Who Is Chris Cooper? Christopher Walton Cooper is an American actor celebrated for his intense, grounded performances. He brings a quiet strength to a diverse range of roles across film and television. Cooper first gained widespread recognition for his compelling portrayal in the 1989 miniseries Lonesome Dove. His nuanced performance captivated audiences and established him as a formidable dramatic talent.

Full Name Christopher Walton Cooper Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Marianne Leone Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education University of Missouri Father Charles Sherwood Cooper Mother Mary Ann Walton Cooper Siblings Chuck Cooper Kids Jesse Lanier Cooper

Early Life and Education Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Christopher Cooper grew up with his father, Charles, a US Air Force physician and cattleman, and his homemaker mother, Mary Ann. Summers were often spent on their family’s cattle ranch in rural Kansas. He later attended the University of Missouri, initially majoring in set design before switching to acting. Cooper pursued acting to overcome shyness, finding his true calling in the theater program.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc has defined Christopher Cooper’s enduring marriage to actress and writer Marianne Leone. They met in an acting class in New York City in 1979 and married in July 1983. The couple welcomed their son, Jesse Lanier Cooper, in October 1987. They shared a profound bond with Jesse until his passing in 2005.

Career Highlights Christopher Cooper’s breakthrough came with his Academy Award-winning performance in the 2002 film Adaptation. His portrayal of orchid thief John Laroche earned him both critical acclaim and an Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. Beyond this, Cooper solidified his reputation in a range of films, notably appearing in the drama American Beauty and the action thriller The Bourne Identity. He has also frequently collaborated with director John Sayles on projects such as Lone Star. To date, Cooper has collected a Golden Globe Award for Adaptation and a Screen Actors Guild Award for the ensemble cast of American Beauty. These accolades cement his status as a respected character actor in Hollywood.