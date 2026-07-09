Who Is Tom Hanks? Tom Hanks is an American actor recognized for his grounded, everyman charm and remarkable versatility on screen. His enduring appeal allows him to transform ordinary characters into deeply resonant figures. He first garnered significant public attention and critical acclaim for his poignant performance in the 1988 film Big, earning an Academy Award nomination. This role solidified his widespread appeal and established his box office presence, marking his arrival as a major star.

Full Name Thomas Jeffrey Hanks Gender Male Height 6 feet 0 inches (183 cm) Relationship Status Married to Rita Wilson Net Worth $400 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Chabot College, California State University, Sacramento Father Amos Mefford Hanks Mother Janet Marylyn Frager Siblings Sandra Hanks Benoiton, Larry Hanks, Jim Hanks Kids Colin Hanks, Elizabeth Ann Hanks, Chester Marlon Hanks, Truman Theodore Hanks

Early Life and Education Born in Concord, California, Thomas Jeffrey Hanks navigated a childhood of frequent moves following his parents’ 1960 divorce. He spent much of his youth with his father, Amos Mefford Hanks, an itinerant cook. Hanks attended Skyline High School in Oakland, California, where early roles in school plays sparked his passion for performance. He further pursued theater studies at Chabot College and California State University, Sacramento, before relocating to New York City.

Notable Relationships Married to actress Rita Wilson since 1988, Tom Hanks shares a long-standing partnership revered in Hollywood. He was previously wed to Samantha Lewes, a union that ended in 1987. Hanks and Wilson have two sons, Chester Marlon Hanks and Truman Theodore Hanks. He also co-parents Colin Hanks and Elizabeth Ann Hanks with his late former wife, Samantha Lewes.

Career Highlights Tom Hanks’s filmography boasts numerous flagship works, including his Academy Award-winning performances in Philadelphia and Forrest Gump. He scored major box office success with films like Apollo 13 and the Toy Story franchise, where he voiced Sheriff Woody. Expanding his influence, Hanks co-founded Playtone, a production company responsible for acclaimed television series such as Band of Brothers and From the Earth to the Moon. He also writes, directing films like That Thing You Do!, further cementing his creative control. To date, Hanks has collected two Academy Awards, seven Emmy Awards, and four Golden Globe Awards, showcasing consistent critical recognition. He also received the AFI Life Achievement Award, confirming his legacy in cinema.