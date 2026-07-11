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With a career spanning decades, Liza Donnelly has built a reputation for using cartoons to explore culture, politics, and everyday life with a sharp eye and a thoughtful sense of humor. As a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker and resident cartoonist for CBS News, her work has reached audiences through some of the world’s most recognized publications, including The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, and Forbes.

Beyond creating cartoons, Liza is also an author, speaker, and advocate for the power of visual storytelling. She has written and edited 16 books, frequently creates political cartoons focusing on feminism and women’s rights, and has shared her perspective on culture and creativity around the world as a speaker and cultural envoy for the US State Department.

Her work has been exhibited internationally and recognized with numerous awards, making her one of the most respected voices in contemporary cartooning. Scroll down to discover a selection of her cartoons and learn more about her creative process, inspirations, and career in our interview with the artist.

More info: Instagram | lizadonnelly.substack.com | lizadonnelly.com

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#1

A Liza Donnelly one-panel cartoon depicts someone hiding under a blanket, asked if they should be uncovered after the election.

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To learn more about Liza Donnelly’s creative journey, inspirations, and the ideas behind her cartoons, Bored Panda reached out to the artist and asked her about her career, creative process, and the role humor plays in her work.

When discussing how cartooning became such an important part of her life, Liza shared that her connection with drawing started when she was very young. “I started cartooning at age 7 to make my mother laugh, and when she did, I was hooked. I sold my first cartoon to The New Yorker right after college. My other interest was becoming a political cartoonist, and I've drawn some for The New Yorker over the years. I love to make people smile, and sometimes I like to make them think.”
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    #2

    A Liza Donnelly one-panel cartoon displays two children playing, one hoping their allegations are believed when they grow up.

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    #3

    A funny one-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly illustrating a dog comforting a seated person.

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    We also asked Liza how she decides which moments, ideas, or observations are worth turning into cartoons. She explained that inspiration often comes from simply watching the world around her and paying attention to everyday experiences. “It's hard to say! I just pay attention to the world around me and get inspiration from people and the things they do – whether it's cooking, dancing, relationships, or children's problems and joys. I just use my instinct and focus on what I find interesting or funny.”
    #4

    One-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly: a man watches a woman happily swinging from a tree. 'Fun can happen to adults, too.'

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    #5

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: People listening to a radio. Speech bubbles say 'I pledge you a New Deal!' and '...and make America America again.'

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    Speaking about her recognizable drawing style and the simplicity behind her work, Liza explained that minimalism has always been a natural part of how she creates. “Thank you! Yes, it's what I love. I've always had a simple style. I think simple line work can speak volumes; a drawn line is a communication with the viewer, human to human. It can connect people in emotion, or feeling.”
    #6

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: Two women on a sofa in a cafe. One says, 'I found a room of my own. It’s between my ears.'

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    #7

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: A man adjusting his tie in front of a woman sitting at a vanity table.

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    When we asked about how she balances humor with deeper messages, especially in cartoons that touch on political or cultural topics, Liza said that this combination is one of the strengths of the medium. “Yes, absolutely. Everyone loves cartoons, they are immediately drawn to a cartoon to see what it says – so you have their attention! And in cartoons that are political or reflective of cultural issues, you can say deep things very simply and sometimes the message gets across in a way words can't.”

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    #8

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: A bundled child ready to go outside, while an adult looks on during a snowy day.

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    #9

    Funny Liza Donnelly cartoon showing two people in a rowboat going down a waterfall, observing today's world.

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    Finally, we wanted to know what continues to inspire Liza after so many years of creating cartoons. She shared that people and everyday life remain her biggest sources of inspiration. “I love people, and love drawing people as they go about life. Our common humanity is in what we do every day, I look for the things we share. And ones that are absurd, funny or poignant.”

    Beyond her published cartoons, the artist also described how she continues to capture everyday moments while traveling and observing people around her. “Aside from my cartoons, I love to draw when I travel around, either on the subway in NYC, at an airport or in another country. I depict people as I see them – in simple lines, not caricatures, but impressions. I like to shine a light on people.”

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    #10

    A funny one-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly with a couple discussing kitchen gadgets in their home.

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    #11

    A funny one-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly featuring two dogs on a porch looking at the moon.

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    #12

    One-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly: two people sit in a room while a third person joyfully jumps up an archway. 'She was Zen five minutes ago.'

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    #13

    One-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly: two people relaxing on a beach while two birds comment, 'Those aren't local humans, those are off-season humans.'

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    #14

    One-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly: an airport booth labeled 'Unsubstantiated Information' with people seeking info.

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    #15

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: A person in bed with a cat. Words like 'IMPEACHMENT', 'TRUMP', and 'DEMOCRACY' float above the person. The cat thinks, 'Time to sleep!!'

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    #16

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: A child observes a statue resembling Abraham Lincoln and remarks it looks worried.

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    #17

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: A person offering a grumpy cat on a tray to guests on a couch.

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    #18

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: A woman thanks a man with a suitcase for watering her many plants and a person.

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    #19

    A Liza Donnelly one-panel cartoon illustrates two children in a sandbox discussing if their mom has given them the Spanx talk yet.

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    #20

    A Liza Donnelly one-panel cartoon shows a queen telling a jester she doesnt find anything funny right now.

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    #21

    A funny one-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly showing two women in a dining room, one offering wine.

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    #22

    A funny one-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly depicting people enjoying a day at the beach.

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    #23

    One-panel cartoon by Liza Donnelly: two animals with birds on their backs. 'When they go low, I stay high.'

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    #24

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: A man and woman in a kitchen. The man says, 'It would take more than your pleats to drive us apart, but not much more.'

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    #25

    Liza Donnelly cartoon: A person sits on a horse, eating from a bowl, while the horse grazes. Text reads, 'Isn’t eating together more fun?'

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    #26

    A Liza Donnelly one-panel cartoon features a child asking parents what they did in the War on Women.

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