Alessia Cara performing live, showcasing her singing career highlights and musical talent.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Alessia Cara

Born

July 11, 1996

Died
Birthplace

Mississauga, Ontario, Canada

Age

30 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Alessia Cara?

Alessia Cara is a Canadian singer-songwriter known for her introspective lyrics and soulful vocal delivery. She quickly became a voice for a generation by articulating feelings of self-acceptance and navigating social anxieties.

Her breakout moment arrived in 2015 with the debut single “Here,” an anthem for introverts that resonated widely, peaking at number five on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song cemented her distinct perspective in popular music.

Full NameAlessia Cara
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 1 inch (155 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$4 million
NationalityCanadian
EthnicityItalian
EducationCardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School
FatherVincenzo Caracciolo
MotherEnza Ciccione
SiblingsDario Caracciolo, Dante Caracciolo, Danica Caracciolo
KidsLola Belcalis Caracciolo-Bass

Early Life and Education

A strong Italian heritage shaped Alessia Cara’s early life, born Alessia Caracciolo in Mississauga, Ontario. Her parents, Vincenzo and Enza, fostered a creative home where she learned guitar at age ten.

Her creative pursuits flourished at Cardinal Ambrozic Catholic Secondary School in Brampton, where she balanced academics with theater and poetry, eventually gaining notice by uploading song covers to YouTube at thirteen.

Notable Relationships

Currently married to Tyler Antonius, Alessia Cara and her husband welcomed their daughter, Lola Belcalis Caracciolo-Bass, in November 2023.

Cara was previously linked to fellow musician Kevin Garrett; their relationship included him opening for her on tour and appearing together at events.

Career Highlights

Alessia Cara achieved a significant career milestone by winning the Best New Artist Grammy Award in 2018, becoming the first Canadian artist to earn this honor. Her debut album, Know-It-All, featured platinum singles like “Scars to Your Beautiful.”

She expanded her influence through notable collaborations, including with Zedd on “Stay” and Logic on “1-800-273-8255,” and contributed “How Far I’ll Go” to the Moana soundtrack.

Cara has collected multiple Juno Awards, two MTV Video Music Awards, and an MTV Europe Music Award, cementing her status as a powerful voice in contemporary pop.

Signature Quote

“Stay true to who you are, even though that sounds cliché. It’s something that’s important – doing what feels right for you.”

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