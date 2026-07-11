Who Is Justin Chambers? Justin Willman Chambers is an American actor known for his compelling performances in medical dramas and romantic comedies. He first gained recognition as a prominent fashion model before transitioning to acting. His breakout role arrived in 2005 as Dr. Alex Karev on the ABC hit series Grey’s Anatomy, a character he portrayed for 16 seasons. Chambers’ nuanced portrayal resonated deeply with viewers, making him a fan favorite throughout the show’s extensive run.

Full Name Justin Willman Chambers Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 and three-quarters inches (177 cm) Relationship Status Married to Keisha Chambers Net Worth $18 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, German, Irish, Scottish Education Southeastern High School, HB Studio, Ron Stetson Studios Father John William Eugene Chambers II Mother Pamela Sue Willman Siblings Jason Chambers, John Jr. “Chip” Chambers, Mia Chambers, Susan Chambers Kids Isabella Chambers, Maya Chambers, Kaila Chambers, Eva Chambers, Jackson Chambers

Early Life and Education A focus on family marked the early years for Justin Willman Chambers, born and raised in Springfield, Ohio, where both his parents served as deputy sheriffs. He is a fraternal twin and often battled pneumonia alongside his brother in childhood. Chambers attended Southeastern High School in South Charleston, Ohio, before moving to New York City to pursue acting. He honed his craft over four years at HB Studio and Ron Stetson Studios, preparing for a career on screen.

Notable Relationships A long-term arc defines Justin Willman Chambers’s marriage to Keisha Chambers, a former model agency booker whom he wed in 1993. Their enduring partnership began during his early modeling career. The couple shares five children: Isabella, twins Maya and Kaila, Eva, and Jackson. Chambers frequently expresses gratitude for his supportive family life, which remains largely private.

Career Highlights Justin Willman Chambers’s career is largely defined by his starring role as Dr. Alex Karev in the long-running ABC medical drama Grey’s Anatomy. He became a fan favorite over 16 seasons, earning a People’s Choice Award for Best TV Network Drama Actor in 2017. Prior to his acting success, Chambers built a significant career as a Calvin Klein fashion model, working in campaigns across Europe, Japan, and the US. This early venture into the fashion world provided a launchpad for his eventual move into acting. Beyond Grey’s Anatomy, Chambers has appeared in films such as The Wedding Planner and Liberty Heights, and more recently, played Marlon Brando in the Paramount+ series The Offer, showcasing his range.