75 Hilariously Confusing Messages That Left People With More Questions Than Answers
If you're looking for (another) sign that the world has lost its marbles, consider yourself in luck. Society has arrived at a point where posters proudly sport things like, "We plan to cut all homeless people in half by 2025," and menus offer such delights as, "Chicken rude and unreasonable." Try as we might, there are some things we just can't make up...
As proof, Bored Panda has put together an epic list of receipts gathered from a page called Message Unclear. It's an online community where boggled minds gather to make sense of some of the most nonsensical pieces of communication they've spotted in the wild. Besides the above-mentioned blunders, you'll also find gems like the hospital sign ordering sick people to "Stop! Please do not enter if you're feeling unwell." And the potentially dangerous warning: "Crocodiles do not swim here."
Sit back, keep scrolling and enjoy these with a pinch of salt. Because clearly, some people do not take the task of communicating as seriously as they should.
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In Half!
Explain It Peter.. Who Are Birds Who Are Bees???
So Who Is Allowed In?
Humans have been communicating since the dawn of time. Even before there was language, our ancestors "spoke" to each other using non-verbal cues like hand gestures, pointing, and pantomiming. According to researchers from the University of California, there wasn’t any reading or writing until roughly 5,000 years ago.
"People started writing things down so they could keep track of accounts. For example, if Farmer Joe owed Farmer Jill three sheep, then they would draw a picture of a sheep and write down three marks," explains the university's site.
Those pictures evolved into into hieroglyphics and then into the letters that we use today. And while we'd like to think that writing and reading has made things easier, it seems that's not always the case.
Those Poor Kids…
Pighe Ntear Cheo Htel
She Wo Turns Boyfriends Into Goblins
Too often, messages are unclear, causing chaos, confusion and sometimes even comedy gold. But on a serious note, mixed messages confuse your audience, undermine your credibility and often achieve the opposite of what you intended. That's the word from communication experts at Shift-ology.
"Mixed messages occur when the different elements of your communication – tone, content, context and intent – contradict each other or send competing signals," they explain. "They create cognitive dissonance in your audience, forcing them to choose which part of your message to believe while questioning your authenticity and competence."
Thanks For Clearing That Up
What Does This Sign Mean?
I'm Confused
The Shift-ology team warns that mixed messages often only become obvious when you hear them spoken. They add that one way to ensure clearer communication is to apply what they call the Headline Test. This means asking yourself: “If someone only read the headline and the conclusion of my message, would they understand my main point?”
The experts stress that clear communication isn’t about dumbing down your message. But rather about being direct, consistent and authentic. In other words, say what you mean and mean what you say.
Classic
When Close The Start Dooring
🤨
Even when you think your message is as clear as day, it could still be completely misinterpreted. And there are several reasons why... The first is context.
As psychologist, author, public speaker, and business strategist Liane Davey explains, you can't always assume that your intended audience has the same information, background, or schema as you. And if they don't, there's a good chance they'll interpret your message differently than how you expect.
"That’s especially problematic if their different interpretation leads to inappropriate behaviors or unproductive reactions," warns the expert.
What Order Do You Really Read This In?
Don’t Read Too Closely
Me When People Ask What I'm Going To Do With My Life
Davey says another reason why your messages could get misinterpreted is because people respond differently to the same stimulus (i.e., message, body language, tone, etc.). She reveals that she often sees people trying to be very clear and dispassionate, only to be told they were harsh or too direct.
In these cases, says the expert, "the sender often fails to create the desired effect because the receiver feels hurt or becomes defensive."
The same applies to cultural or language differences.
Which Way Do They Mean It? (There Aren’t Any Or Don’t Put Any)
Rude And Unreasonable Chicken
Bad Design Sign
What Speed Again?
Ummm Okay
3 What Now?
You’re Car. You’re Problem. You’re Doomed
Information…?
Seems Radioactive
Let's Play A Game, Genderguessr
What Is It Then?
I Can’t Figure Out What This Means, But Definitely Has A Story Behind It
No Clue!
So
FYI, high fructose corn syrup and corn syrup are different things.
Guess They Thawed Out The Word Grammar Instead 🥩😂
Why do people insist on trying to get us to read in columns? Unless you're a newspaper knock it off. It's not happening.