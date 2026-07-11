Who Is Mindy Sterling? Mindy Lee Sterling is an American actress known for her distinctive comedic timing and versatile character portrayals. Her roles often highlight a talent for bringing memorable, often eccentric, figures to life across film and television. She first gained widespread recognition playing Frau Farbissina in the Austin Powers film series, a role that quickly became iconic for its sharp wit and unforgettable catchphrases. This breakthrough cemented her as a formidable comedic presence in Hollywood.

Full Name Mindy Lee Sterling Gender Female Height 5 feet 2 inches (159 cm) Relationship Status Divorced Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Ashkenazi Jewish Education Miami Norland Senior High School, Miami Dade College Father Dick Sterling Mother Florence Adele Sterling Siblings Mark Sterling Kids Max Gadson

Early Life and Education A Jewish family background in Paterson, New Jersey, shaped Mindy Lee Sterling, whose father, Dick Sterling, was an actor and comedian, and mother, Florence Adele “Bookie” Sterling, a dancer. Growing up in Miami, she overcame shyness through drama. She graduated from Miami Norland Senior High School in 1972 and later earned an acting degree from Miami Dade College. Sterling’s early interest in performance, fostered by her theatrical lineage, foreshadowed a successful career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships Mindy Lee Sterling was married to Brian Gadson, with whom she shares a son, Max. They have since divorced, and Sterling maintains a private profile regarding her current romantic life.

Career Highlights Mindy Lee Sterling’s acting prowess became widely recognized through her role as Frau Farbissina in the Austin Powers film series. She consistently delivered standout comedic performances across three major installments, solidifying her status. Her extensive career also showcases a strong talent for voice acting, lending her distinctive vocal talents to animated projects such as Lin Beifong in The Legend of Korra. Sterling’s ability to embody diverse characters, both on-screen and through voice, highlights her range.