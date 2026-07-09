In this roundup , people are sharing the "rich people things" they once assumed were reserved for the wealthy, only to discover they were well within reach. From gourmet chocolates to simple home upgrades and smart everyday purchases, these small luxuries prove that feeling rich doesn't always require spending a fortune. Keep scrolling, Pandas, to see which affordable indulgences made the list.

When you think of luxury, it's easy to picture million-dollar mansions , designer wardrobes, and private jets. But here's the thing: not everything that feels luxurious comes with a jaw-dropping price tag. In fact, some of the little comforts and everyday indulgences people associate with wealth are surprisingly affordable—you just don't realize it until someone lets you in on the secret.

#1 Eating well.



Cooking is a skill that can be learned.



Very rarely are the multi use ingredients that expensive, or they can be bought in bulk to reduce cost.



Once you know what you're doing a delicious dinner takes less time to prepare than most people would expect.



A little investment of time on a person's part and you'll be cooking most things more to your taste than any restaurant could.

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#2 Thrift stores often have name brand quality clothes. I’ve built a nice wardrobe buying from second hand shops



Edit - Recently I found someone’s brand new Ray Ban wayfarers at a thrift store in the cheap sunglasses box for less than $5. Immaculate condition with case. Brand new these are $200+.

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#3 Art exhibits. Some are free and interesting to walk around, lol. .

We've all had that moment when we see a price tag and immediately think, "Wait... someone actually spends that much?" For many of us, things like designer handbags, luxury cars, and million-dollar homes feel like they belong in a completely different world. But the funny thing about money is that "expensive" can mean very different things depending on who you ask. A Ferrari might be someone's impossible dream while being someone else's weekend purchase. However, every now and then, we come across something so ridiculously expensive that almost everyone can agree—it is truly in a league of its own. These are the kinds of items that make you stop scrolling and wonder how something could possibly cost that much.

#4 Buying a corvette.



I bought a 2007 C6 in spectacular condition with only 65,000 miles for about $20k. Paid cash. My coworker that drives a brand new $60,000 Jeep always makes “rich guy” jokes towards me.



I’m like… dude… I didn’t buy a Corvette because I’m rich. I’m doing well because I don’t go $60k in debt for a Jeep.



The thing just uses Chevy parts. Brake rotors were cheaper to replace than my wife’s Subaru Forester. It’s fun as hell and I can sell it 2-3 years later for basically what I paid for it.

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#5 Its definitely not a rich people thing, but TELL ME WHY my parents acted like Ferrero Rocher was expensive????

#6 All inclusive resorts. Like yea the high end ones can be over 2k a night but if you just want to drink and relax on a beach then you can find nice ones for around $200 a night.

And believe it or not, some of the most expensive things on Earth aren't even made on Earth. NASA’s OSIRIS-REx mission brought back samples collected from the surface of an asteroid called Bennu, and these tiny pieces of space material are considered some of the most valuable substances ever studied. Their estimated value comes to an astonishing $9.6 million (approximately £7.9 million) per gram. But their importance goes far beyond their price tag. Scientists discovered that Bennu contains a wide variety of organic compounds and many of the ingredients linked to the building blocks of DNA. Basically, these little pieces of an asteroid could help answer some of humanity's biggest questions about life itself. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 The grinder salt and pepper shaker!

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#8 For some reason I always thought Broadway would be a ridiculously expensive rich person activity.



Its not, rather its quite an enjoyable experience.

#9 A dermatologist, growing up I always thought it was for celebrities. Now (with health insurance of course) it’s not unreasonable to go.

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If space rocks weren't impressive enough, here's another substance with an unbelievable price tag: helium-3. This rare isotope of helium is extremely difficult to find naturally on Earth, with only small amounts existing in our atmosphere. Most of the helium-3 available today comes from the slow decay of tritium, another rare and valuable substance. Tritium itself is worth around $29,000 (approximately £24,000) per gram and has important uses in nuclear technology. Despite this process, helium-3 remains incredibly scarce, with global production estimated at only 10–20 kilograms per year. When something is that rare, it's no surprise that its value skyrockets.

#10 Using a travel agent. Many don’t charge you because they get a kickback from the resorts, cruises, etc they book for you.

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#11 Having a coffee or glass of wine or two on a swanky rooftop terrace, for example at a nice hotel where you’re not staying. I’m not saying they don’t jack up the prices at these establishments, but the experience FEELS way more expensive than it actually is. Such a pleasant hack to impress a visitor to your city or maybe close out a long day when traveling.

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#12 Traveling to Europe from the US. If you're willing to take some annoying transit at annoying hours, flying to/from the continuous US and a week in Europe can be about $1k. To be clear, it's expensive, but it's not once-in-a-lifetime expensive.

Now, let's come back down to Earth and talk about a treasure that has fascinated people for more than a century. The Cullinan diamond holds the record for being the largest rough gem-quality diamond ever discovered. Found in 1905, this incredible stone weighed a massive 3,106 carats before being carefully cut into 105 individual diamonds. The largest of these, Cullinan I, also known as the Great Star of Africa, weighs 530.2 carats. Today, it sits proudly in the British Sovereign’s Sceptre and is estimated to be worth around $400 million. Not bad for something that started as a single piece of rock hidden underground. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Tailoring your clothes.

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#14 Good wine. Cheap wine can taste amazing and expensive wine can taste terrible.

#15 Hiring a monthly house cleaner.

Now it's time to talk about something a little more familiar—but definitely not something you'll find in your average refrigerator. Pule cheese, also known as magareći sir, is a Serbian delicacy made from 60% Balkan donkey milk and 40% goat milk. Produced in the Zasavica Nature Reserve, this unusual cheese has earned the title of one of the world's most expensive cheeses. It reportedly sells for around $1,300 per kilogram. So, the next time someone tells you cheese is just a simple snack, remember that some varieties come with a very serious luxury price tag. A cheese platter has never sounded quite this fancy. ADVERTISEMENT

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#16 Playing tennis. Public courts, racket and a few balls… cheaper and more fun than any gym.

#17 Salmon. It’s not the cheapest food, but in reality it’s not nearly as expensive as I had been led to believe as a kid.

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#18 Buying a a nice leather belt. It has outlasted 3 cheaper belts I've purchased since. Beyond not being expensive, it actually makes financial sense.

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Some foods are so expensive that you might spend more time admiring them than actually eating them. Almas caviar is one such example, made from the rare eggs of albino sturgeon and considered one of the most luxurious foods in the world. With a price of approximately $34,500 per kilogram, this delicacy is definitely not something most people casually add to their shopping list. Instead, it is often treated like a symbol of exclusivity and status. At that price, every tiny spoonful probably feels like a major financial decision. Sometimes, the luxury isn't just in the taste—it's in knowing how rare it is.

#19 Bidets. My 1st one cost $35 on Amazon.

#20 Airport lounges are actually cheaper than airport restaurants and they have acceptable food in them. Totally worth it if you have a long layover. .

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#21 This is kind of obscure compared to a lot of the other stuff in this thread, but fly fishing.



Fly fishing is seen as a rich person's hobby because of how expensive the gear can be. There's serious FOMO in the fly fishing community because of high end limited edition reels, rods, gear, and other things. There's also a lot or pressure by manufacturers to buy the newest thing and hop on the newest trend because they claim it'll make you more successful.



In reality, you don't really need any of that. A $100 beginner fly rod with a basic disc drag reel is all you really need. You don't need a $1200 7x rod, you don't need an $1100 Abel Vaya reel, you don't need $200 Scientific line or bougie hand crafted flies.



People were catching more fish with the most basic tools a hundred years ago. Most of the success comes from experience and listening to local fisherman.

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For football fans, some items are valuable not because of what they are, but because of the unforgettable moments connected to them. Lionel Messi’s shirt from the 2022 FIFA World Cup Final is a perfect example of how sports history can transform an ordinary item into a priceless collectible. After Argentina defeated France and ended a 36-year World Cup drought, Messi's jersey became a symbol of one of football's greatest moments. The shirt was later auctioned for an incredible £6.1 million. It wasn't just a piece of clothing anymore—it became a reminder of Messi's legendary career and a historic victory millions of fans around the world will never forget.

#22 Growing up I was lead to believe if I let the AC run all day, I’ll go broke and be bankrupt.

Don’t get me wrong, I notice the bill increase during the summer months. But it’s not that crazy for the amount of comfort it provides.

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#23 Irish butter.



Got a mistaken delivery in 2020 and the butter was SOOOOOO much better! I braced myself when I went to the store... ok, it's more, but not enough to make me upset and tastes so much better!

#24 TSA PreCheck.

And finally, we arrive at something that feels straight out of a billionaire's garage. The Rolls-Royce La Rose Noire Droptail currently holds the title of the world's most expensive new car, with an estimated price tag of around $30 million. Only four of these custom-built masterpieces exist, making them incredibly rare even among luxury vehicles. Every detail has been carefully designed, turning the car into more of a handcrafted work of art than a simple mode of transportation. For the lucky few who own one, this isn't just about getting from point A to point B. It is about owning something almost nobody else on the planet can have. ADVERTISEMENT

#25 Investing your money. It keeps paying you back.

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#26 Giving out full candy bars on Halloween.

#27 Sparkling water 💧.

After looking at asteroid samples, rare diamonds, luxury foods, and million-dollar collectibles, these posts suddenly don't seem quite so expensive anymore. Right, pandas? Sometimes, the things that feel special don't have to cost a fortune—they just need to bring a little extra joy into our everyday lives. So, Pandas, which item did you once think was a luxury, only to discover it was actually much more affordable than expected? Share your thoughts! ADVERTISEMENT

#28 EVs, especially considering how much you will save on gas.

#29 Sailing. It's like $150 a year to use the boats at at the local sailing club.

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#30 Cloth napkins at dinner.

#31 I have a very nice 27 foot sailboat that only cost me 5k. Used ones are inexpensive.

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#32 Mechanical watches. Yes, they can be expensive, but it turns out that great automatic and manual watches can be had for well under $500.

#33 Good bedding. Nice sheets and pillows make life feel way more expensive than they are.

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#34 Viennetta ice cream cake.

#35 I went on a cruise and paid 50% more for a "ship within a ship" experience. Basically we had no lines, no waits, our own restaurant, a butler, a double cabin with a massive balcony, etc, $1200 in credits, no tipping allowed, all alcohol and everything included. Pretty sure that with the credits and tip and drinks included it was cheaper than a regular cabin.

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#36 Buying fewer, Higher quality basics instead of constantly replacing cheap ones.

#37 A lot of people think Trader Joe’s is for rich people.

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#38 Class, I discovered that a long time ago. Class doesn't come from being rich. In fact, so many rich people are in short supply of it.

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#39 Putting potato chips into a bowl.

#40 Getting a financial advisor!

#41 Glass food storage containers.

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#42 Nice cheeses.



Virtually all grocery stores have a selection of foreign or different styles of cheese other than the basic American cheese.



When we were about 20, and my husband and I were super broke, once a month I bought a different type of cheese. Then I graduated to different types of crackers. Didn’t really cost much more and was a treat when we didn’t have the money for many treats.



Now we have a cheese drawer full of amazing cheeses we love.

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#43 10 years ago I had a roommate who was flabbergasted that I was able to eat steak once a week. At the time I was buying sirloin for like $6 a steak.

#44 Good knives. I always thought you needed like $200 knives to cook well but a $30-40 Victorinox will outperform most $100 sets. Total game changer for meal prep.

#45 An ice machine. I always saw them at the rich houses, but they're like, $70? Pretty darn cheap for an appliance, and like, sure, I know I can buy an ice cube tray for a dollar or whatever, but there's just something about always having a bucket full of ice at any hour of the day, I don't have to worry about breaking it out of the tray or refilling it after, I just scoop a cupful and move on.

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#46 European ski vacations.



Always seemed like it was for the rich elites. Turns out it’s cheaper when you’re all said and done to fly your family to a European ski resort than to fly them to Colorado for a skiing vacation at a domestic ski resort.

#47 Classical music concerts.

#48 A good pillow and good toilet paper — life changing.

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#49 Plastic surgery. Everyone thinks it’s for cosmetic procedures only. Its not. It’s for ANYTHING where you don’t want a huge, nasty scar. It’s covered by insurance in most cases.



To all parents: If your kids get a terrible cut, please take them to a plastic surgeon to fix it, not some urgent care hack, *especially on their face*. They will forever be grateful to you.

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#50 Chocolate covered strawberries - if you make them yourself, they are one of the yummiest, most impressive and cheapest treats out there!!



Smoothies - Dollar Tree has frozen fruit, with a few ice cubes, Instant smoothie!!!

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