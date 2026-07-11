Who Is Stephen Lang? Stephen Lang is an American actor known for his intense presence and commanding portrayals across stage and screen. His versatility allows him to embody complex characters, from historical figures to formidable antagonists, with compelling gravitas. He first gained widespread fame as Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s Avatar, a role he reprised in its sequels, which cemented him as a powerful force in blockbuster cinema. His performance as the unwavering villain instantly captured global attention.

Full Name Stephen Lang Gender Male Height 5 feet 10 inches (178 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $5 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mixed Education George School, Swarthmore College Father Eugene Lang Mother Theresa Lang Siblings Jane Lang, David Lang Kids Lucy Lang, Grace Lang, Daniel Lang, Noah Lang

Early Life and Education Stephen Lang grew up in New York City, the youngest of three children born to entrepreneur Eugene Lang and Theresa Lang. His father, a noted philanthropist, instilled self-reliance by donating much of his fortune to charity. He attended George School, a Quaker boarding school in Pennsylvania, graduating early. Lang later earned an English Literature degree from Swarthmore College in 1973, where early theatrical experiences sparked his enduring passion for acting.

Notable Relationships A long-term marriage has marked Stephen Lang’s personal life, as he has been married to costume designer Kristina Watson since 1980. Their enduring partnership has remained a consistent presence throughout his prolific career. Together, Lang and Watson share four children: Lucy, Grace, Daniel, and Noah. His daughter Lucy Lang has notably pursued a legal career, serving as the New York State Inspector General.

Career Highlights Stephen Lang’s career soared with his portrayal of Colonel Miles Quaritch in James Cameron’s Avatar franchise, earning a Saturn Award for Best Supporting Actor and establishing him as a globally recognized antagonist. He also delivered a chilling performance as The Blind Man in the successful Don’t Breathe horror series. Beyond his film work, Lang boasts an extensive stage career, highlighted by a Tony Award nomination for his lead role in the 1992 production of The Speed of Darkness. He also created and performed the acclaimed one-man show Beyond Glory, honoring Medal of Honor recipients.