Who Is Trevor Noah? Trevor Noah is a South African comedian and television host, celebrated for his incisive wit and ability to blend political commentary with observational humor. He rose to international prominence through his compelling stand-up specials and insightful cultural observations. Noah’s breakout moment arrived when he took over as host of the American late-night talk show, The Daily Show, in 2015. His unique perspective as a biracial South African captivated audiences globally, reshaping the program’s satirical voice.

Full Name Trevor Noah Gender Male Height 6 feet 1 inch (185 cm) Relationship Status Single Net Worth $100 million Nationality South African Ethnicity Xhosa, Swiss-German Education Maryvale College Father Robert Noah Mother Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah Siblings Isaac, Andrew

Early Life and Education His early life in Johannesburg, South Africa, was shaped by his family’s resilience under apartheid. Born to a Xhosa mother, Patricia Nombuyiselo Noah, and a Swiss-German father, Robert Noah, his very existence was illegal at the time. He was primarily raised by his mother and maternal grandmother in the Soweto township, navigating a society marked by racial segregation. Noah attended Maryvale College, a private Roman Catholic primary and high school in Johannesburg. During these formative years, he developed an early interest in comedy, a talent that would later help him bridge cultural divides and connect with diverse audiences.

Notable Relationships Over the past decade, Trevor Noah has been linked to several prominent figures, though he maintains a notably private stance on his personal life. Earlier in his career, he dated South African musician and physiotherapist Dani Gabriel. He later had a relationship with American singer and model Jordyn Taylor, which reportedly lasted until 2019. More recently, Noah was publicly linked to actress Minka Kelly from 2020 until their split in 2022. He is currently understood to be single, having stated that he finds love in himself, friends, and family.

Career Highlights Trevor Noah, a comedian known for his sharp social commentary, significantly impacted late-night television by hosting The Daily Show on Comedy Central from 2015 to 2022. During his tenure, the Emmy Award-winning program garnered widespread critical acclaim, expanding its reach through innovative digital content and podcasts. Beyond television, Noah expanded his creative endeavors by authoring the #1 New York Times bestselling memoir Born a Crime: Stories from a South African Childhood in 2016. He has also hosted the Grammy Awards ceremony multiple times, showcasing his versatile talent on a global stage. To date, Noah has collected two Primetime Emmy Awards, cementing his status as an influential figure in entertainment.