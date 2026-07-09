Who Is Courtney Love? Courtney Michelle Love is an American singer, songwriter, and actress known for her raw talent and intense stage presence. A prominent figure in the 1990s alternative and grunge scenes, she has carved out a distinctive career spanning four decades. Her breakout moment came as the lead vocalist of the band Hole, which she formed in 1989. The group’s debut album, Pretty on the Inside, garnered critical acclaim, establishing Love as a compelling force in rock music.

Full Name Courtney Michelle Love Gender Female Height 5 feet 8.5 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $100 million Nationality American Ethnicity Welsh, Irish, German, English, Ashkenazi Jewish, Cuban Education Trinity College Dublin Father Hank Harrison Mother Linda Carroll Siblings Jaimee Rodriguez, Nicole Rodriguez, Daniel Menely, Benjamin Barraud, Joshua Barraud Kids Frances Bean Cobain

Early Life and Education A turbulent childhood marked Courtney Love’s early years in San Francisco, California, where she was born to psychotherapist Linda Carroll and Grateful Dead road manager Hank Harrison. Her parents divorced when she was young, and she spent time in various communes and foster care. Love later attended Nelson College for Girls in New Zealand before studying psychology at the University of Oregon and English and philosophy at Portland State University; she ultimately received honorary patronage from Trinity College Dublin.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Courtney Love’s personal life, most notably her marriage to Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain. The couple’s intense relationship drew significant media attention throughout the early 1990s. Love and Cobain welcomed their only child, daughter Frances Bean Cobain, in August 1992. She has no other publicly acknowledged children or current partner.

Career Highlights As the frontwoman of Hole, Courtney Love achieved significant success in the alternative rock scene with albums like Live Through This and Celebrity Skin. The band’s critically acclaimed music resonated with audiences, earning multi-platinum sales and Grammy nominations. Beyond music, Love expanded her career into acting, receiving a Golden Globe Award nomination for her compelling performance as Althea Leasure in Miloš Forman’s 1996 film The People vs. Larry Flynt.