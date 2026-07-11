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If you're looking for (another) sign that the world has lost its marbles, consider yourself in luck. Society has arrived at a point where posters proudly sport things like, "We plan to cut all homeless people in half by 2025," and menus offer such delights as, "Chicken rude and unreasonable." Try as we might, there are some things we just can't make up...

As proof, Bored Panda has put together an epic list of receipts gathered from a page called Message Unclear. It's an online community where boggled minds gather to make sense of some of the most nonsensical pieces of communication they've spotted in the wild. Besides the above-mentioned blunders, you'll also find gems like the hospital sign ordering sick people to "Stop! Please do not enter if you're feeling unwell." And the potentially dangerous warning: "Crocodiles do not swim here."

Sit back, keep scrolling and enjoy these with a pinch of salt. Because clearly, some people do not take the task of communicating as seriously as they should.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In Half!

A hilariously confusing message from the Conservatives about cutting homeless people in half.

hahanawmsayin Report

7points
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    #2

    Explain It Peter.. Who Are Birds Who Are Bees???

    A hilariously confusing message on restroom doors, one labeled Birds and the other Bees, with corresponding icons.

    HollyBee159 Report

    6points
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    #3

    So Who Is Allowed In?

    A hilariously confusing message on a hospital sign with text overlapping, making it hard to read the warning.

    RulerK Report

    6points
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    Humans have been communicating since the dawn of time. Even before there was language, our ancestors "spoke" to each other using non-verbal cues like hand gestures, pointing, and pantomiming. According to researchers from the University of California, there wasn’t any reading or writing until roughly 5,000 years ago.

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    "People started writing things down so they could keep track of accounts. For example, if Farmer Joe owed Farmer Jill three sheep, then they would draw a picture of a sheep and write down three marks," explains the university's site.

    Those pictures evolved into into hieroglyphics and then into the letters that we use today. And while we'd like to think that writing and reading has made things easier, it seems that's not always the case.
    #4

    Those Poor Kids…

    A hilariously confusing message about a mountain lion sighting and a misinterpreted safety warning.

    RulerK Report

    6points
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    #5

    Pighe Ntear Cheo Htel

    A wall with large, scattered letters forming an unreadable and confusing message. It appears to spell PINGH TEACHER OEL.

    RulerK Report

    6points
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    #6

    She Wo Turns Boyfriends Into Goblins

    A hilariously confusing message with a person holding a handmade goblin doll and a comment saying change him back.

    RulerK , lyricstitches Report

    6points
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    Too often, messages are unclear, causing chaos, confusion and sometimes even comedy gold. But on a serious note, mixed messages confuse your audience, undermine your credibility and often achieve the opposite of what you intended. That's the word from communication experts at Shift-ology.

    "Mixed messages occur when the different elements of your communication – tone, content, context and intent – contradict each other or send competing signals," they explain. "They create cognitive dissonance in your audience, forcing them to choose which part of your message to believe while questioning your authenticity and competence."
    #7

    Thanks For Clearing That Up

    A hilariously confusing message in a social media post from The Netflix Community with grammatically incorrect sentences.

    Comprehensive_Cap290 Report

    5points
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    #8

    What Does This Sign Mean?

    A hilariously confusing message on a street sign, a red triangle with a person falling down stairs.

    RulerK Report

    5points
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    #9

    I'm Confused

    A sign by a lake with a hilariously confusing message: CROCODILES DO NOT SWIM HERE.

    DevShelly Report

    5points
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    The Shift-ology team warns that mixed messages often only become obvious when you hear them spoken. They add that one way to ensure clearer communication is to apply what they call the Headline Test. This means asking yourself: “If someone only read the headline and the conclusion of my message, would they understand my main point?”

    The experts stress that clear communication isn’t about dumbing down your message. But rather about being direct, consistent and authentic. In other words, say what you mean and mean what you say.
    #10

    Classic

    A hilariously confusing message, a meme contrasting an ambiguous sign with a woman yelling at a cat.

    X-4341 Report

    5points
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    #11

    When Close The Start Dooring

    A hilariously confusing message about elevator operation, written in very poor English, taped to a wall.

    Kyiakhalid Report

    5points
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    #12

    🤨

    A metal door on a brick wall, with the confusing message NOT A DOOR painted on it.

    kg_digital_ Report

    5points
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    Even when you think your message is as clear as day, it could still be completely misinterpreted. And there are several reasons why... The first is context.

    As psychologist, author, public speaker, and business strategist Liane Davey explains, you can't always assume that your intended audience has the same information, background, or schema as you. And if they don't, there's a good chance they'll interpret your message differently than how you expect.

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    "That’s especially problematic if their different interpretation leads to inappropriate behaviors or unproductive reactions," warns the expert.
    #13

    What Order Do You Really Read This In?

    A confusing message on gym stairs: Thank us at 3rd floor, hit yourself you will 3 months from now.

    RulerK Report

    5points
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    #14

    Don’t Read Too Closely

    A hilariously confusing message on an image of two people hugging, saying We stand against racism.

    RulerK Report

    5points
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    #15

    Me When People Ask What I'm Going To Do With My Life

    A digital sign on a train displaying a hilariously confusing message: Next station: I don't know.

    SpencerTheFactorial Report

    5points
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    Davey says another reason why your messages could get misinterpreted is because people respond differently to the same stimulus (i.e., message, body language, tone, etc.). She reveals that she often sees people trying to be very clear and dispassionate, only to be told they were harsh or too direct.

    In these cases, says the expert, "the sender often fails to create the desired effect because the receiver feels hurt or becomes defensive."

    The same applies to cultural or language differences.

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    Which Way Do They Mean It? (There Aren’t Any Or Don’t Put Any)

    A hilariously confusing message on a sign, No Vehicles On Lake Bottom with a lake and mountains in the background.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    #17

    Rude And Unreasonable Chicken

    A restaurant menu with a confusing message: Chicken rude and unreasonable, a hilariously confusing message.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    #18

    Bad Design Sign

    Large wall letters spelling WYRT HDAE, a hilariously confusing message above a modern table.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    #19

    What Speed Again?

    Three confusing messages of speed limit signs: 45, 70, and 50 mph, making it hilariously confusing.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    #20

    Ummm Okay

    A store shelf with coffee jars and a hilariously confusing message sign: DO NOT TOUCH YOURSELF, ASK THE STAFF FOR ASSISTANCE.

    HollyBee159 Report

    4points
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    #21

    3 What Now?

    A hilariously confusing message on a highway sign showing Virginia 3 MILFS in 4 minutes.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    3 MILFS are not going to be satisfied with 4 minutes.

    0
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    #22

    You’re Car. You’re Problem. You’re Doomed

    A confusing handwritten note with bad grammar, threatening to 'toad' a car, leaving people with more questions.

    DevShelly Report

    4points
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    #23

    Information…?

    A hilariously confusing message on a digital information sign displaying garbled characters instead of clear information.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    #24

    Seems Radioactive

    A water dispenser with a confusing message: Simply Pure H2O4U, which sounds like uranium dioxide peroxide.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    #25

    Let's Play A Game, Genderguessr

    A door with several confusing messages in the form of bathroom signs, including male, female, gender-neutral, and handicapped icons.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    alisa-johnson717 avatar
    WaxyJo
    WaxyJo
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Men, women, the headless, handicapped. Duh.

    0
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    #26

    What Is It Then?

    A red sign with NOT AN EXIT in front of a door with an EXIT sign, one of many confusing messages.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    #27

    I Can’t Figure Out What This Means, But Definitely Has A Story Behind It

    A hilariously confusing message on a yellow diamond sign depicting a dog pushing a person in a wheelchair.

    RulerK Report

    4points
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    #28

    No Clue!

    A hilariously confusing message on modern restroom signs with abstract figures, a person bent and a person walking.

    RulerK Report

    3points
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    #29

    So

    Two images showing a Log Cabin syrup bottle with hilariously confusing messages regarding ingredients and syrup type.

    autumnsincere159 Report

    3points
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    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    3 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    FYI, high fructose corn syrup and corn syrup are different things.

    0
    0points
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    #30

    Guess They Thawed Out The Word Grammar Instead 🥩😂

    A hilariously confusing message on a sign that reads: We use Never Ever Ever Frozen Beef. Always.

    Kelsey_White1 Report

    3points
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    markalexander avatar
    Mark Alexander
    Mark Alexander
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do people insist on trying to get us to read in columns? Unless you're a newspaper knock it off. It's not happening.

    0
    0points
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    #31

    Who’s It For?

    A sign for a mens washroom with hilariously confusing messages: 'WOMEN' written prominently, then a disclaimer.

    RulerK Report

    3points
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    #32

    Against The Law!? So We Are Legally Required To Intoxicate Children?

    A hilariously confusing message on a sticker about keeping alcohol out of the hands of youth.

    RulerK Report

    3points
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    #33

    Wth?

    A hilariously confusing message, a bizarre letter to HR about bread, faces, and watermelon water.

    RulerK Report

    3points
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    #34

    Yes

    A hilariously confusing message on a blue sign offering family planning advice with a rear entrance arrow.

    No_Accident_2302 Report

    3points
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    #35

    Yes? .. Or No?? 🤔

    A hilariously confusing message with two contradictory signs: No Pets Allowed and All Pets Must Be On Leash.

    Apple_Cooler63 Report

    3points
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    #36

    I’m Not Sticking Around There For Long!

    A sign with hilariously confusing messages: Tables are for eating customers only, No loitering.

    RulerK Report

    3points
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    #37

    Been Looking At This For 5 Minutes...

    A hilariously confusing message with a tattoo that reads 'If U STAY, GO. STAY DO IT NEVER TODAY.'

    iRhaeghar85 Report

    3points
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    #38

    No Safety! Smoking First!

    A ship with the confusing message No Safety Smoking First painted on its side.

    Unlikely_Advance_252 Report

    3points
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    #39

    Wait, What?

    A piece of cake with a confusing message, Soft and delicate, mouth-to-mouth is enjoyable, on a white plate.

    unknown Report

    3points
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    #40

    What Now?

    A confusing message on a washing machine door reads, Please leave door open when not in use!!! And Flesh Free Blankets Only!

    RulerK Report

    3points
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    #41

    I Just Love That They Went With This Over A No Trespassing/Private Property Sign

    A snowy, steep path with a sign that says NOPE, a confusing message indicating the path is impassable or discouraged.

    RulerK Report

    3points
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    #42

    Don't Not? - This Sign At A Local Subway That Mails Paper Coupons Out Every Other Week

    A hilariously confusing message on a sign reads, we dont not except paper coupons anymore.

    TheRealMrChips Report

    3points
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    #43

    Oh Sweet Sweet Irony

    A hilariously confusing message on a sign that says The best things in life are FREE but costs £16.99.

    cantbebothered6789 Report

    3points
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    #44

    From My Periodontist’s Intake Form

    A survey question asking How important are your teeth to you? with Yes/No options, a confusing message.

    Maleficent-State-749 Report

    3points
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    #45

    Was Very Confused For A Minute, But Per Caption His Name Is Actually Third

    A hilariously confusing message on a sign held by a child, reading Third My First Day of Kindergarten.

    Old-Instruction4640 Report

    3points
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    #46

    That Seems Harsh But Maybe The Advocates Should Stop Breaking-In?

    A hilariously confusing message in a news report about a bear and cub breaking into homes, with a headline about euthanasia.

    mahatmatom Report

    3points
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    #47

    Am I Awake Or Sleeping?

    A hilariously confusing message on a smartwatch showing a sleep score of 92 and contradictory advice.

    IRadiateYou1999 Report

    3points
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    #48

    Women Are Always Right, Right?

    A hilariously confusing message for restrooms, Man to the left because Women are always right!

    RulerK Report

    3points
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    #49

    🤔

    A hilariously confusing message on a red sign: Open 8 days a week, Closed Sunday, making no sense.

    RulerK Report

    3points
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    #50

    Who Removed Their Ring?

    A screenshot of a hilariously confusing message from a Reddit user feeling gutted about a divorce and a wedding ring.

    uberviolence Report

    2points
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    #51

    One Word In Spanish

    A hilariously confusing message asking users to say one word in Spanish, with a user replying 'one word in spainish'.

    RulerK Report

    2points
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    #52

    As An Slp, This One Always Bothered Me…

    A yellow sign with a running child and hilariously confusing messages: SLOW DEAF CHILD.

    MD_SLP7 Report

    2points
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    #53

    Message Is Vague, But I'll Probably Look For Some Other Door

    A yellow warning sign on a black background showing a stick figure in a hilariously confusing message posture.

    shedmow Report

    2points
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    #54

    We Are Sorry For The Incontinence As Well

    A hilariously confusing message, a handwritten sign from a restaurant saying Sorry for the incontinence.

    RulerK Report

    2points
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    #55

    Thank You!

    A confusing and incomplete delivery message on a gate, leaving people with more questions than answers.

    ToiletSlaveForHire Report

    2points
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    #56

    🥛🍊🤔

    A confusing message on a supermarket sign with the word 'Milk' next to a glass of orange juice.

    RulerK Report

    2points
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    #57

    Please, Don't Wash. You Are Balls

    A hilariously confusing message on a soda fountain warning people not to wash their balls in Baja Blast.

    Ic_You_Salamanderist Report

    2points
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    #58

    I Found This On Safari In South Africa

    A confusing sign for a 'Paraplegic Baby Changing Room' featuring lion cubs, leaving people with more questions.

    crazylady1971 Report

    2points
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    #59

    Make Up Your Mind!

    A hilariously confusing message with a parking sign showing 15 minute parking, but the curb says 10 min parking only.

    RulerK Report

    2points
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    #60

    Found Walking Around In Iceland - About 7 Feet Tall And Made Out Of Pipes

    A hilariously confusing message from a rusted, abandoned structure overgrown with grass, resembling a UFO crash site.

    theeniceorc Report

    2points
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    #61

    Focus If I On My Can't Of The Then I Tiger Outcome Must

    A hilariously confusing message on a banner with a tiger eye and target reads: FOCUS IF I CAN'T ON MY OF THE TIGER OUTCOME MUST THEN I.

    ERGOSPHERE_ Report

    2points
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    #62

    Break What?

    A confusing message on a yellow sign reads, EMERGENCY GLASS BREAK HAMMER next to the hammer itself.

    Agile_Guide_7050 Report

    2points
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    #63

    Wait. Where?

    Hilariously confusing messages on yellow signs point in opposite directions for MAIN OFFICE SHIPPING & RECEIVING and PARKING FACTORY OUTLET.

    King_Ralph1 Report

    2points
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    #64

    So Which Is It?

    A McDonald's sign with conflicting information: Open Thanksgiving and Closed, creating a confusing message for customers.

    RulerK Report

    2points
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    #65

    At A Buddhist Temple

    A blue sign with English and Thai text, reading Beware of Your Valuable Possessions. This confusing message warns visitors.

    tomveiltomveil Report

    2points
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    #66

    Non Binary From A Straight Grandmother To Say Hello & I’m With You

    An abstract painting of three figures, part of a collection of confusing messages and art.

    SweeperOfDreams Report

    2points
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    #67

    But It's Not A Floor, It's A Wall!

    A hilariously confusing message with a sign that reads This is A Floor above a Dry Riser Outlet.

    RulerK Report

    2points
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    #68

    Directions Unclear

    A hilariously confusing message from traffic lights, both red, with a street sign that says Green.

    bigswedemc Report

    2points
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    #69

    Saw This In Norway In A Souvenir Shop

    A hilariously confusing message asking customers to mind their 'children' in a store with trinkets.

    RulerK Report

    2points
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    #70

    Is This Qr Code In The Room With Us

    A hilariously confusing message on a sticker for scanning a QR code to download an app.

    RulerK Report

    2points
    POST
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    #71

    They Just Got This Helmet Intercom From China, And Need Help With Understanding The Instructions

    Hilariously confusing messages in an instruction manual with nonsensical assembly steps for a device.

    RulerK Report

    2points
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    #72

    What The Fack?!

    A hilariously confusing message on a sign in a Japanese store, with broken English about dirty money.

    RulerK Report

    2points
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    #73

    Ham Or Glam? — Capitalization Is Important!

    A hilariously confusing message shown on a pink Glam iron-on and sticker in a retail store.

    RulerK Report

    1point
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    #74

    Huh?

    A hilariously confusing message on a red truck's rear window that says 'YOU JUST GOT PASSED SOLDIER BY A DRIVING A HEMI!!!'

    RulerK Report

    1point
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    #75

    Please Help Yourselves In The Fridge

    A mini-fridge with a sign asking patients to help themselves from the fridge, a confusing message due to context.

    HeioFish Report

    1point
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