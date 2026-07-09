Who Is Jack White? Jack White is an American musician noted for his distinctive musical techniques and eccentricity. He became a key artist of the 2000s indie and garage rock movements. His breakthrough arrived in 2001 with The White Stripes’ album White Blood Cells, which garnered international fame. This success established him as a significant force in rock revival; he is known for his signature red, white, and black aesthetic.

Full Name Jack White Gender Male Height 6 feet 2 inches (188 cm) Relationship Status Separated from Olivia Jean Net Worth $60 million Nationality American Ethnicity Polish American, Scottish American Education Cass Technical High School Father Gorman M. Gillis Mother Teresa Gillis Siblings Six brothers, three sisters Kids Scarlett Teresa White, Henry Lee White

Early Life and Education Born in Detroit, Michigan, Jack White is the youngest of ten children to Gorman M. Gillis and Teresa Gillis. His parents worked for the Archdiocese of Detroit, and he was raised Catholic. He attended Cass Technical High School, where his early interest in blues and 1960s rock music began. Before music, he completed a three-year upholstery apprenticeship.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Jack White’s life, including marriages to Meg White and Karen Elson. His most recent marriage to Olivia Jean began in 2022. White shares two children, Scarlett Teresa White and Henry Lee White, with his second wife, Karen Elson. He is currently separated from Olivia Jean.

Career Highlights Jack White rose to fame as the guitarist and lead vocalist of The White Stripes, a duo that redefined garage rock. Their albums White Blood Cells and the Grammy-winning Elephant earned global success. Beyond The White Stripes, White launched Third Man Records, an independent label and creative hub. He also co-founded successful bands like The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. White was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame as a member of The White Stripes in 2025.