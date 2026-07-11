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If you're looking for (another) sign that the world has lost its marbles, consider yourself in luck. Society has arrived at a point where posters proudly sport things like, "We plan to cut all homeless people in half by 2025," and menus offer such delights as, "Chicken rude and unreasonable." Try as we might, there are some things we just can't make up...

As proof, Bored Panda has put together an epic list of receipts gathered from a page called Message Unclear. It's an online community where boggled minds gather to make sense of some of the most nonsensical pieces of communication they've spotted in the wild. Besides the above-mentioned blunders, you'll also find gems like the hospital sign ordering sick people to "Stop! Please do not enter if you're feeling unwell." And the potentially dangerous warning: "Crocodiles do not swim here."

Sit back, keep scrolling and enjoy these with a pinch of salt. Because clearly, some people do not take the task of communicating as seriously as they should.