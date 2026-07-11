Who Is Alessia Cara? Alessia Cara is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her introspective lyrics and soulful vocal delivery. She quickly became a voice for a generation by articulating feelings of self-acceptance and navigating social anxieties. Her breakout moment arrived in 2015 with the debut single “Here,” an anthem for introverts that resonated widely, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song cemented her distinct perspective in popular music.

Full Name Alessia Cara Gender Female Height 5 feet 1 inch (155 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality Canadian Ethnicity Italian Education Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School Father Vincenzo Caracciolo Mother Enza Ciccione Siblings Dario Caracciolo, Dante Caracciolo, Danica Caracciolo Kids Lola Belcalis Caracciolo-Bass

Early Life and Education A strong Italian heritage shaped Alessia Cara’s early life, born Alessia Caracciolo in Mississauga, Ontario. Her parents, Vincenzo and Enza, fostered a creative home where she learned guitar at age ten. Her creative pursuits flourished at Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School in Brampton, where she balanced academics with theater and poetry, eventually gaining notice by uploading song covers to YouTube at thirteen.

Notable Relationships Currently married to Tyler Antonius, Alessia Cara and her husband welcomed their daughter, Lola Belcalis Caracciolo-Bass, in November 2023. Cara was previously linked to fellow musician Kevin Garrett; their relationship included him opening for her on tour and appearing together at events.

Career Highlights Alessia Cara achieved a significant career milestone by winning the Best New Artist Grammy Award in 2018, becoming the first Canadian artist to earn this honor. Her debut album, Know-It-All, featured platinum singles like “Scars to Your Beautiful.” She expanded her influence through notable collaborations, including with Zedd on “Stay” and Logic on “1-800-273-8255,” and contributed “How Far I’ll Go” to the Moana soundtrack. Cara has collected multiple Juno Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and an MTV Europe Music Award, cementing her status as a powerful voice in contemporary pop.