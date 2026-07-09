Who Is Pamela Adlon? Pamela Adlon is an American actress and writer celebrated for her distinctive raspy voice and authentic performances. Her work often brings a grounded realism to both animated and live-action roles. She first gained widespread recognition for voicing Bobby Hill in the animated comedy series King of the Hill, a role that earned her a Primetime Emmy Award. Adlon then anchored the acclaimed series Better Things, which she co-created, wrote, and directed.

Full Name Pamela Adlon Gender Female Height 5 feet 0 inches (152 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $16 million Nationality American, British Ethnicity White, Jewish Education Sarah Lawrence College Father Donald Maxwell Segall Mother Marina Lucy Leece Segall Siblings Penina Segall Kids Gideon Adlon, Odessa A’zion, Valentine Adlon

Early Life and Education Growing up in New York City, Pamela Adlon’s early life was shaped by her father, Donald Maxwell Segall, a television writer and producer. The family frequently moved between New York and Los Angeles, exposing her to the entertainment industry from a young age. She began performing voice-over work at age nine, fostering an early interest in acting that foreshadowed her multifaceted career. Adlon later attended Sarah Lawrence College for a semester.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc in Pamela Adlon’s personal life includes her marriage to Felix O. Adlon. They were married in 1996 and later divorced in 2010. Pamela Adlon shares three daughters, Gideon, Odessa, and Valentine, with whom she co-parents following their divorce, and she currently maintains a single relationship status.

Career Highlights Pamela Adlon’s voice acting career is legendary, notably for her Emmy-winning portrayal of Bobby Hill in the animated series King of the Hill. Her distinctive voice has also brought life to numerous characters in beloved shows like Recess and the Tinker Bell film series. Beyond voice work, Adlon made a seismic shift into directing and showrunning with the Peabody Award-winning FX comedy series Better Things. She also launched her all-female production company, Slam Book Inc., overseeing projects that elevate underrepresented voices.