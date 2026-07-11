Who Is Lil’ Kim? Kimberly Denise Jones is an American rapper and singer known for her bold lyrical style and fashion influence. Her fearless approach reshaped the image of women in hip-hop. She first gained widespread attention as the lone female member of Junior M.A.F.I.A., delivering unforgettable verses on tracks like “Player’s Anthem.” This quickly established her provocative persona and iconic status.

Full Name Kimberly Denise Jones Gender Female Height 4 feet 11 inches (150 cm) Relationship Status Dating Antonio Brown Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity African American Education Brooklyn College Academy, Sarah J. Hale Vocational High School Father Linwood Jones Mother Ruby Mae Jones Siblings Christopher Jones Kids Royal Reign Jones Neil

Early Life and Education A tumultuous home life marked Kimberly Denise Jones’s early years in Bedford-Stuyvesant, Brooklyn, after her parents, Linwood and Ruby Mae Jones, divorced. She lived with her father, but their relationship was often strained. Jones attended Queen of All Saints Elementary School before later enrolling at Sarah J. Hale Vocational High School and Brooklyn College Academy, though she eventually left formal education to pursue music.

Notable Relationships A string of high-profile romances has marked Lil’ Kim’s life, including a significant relationship with fellow rapper The Notorious B.I.G. in the 1990s. More recently, she has been linked to Antonio Brown since July 2024. Lil’ Kim shares a daughter, Royal Reign Jones Neil, with rapper Mr. Papers, with whom she has had an on-again, off-again relationship.

Career Highlights Lil’ Kim’s solo debut, the Hard Core album, immediately cemented her status in hip-hop, selling over five million copies worldwide and achieving double platinum certification. Her follow-up albums, The Notorious K.I.M. and La Bella Mafia, also achieved platinum success. Beyond her music, she emerged as a profound fashion icon, celebrated for her risk-taking and luxurious style that influenced contemporary hip-hop aesthetics. Her distinct visual presence became a signature element of her brand. To date, she has collected a Grammy Award for her part on the hit single “Lady Marmalade.” This cemented Lil’ Kim as a fixture in modern pop culture and a trailblazer for female rappers.