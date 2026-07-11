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With a career spanning decades, Liza Donnelly has built a reputation for using cartoons to explore culture, politics, and everyday life with a sharp eye and a thoughtful sense of humor. As a longtime cartoonist for The New Yorker and resident cartoonist for CBS News, her work has reached audiences through some of the world’s most recognized publications, including The New York Times, Harvard Business Review, and Forbes.

Beyond creating cartoons, Liza is also an author, speaker, and advocate for the power of visual storytelling. She has written and edited 16 books, frequently creates political cartoons focusing on feminism and women’s rights, and has shared her perspective on culture and creativity around the world as a speaker and cultural envoy for the US State Department.

Her work has been exhibited internationally and recognized with numerous awards, making her one of the most respected voices in contemporary cartooning. Scroll down to discover a selection of her cartoons and learn more about her creative process, inspirations, and career in our interview with the artist.

More info: Instagram | lizadonnelly.substack.com | lizadonnelly.com