT

Chances are, social media might see quite a few more similar stories in the near future. According to FlexJobs' 2026 State of the Workplace Report, the majority of U.S. workers are considering a career change, and many are prepared to act on it. 79% of respondents said they are "more likely" to accept a new job offer today than they were a year ago, with over half (57%) specifying that they are "much more likely," FlexJobs explained to Bored Panda in an email statement.

#3 I had an interview with a very well-known cancer research company. The interviewer pulled out a deck of cards and told me I had to figure out which card he chose by asking questions.

I asked three questions and guessed the correct card.

Apparently, I got the right answer the wrong way… so I didn’t get the job. 😂

#4 They pulled up my LinkedIn and interrogated my entire 15 year career history, plus college internships - one by one. It took so long we didn’t cover my most recent 5 years of work.



Then said “we don’t think your skillset aligns with this role.” No way! You asked how I demonstrated leadership in f***ing college, I’m selling multi six figure software contracts now."



The irony…they sell talent acquisition software and this was the worst recruiting experience of my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 During Covid I applied to wal mart. Not even 8 hours later I get a text saying I’m hired. Ngl I thought I accidently applied on a fake site. Nope. No interview just come in. And I’m sure they regret it every day because I am a nuisance.

According to FlexJobs' report, 66% of workers have changed or considered changing career fields in the past year, a steady trend from 2025. Among the respondents: 43% are actively trying to change career fields this year. 34% are not interested in changing careers; 23% already attempted or made a career change in the past year; 15% tried to make a career change in the past year, but it hasn't worked out; 8% successfully changed careers in the past year.

#6 I was head of HR and in the middle of interviewing a candidate I really liked, he had a full on stroke and had to be taken to hospital. He was 28 years old.

ADVERTISEMENT

#7 I interviewed for a job as a hospice nurse. I was asked if I had had a significant loss -- everyone who worked their had had a death in their family (spouse or child) and she felt it made them a better support to dying patients.



I had just lost my grandmother. She asked if my grandmother lived with us. When I said no, she kind of crinkled her nose and said, "Well, I wouldn't call that a significant loss, then."



I couldn't work for her after that.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 I interviewed a guy who was very slick and my boss (male) loved him. I said no, because every single question he directed his reply to my boss and ignored me yet he knew I'd be the one who was his line manager.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some of the top drivers behind career changes include: Remote work options (24%); Higher pay (21%); Better work-life balance (20%); More meaningful or fulfilling work (11%)/ "We really began seeing this shift around the end of last year, and it has continued to accelerate into 2026," said Toni Frana, Career Expert Manager at FlexJobs. "Workers are clearly reprioritizing job adaptability over long-term loyalty and staying open to new career opportunities, even if that means trying out a new industry." As more people look for new jobs, they'll inevitably find themselves in more interviews. And as this list shows, not all of them are memorable for the right reasons!

#9 I drove a friend to work one day in my pajamas. I was jobless at the time. They walked inside and then came back to the car saying, “I got you an interview.” I said, “What? When?” Taken aback but grateful I guess. “Right now! My boss is inside waiting for you.” They said cheerfully. Not knowing what else to do, I got out of the car still in my pajamas and went inside to find the boss lady sitting in one of the booths waiting for me. I got the job on the spot. She and I are friends to this day.

#10 I was waiting for my job interview to start and they finally came out and said they would need to reschedule because the head of the company has taken his own life.

#11 An interview I had years ago had me interviewing for two hours, only 15 minutes of which I was allowed to speak. The second interview was done with the boss and my most direct coworker, and she told me later, after I had accepted the position, that she came with him to save me from a second two-hour interview. My QUEEN.

#12 I once went to an interview at a bail bond place. A friend of mine set it up. It was like 90 minutes of me sitting in his manager’s office as this guy went on a c*ked-out rant. I think he asked me maybe 2 questions, I barely had to talk because he did all the talking for me. Honestly kind of expected him to pull a g*n out at some point.



Turns out the guy really liked me and wanted to bring me on. The feeling was not mutual.

#13 It wasn't really an interview because I had the job but I was supposed to discuss a rotation opportunity with the manager. He waives me in his office after waiting ten minutes. He's on a personal phone call... keeps talking then finally tells them "yea, some girl is in my office wanting to talk to me about a job. [Laughs] yep, she looks like she about to talk my ear off..." Mind you he was an EEO Director...

#14 I’m Puerto Rican but have been told I sound Caucasian over the phone. In 2000, I was relocating from NY to DC/MD area. I answered an ad & had a great 1-hr long phone interview with the owner of the company. She really liked me & thought I’d be a great fit. She will fly out from home office in TX to meet me in DC to finalize everything.



The look on this woman’s face when I introduced myself was priceless! Shock, anger, horror. She rescinded the offer and couldn’t get me out fast enough!

#15 I almost got abducted by a Scientologist cult at an interview once.

Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

#16 Mine is straightforward: I depended on public transport schedule to get to an interview, it was a 10mins walk from the train station to their office, I got there exactly 10mins before the interview, while rushing there I walked down a side road but there was a tall wall and iron gate blocking the way (some closed residential area).

Couldn't wait, climbed over, entirely ripped my suit pants, they loved it, I got the job.

#17 I had a retired pharmacist apply for an entry-level/minimum wage position. He had apparently taking up a hobby of hypnosis and offered to hypnotize us all at the interview!

#18 Had an interview scheduled at 12:30. I get to the place around 12:15, the lights are off and no one is at the receptionist desk. I stand outside and wait, assuming they're on lunch. 12:20, an employee comes and unlocks the door so I explain why I'm there and they let me in, saying someone will be with me shortly. 12:30 comes and goes. 12:40, another employee comes in and says he'll go find the person who's supposed to do the interview. Cool. 12:45... 1:00... 1:15, still nobody. I just walked out

#19 I had an interview show up in slippers, sleep shorts, an ill fitting sweatshirt not zipped properly and no bra. When I remarked on her choice of attire, she said she didn’t think the place would be this nice.

#20 I have two:

Sat in on an interview at a video store. We offered him the job. He started training. A few days later he was all over the news for m*rdering a rich guy he'd been shacked up with. Happened prior to the interview.



Next one isn't as crazy. Sat in again. They asked the prospect to tell us a little about himself. He said "I'm not going to steal from you." I kind of believed him, but the boss didn't. Boss was later fired for stealing hundreds of tapes and dvds.

#21 Interviewd a man for heavy equipment sales, and couldn't figure out why his name was familiar. Came in to interview, and when I asked about availability, he straight-faced tells me he's not sure because he's been indicted for m*rder and he's awaiting trial. 🫠

#22 My most recent “interview”. I’ve been unemployed due to company closure. My SIL works for a company and they need a temp person. I’m down. HR emails me, doesn’t ask for an application/resume-nothing. Asks me to come in and chat. “So tell us about you” I do. “Do you know how to handle difficult convos?” Yep I worked with surgeons. “Okay when can you start?” 😂

#23 man said he didn't have to interview for the job because he used to have the same job 10 years ago (same company, he had transferred to a new job 10 years ago). So I said "to clarify, you are denying to interview?" he said yes and left 🤣

#24 I was interviewing people for a coding job way back.. guy comes in, seems fairly qualified.. half way thru the interview he says “if you want to see my code quality, I have every bit of code I’ve written from every company I’ve worked at on this CD-ROM”.. I thanked him and immediately ended the interview

#25 I interviewed a guy for a government job. He wore a hoodie and a baseball cap. There was a lengthy pause between questions (we have to take a lot of notes)... The man started SINGING.

#26 Interviewing someone over the phone for a surgical tech position. We asked a question that was something like “tell us about a time you had a difficult conversation with a coworker”. They explain they had a CW that just refused to cooperate & had a bad attitude. So there was a conversation, but nothing changed.



“And how did you handle that?”



“Well the next time we had a case together I st*bbed her with an instrument”

#27 Went to an interview in Fort Worth for data analysis. Interviewer was also manager, asked me how I'd handle Friday EOD if more urgent work came in.



I said that I'd be staying to get it handled.



"That's what they all say, and then they quit after the first time it happens. You'll be the same."



I was irked, because I value my integrity, and every other question, no matter my answer, his response was that I'd quit.



Didn't get the job but I did dodge a bullet.

#28 Had someone do a virtual interview in their bed.

Had someone tell me they didnt like talking to people on the phone (position was for a call center representative)

#29 Company calls me in for an interview, after waiting in the lobby 75 minutes past the appointment time, I am ushered into the office of the boss who takes three different phone calls in the five minutes I was in there and says on the third one “I’ll be done in a minute here, I’m wrapping up something that’s not very important.”

I walked out of there thinking ‘I would NEVER work here.’

#30 When I was a manager at a college commons for 2 food brands, I had a girl come to an interview late, she dressed very casually (I guess her mom was in the hospital and she just came from there, I let that slide) but as soon as we sat down she asked...so how do I get out of here? Like to the bus stop?

#31 I had an interview like that when I was young. Interviewing for a teachers aide position about 40 years ago, I was so nervous I got the giggles and literally laughed my way through the whole interview. Every single question was answered while laughing my bum off. Needless to say I didn't get the job cos I'm pretty sure they thought I was on something but I wasn't it's just how I react to things sometimes.

#32 Interviewed for a job, they keos scheduling interviews less than 24hrs notice.. they told me I would have a 2nd interview with the operations manager.. ended up being with the owner of the company, when I asked why the change turns out they quit. Offered me the job but the terms of the job were totally different to what was initially advertised and discussed. When I asked for clarification on the changes they withdrew the application and said I wasn't flexible enough. So much wasted time lol

#33 I guess this isn’t super crazy, but when I was getting married, I was moving to a new town, so I applied for jobs there. I got an interview at the only skilled nursing facility in the town (I was a CNA). I showed up like 10 minutes early. I even said “hey, I know I’m early”. The person interviewing me was UPSET and got snippy. She was like “the interview isn’t until [time]” in a really snarky tone. So I was like “…I’m aware and I’m fine waiting”. Worked there for 3 months before I bounced lol

#34 Some years ago I had a long interview, lasted about an hour. I had my legs crossed during. When the interview was over, I stood up to leave and couldn't feel my legs. I fell face first into a stack of boxes. Ive never been so embarrassed!!🤦🏿‍♀️😂😂

#35 I had an interview and I already knew it didn’t go well. It was very awkward. When she walked me out, I said, “thank you for the job opportunity” when I meant, “thank you for giving me the opportunity to interview”

#36 Had a guy chase me down the street to a job interview at a dock bar. He was mad I passed him going 20 mph. Chased me down the dock, into the restaurant and announced to everyone in there that “you should not hire this girl because she drives like a maniac”

…….. bruh

#37 In grad school I had to interview for a practicum shortly after having my wisdom teeth removed, and I was on some good painkillers. So good, in fact, that I have no memory of the interview, including what the program was, what they asked, or anything I said. Just a vague recollection of the building it was in 🤦🏻‍♀️

#38 I was called for a "pre-interview" by a supposed recruiter. Role sounded interesting, I had just been contacted by a different recruiter for a similar role, so figured why not. It got weird weird. Like, I'm not 100% sure that the guy was an actual recruiter. Somehow by the end of the call, he was making plans for us to meet, and telling me that my photos should be more revealing. I work in IT, so just wtf.

I decided to stay with my then-current role, thankfully.

#39 Back in like 2000, 2001, I applied at a ln oil change place. Got called in for an interview. Guy is being kinda weird, then starts asking me about internet/web design stuff. I was applying to change oil not do web stuff. Then he's like oh well see I have this uh... "adult" website and I think you'd be great to run that instead. And you're really attractive!

Like excuse me? I left immediately.

#40 I was interviewing a candidate who appeared to be really I'll. I was trying to ask her questions and she sat across from literally blowing green mucus bubbles from her nose. I was gagging so bad. I was afraid I was going to throw up. I excused myself, got her a box of tissues and cut that interview short. I refused to shake her hand and I immediately went to wash my hands and sanitize my desk.

#41 Worked for a refuse company in the garage. My boss interviewed a guy who was deaf. They did the whole interview on paper. A deaf guy in a garage with large trucks, in a location with large trucks driving around, backing up, etc would not work well.

#42 I applied for a company that made me do video responses as part of the application. Got a generic email inviting me into the office with a set date/time. No communication with an actual person. I show up and it’s a group interview. Like multiple interviewEES. Group stopped at the restroom first and walked into a girl scream sobbing on the floor, not to be consoled. No one mentioned it.

I walked out halfway through.

#43 Part of the interview was some math problems. We gave them a calculator and had them fill out an application and do the math, then checked their answers in the interview. It was an entry level position. One guy did all his calculations manually and we asked why he didn't use the calculator. It was the kind w a cover that flipped closed. "I thought it was a paperweight" 💀 That was 20 years ago and I still think about him.

#44 I interviewed a law school graduate for a full time job and she asked if we got summers off.

#45 I had a girl come in for an interview and brought someone with her. Like inside the building, into the office with her. We had to tell him to wait outside because he tried to come in the interview. The whole thing was very odd.

#46 The first time I interviewed for a grownup job my prospective boss asked me what church I went to. I told her I didn’t. Still got the job. I guess we both knew it was baloney. I got, and really loved, that job. No idea what she was thinking though.

#47 I got hired for a pharmacy tech position for Walgreens over text messages lol. When I went in for the interview. One of the lady's from HR didn't like me. She was probably intimidated by how I dressed and carried myself. I had my passport and she literally asked if that was an acceptable form of ID! Then she made jokes about how it looked dirty and how clean hers was. That job was hell!

#48 I was interviewing for a job and they were going over my resume. The job was at a retail/office medical supply company. Related experience - the satellite college I worked for: moved out. A not for profit program: Ended. Retail: Store closed. A laundry list of of places that closed including another store and my department at a phone co. The owner was incredulous. All these closed? Yes. He ended the interview and I heard him say I had bad karma. Note. They closed a year later.

#49 I was interviewing for retoucher position for a watch company ran by the Hasidic community. I was in the middle of showing my future manager my portfolio when he asked me if I liked Jewish guys. 😖😖 I ignored the question and continued flipping through my samples. Got the job but then he would call my phone at inappropriate times. Didn’t stay there very long.

#50 I was interviewing someone for a dental assistant position but virtually with cameras on. The applicant was literally grocery shopping. She was literally answering my questions while putting things in her cart. Then mid-sentence, she yelled at someone who ran into her shopping cart. I cut the interview short lol and obviously didn’t give her the job. But like wth is wrong with people?

#51 I once interviewed a guy who kept going on about his rap career and how weird he is because he can be the only white guy in a room full of black people and be comfortable. He then went on about how Bone Thugs N Harmony has asked him to join their group but he turned it down to focus on his solo music. Keep in mind this was in a small town in Northern Michigan.

#52 I went to a scheduled interview that I took time off for and they went to lunch then home early.

#53 I interviewed at an assisted living place. They ran out of chairs so three of the five people sat on the floor. A manager came in, cussed about something and walked back out. They spent the first 15 minutes gossiping, completely ignoring me. It was probably some kind of test but I said I didn’t think I was the right fit and walked out.

#54 Years ago I interviewed for this department store. I dressed really professional because that's just how I am. The guy interviewing me was so nervous. Lol it felt like I was interviewing him for the job. I was honestly a little uncomfortable.

#55 I was leading enterprise agility and needed to get some contract agile coaches to help my team “boot up” several new domains. A candidate was so anxious and nervous he almost started to cry and froze. I stopped the interview. Told everyone to turn off their cameras. Took everyone through a mindfulness exercise and then we started over cameras off and conversational. ☺️ He didn’t get the role but I was proud of how well my team handled it. 👏🏽

#56 A paralegal told me about interviewing with a pompous attorney who droned on, gesturing with a pen that dripped ink all over his neck and collar of an expensive starched white shirt with french cuffs. She couldn’t keep a straight face. Years later, I was in an elevator and overheard an attorney talking about the worst interview he conducted and it was the time a job candidate was inexplicably laughing during an interview and he didn’t realize until much later he had flung ink all over himself.

#57 I interviewed at a hospital for food services in the 90s, and passed the first interview with flying colours. Next was with the food services chief. She looked me up and down, and said, "You can expect to be hazed," and I said, "no I don't think so," left, went back to the original interviewer, told her what was said to me and left.

#58 Mine was for a law clerk job at a firm when I was in law school. The hiring attorney had me sit in on a meeting with a client….. like I did not work there, I did not have any affiliation with this firm and I’m sitting in on a confidential client meeting. At the end of the “interview” I told him it wasn’t going to be the right fit for me and he was disappointed I “wasted his time.”

#59 I was interviewing a candidate virtually who showed up under the influence of something. She would begin answering and drift off mid sentence. At one point she started to fall asleep. That’s when I ended the interview. I was being interviewed once where the ceo/founder of the company told me I was lying about my “weakness”. I wasn’t. I in fact could have proved it. But I didn’t want to work for someone who would behave that way during an interview.

#60 my current job- my now-manager asked my boyfriend how old i was after introducing us n when he told her she was like have her come to the golf course for a few hours. n the rest is history, i love my job n my manager!

#61 It was a very short term temp position (2 weeks), but they wanted to interview me first,

🙄). I was there on time but had to wait while the lawyer I'd be working for droned on and on in a loud, self important manner on a phone call.

When he eventually talked to me, he said the job was mainly dicta-typing 🥺 there's no way I was going to have that voice in my ears for hours a day.

The agency called and said they loved me and I said NO WAY 😅

#62 I was told I was "too hungry". After a stellar interview with everyone else. From a woman two years older than me at the time.