Mindy Sterling smiles broadly, wearing glasses, with a microphone and water bottle in the foreground, highlighting her career.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Mindy Sterling

Born

July 11, 1953

Died
Birthplace

Paterson, New Jersey, US

Age

73 Years Old

Horoscope

Cancer

Who Is Mindy Sterling?

Mindy Lee Sterling is an American actress known for her distinctive comedic timing and versatile character portrayals. Her roles often highlight a talent for bringing memorable, often eccentric, figures to life across film and television.

She first gained widespread recognition playing Frau Farbissina in the Austin Powers film series, a role that quickly became iconic for its sharp wit and unforgettable catchphrases. This breakthrough cemented her as a formidable comedic presence in Hollywood.

Full NameMindy Lee Sterling
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 2 inches (159 cm)
Relationship StatusDivorced
Net Worth$4 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityAshkenazi Jewish
EducationMiami Norland Senior High School, Miami Dade College
FatherDick Sterling
MotherFlorence Adele Sterling
SiblingsMark Sterling
KidsMax Gadson

Early Life and Education

A Jewish family background in Paterson, New Jersey, shaped Mindy Lee Sterling, whose father, Dick Sterling, was an actor and comedian, and mother, Florence Adele “Bookie” Sterling, a dancer. Growing up in Miami, she overcame shyness through drama.

She graduated from Miami Norland Senior High School in 1972 and later earned an acting degree from Miami Dade College. Sterling’s early interest in performance, fostered by her theatrical lineage, foreshadowed a successful career in entertainment.

Notable Relationships

Mindy Lee Sterling was married to Brian Gadson, with whom she shares a son, Max. They have since divorced, and Sterling maintains a private profile regarding her current romantic life.

Career Highlights

Mindy Lee Sterling’s acting prowess became widely recognized through her role as Frau Farbissina in the Austin Powers film series. She consistently delivered standout comedic performances across three major installments, solidifying her status.

Her extensive career also showcases a strong talent for voice acting, lending her distinctive vocal talents to animated projects such as Lin Beifong in The Legend of Korra. Sterling’s ability to embody diverse characters, both on-screen and through voice, highlights her range.

Signature Quote

“It is so important to talk about your cancer and the feelings you have about it. I know it was harder for me taking care of my dad during his cancer than it was going through my own.”

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