Who Is Andrew Bird? Andrew Wegman Bird is an American musician and songwriter known for his virtuosic violin playing and distinctive whistling. He masterfully blends indie rock, folk, and jazz with intricate looping techniques. His breakout moment arrived with the 2005 album The Mysterious Production of Eggs, establishing his unique sound and layered compositions. This release garnered widespread critical acclaim, expanding his dedicated fanbase.

Full Name Andrew Wegman Bird Gender Male Relationship Status Married Net Worth $19 million Nationality American Education Lake Forest High School, Northwestern University Kids One son

Early Life and Education Andrew Bird was born in Lake Forest, Illinois, and immersed in music from an early age. His mother encouraged him to begin Suzuki method violin lessons at four years old, a skill he developed by ear. He later graduated from Lake Forest High School in 1991 and earned a bachelor’s degree in violin performance from Northwestern University in 1996. Bird also attended Interlochen Arts Camp, honing his eclectic musical interests.

Notable Relationships Currently married to fashion designer Katherine Tsina Bird, Andrew Bird lives in Los Angeles with his wife and their son. The couple tied the knot in 2010. Their relationship became more public with the release of his album Are You Serious, which touched upon personal experiences, including his wife’s cancer diagnosis and their life with their child. He and Katherine share one son.

Career Highlights Andrew Bird’s solo career took flight with albums like The Mysterious Production of Eggs and Armchair Apocrypha, which collectively sold over 100,000 copies. His musical style uniquely fuses violin, guitar, and whistling with intricate loop pedals. Beyond his studio releases, Bird has branched into film and television, composing the score for the FX series Baskets and appearing in Fargo. He also hosts a live-streamed series titled Live from the Great Room. To date, Bird received a Grammy nomination for Best Folk Album for My Finest Work Yet, cementing his status as a celebrated multi-instrumentalist.