Who Is Jay Hernandez? Jay Hernandez is an American actor known for his versatile performances across genres. His on-screen presence often brings a grounded authenticity to complex characters. He first gained widespread attention in the 2001 romantic drama Crazy/Beautiful, starring opposite Kirsten Dunst, a role that established his leading man potential. This early film success led to a consistent stream of diverse projects.

Full Name Javier Manuel Hernandez, Jr. Gender Male Height 5 feet 9 inches (174 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $4 million Nationality American Ethnicity Mexican American Education Don Bosco Technical Institute, Schurr High School Father Javier Hernandez Sr. Mother Isis Maldonado Siblings Michael Hernandez, Gabriel Hernandez, Amelia Hernandez

Early Life and Education Born and raised in Montebello, California, Javier Manuel Hernandez, Jr. is the third of four children to Javier Hernandez Sr., a mechanic, and Isis Maldonado, an accountant and secretary. He attended Don Bosco Technical Institute before transferring to Schurr High School for his senior year, where he was discovered by a talent manager, setting the stage for his acting career.

Notable Relationships Jay Hernandez is married to actress Daniella Deutscher, whom he wed in 2006 after they met as co-stars on the television series Hang Time. The couple prefers to keep their private life out of the public eye and does not have children.

Career Highlights Jay Hernandez anchored the successful reboot of Magnum P.I., playing the iconic role of Thomas Magnum for six seasons. This long-running series blended action and drama, earning him a National Hispanic Media Coalition award for performance. Beyond television, he showcased his range in blockbuster films, notably portraying the powerful metahuman El Diablo in the DC Comics film Suicide Squad. He has also ventured into producing and directing, with his directorial debut Night Comes announced.