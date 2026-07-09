Who Is Mitchel Musso? Mitchel Tate Musso is an American actor and singer, recognized for bringing an infectious energy to his roles, particularly within the Disney Channel sphere. He has established a versatile career spanning television, film, and music. Musso first captured widespread attention playing Oliver Oken, the best friend of Miley Stewart, in the hit series Hannah Montana. His comedic timing and memorable character helped cement the show’s massive popularity among young audiences worldwide.

Full Name Mitchel Tate Musso Gender Male Height 5 feet 8 inches (173 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $500,000 Nationality American Ethnicity White Father Samuel Musso Mother Katherine Musso Siblings Mason Musso, Marc Musso

Early Life and Education A focus on family and community theater shaped Mitchel Musso’s early years in Garland, Texas. His parents, Samuel and Katherine Musso, were actively involved in the local Dallas theater scene. He grew up in Rockwall, Texas, alongside his two brothers, Mason and Marc, both of whom also pursued careers in entertainment, hinting at the creative environment of their household.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Mitchel Musso’s personal life, including a relationship with Hannah Montana co-star Emily Osment from 2008 to 2010. He was also linked to actress Gia Mantegna. More recently, Musso reportedly began dating Haley Rome in 2015. He currently maintains a single relationship status, with no public information about children.

Career Highlights Mitchel Musso’s acting career is largely defined by his prominent roles in Disney Channel productions, notably as Oliver Oken in the beloved series Hannah Montana. He also lent his distinctive voice to Jeremy Johnson in the animated show Phineas and Ferb. Beyond acting, Musso expanded into music, releasing his self-titled debut album in 2009 through Walt Disney Records, which reached number 19 on the Billboard 200. He later released the EP Brainstorm and the album Ghost. His contributions to popular culture have earned him nominations for several Young Artist Awards and a Saturn Award.