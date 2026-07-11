Happy birthday to Lil' Kim , Lisa Rinna , and Richie Sambora ! July 11 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day. Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 American Rapper and Producer Lil' Kim, 52 Known for her groundbreaking influence on female rap, American rapper and singer Lil' Kim continually pushes boundaries with her bold lyrics and iconic style. Her debut album Hard Core achieved double platinum success, and she later earned a Grammy Award for “Lady Marmalade.”



Little-known fact: She was once engaged to Shawn Powell while he was incarcerated, before meeting The Notorious B.I.G.

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#2 American Actress and Talk Show Host Lisa Rinna, 63 Known for her vibrant and outspoken nature, American actress and television personality Lisa Rinna carved out a notable career on both daytime and primetime television. Rinna is celebrated for her memorable roles on Days of Our Lives and Melrose Place, and for her engaging presence on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.



Little-known fact: Lisa Rinna's iconic short hairstyle, which became her signature look, was the result of a spontaneous decision after a breakup before an important audition.

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#3 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Richie Sambora, 67 American musician and songwriter Richie Sambora is widely recognized as the lead guitarist for the iconic rock band Bon Jovi, co-writing many of their biggest hits like "Livin' on a Prayer." His blues-infused guitar style and vocal harmonies became a signature part of the band's sound. Sambora also has a successful solo career with multiple albums and was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.



Little-known fact: Before picking up the guitar, Richie Sambora's first instrument was the accordion, which he began playing at the age of six.

#4 Canadian Singer-Songwriter Alessia Cara, 30 Breaking out of Toronto’s indie scene, Canadian singer-songwriter Alessia Cara used honest lyrics to connect with a global audience. Her debut single “Here” became a viral success, and she later won the Best New Artist Grammy Award, releasing multiple acclaimed albums.



Little-known fact: Alessia Cara has been diagnosed with synesthesia, a rare neurological condition where she experiences senses simultaneously, such as seeing colors when hearing music.

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#5 American Actor Justin Chambers, 56 An American actor known for his dedicated work, Justin Chambers rose to prominence through his impactful television roles. He is best recognized for his long tenure as Dr. Alex Karev on Grey's Anatomy.

Chambers also made a name for himself as a successful fashion model for major brands like Calvin Klein before his acting breakthrough.



Little-known fact: Justin Willman Chambers and his fraternal twin brother, Jason, frequently battled pneumonia throughout their early childhood.

#6 American Actor and Playwright Stephen Lang, 74 Renowned for commanding performances, American actor Stephen Lang became widely known as Colonel Miles Quaritch in the Avatar film franchise. His diverse career spans acclaimed roles in films like Don't Breathe and an extensive background on Broadway, including a Tony Award nomination.



Little-known fact: His father, a millionaire philanthropist, intentionally left no inheritance, believing in teaching his children self-sufficiency.

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#7 American Actor Michael Rosenbaum, 54 Renowned for his nuanced acting and engaging podcasting, Michael Rosenbaum, an American actor, made his mark playing Lex Luthor on Smallville. He is also celebrated for his extensive voiceover work as The Flash in the DC Animated Universe and for his popular Inside of You podcast.



Little-known fact: Before his acting career, Michael Rosenbaum participated in local Indiana wiffle ball tournaments.

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#8 American Singer-Songwriter, Guitarist, and Producer Suzanne Vega, 67 Recognized for a reflective, genre-blending sound, American singer-songwriter Suzanne Vega crafted evocative narratives that captured urban alienation. Her critically acclaimed albums, including Solitude Standing, produced the iconic singles “Luka” and “Tom’s Diner,” with the latter famously used in the development of the MP3 format. Vega’s work continues to influence contemporary folk and pop music.



Little-known fact: Her song “Tom’s Diner” became a crucial test sound for the MP3 format, earning her the lasting title "the Mother of the MP3."

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#9 American Actress Mindy Sterling, 73 With a career built on distinctive comedic timing, American actress Mindy Sterling has made a memorable mark across film and television. Her roles, from Frau Farbissina in the Austin Powers franchise to voice work as Lin Beifong in The Legend of Korra, showcase her versatility. She overcame childhood shyness through drama.



Little-known fact: Before committing to acting, Mindy Sterling initially disliked Shakespeare lessons her father arranged to help her overcome shyness.

#10 American Indie Rock Singer-Songwriter and Violinist Andrew Bird, 53 With a reflective, genre-blending sound, American musician and songwriter Andrew Bird captivates audiences with his virtuosic violin and distinctive whistling. He gained widespread recognition for albums like The Mysterious Production of Eggs and his Grammy-nominated My Finest Work Yet. Bird also composed for television and hosts a unique live-streamed performance series.



Little-known fact: He did not learn to read sheet music until high school, relying on his ear for early violin training.

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