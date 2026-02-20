Cindy Crawford smiling with long brown hair, wearing a black blazer and white shirt in an indoor setting.

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Cindy Crawford

Born

February 20, 1966

Died
Birthplace

DeKalb, Illinois, US

Age

60 Years Old

Horoscope

Pisces

Who Is Cindy Crawford?

Cynthia Ann Crawford is an American model, actress, and television personality, celebrated for her iconic beauty mark and sophisticated presence. Her influential career shaped fashion industry standards, establishing her as a global icon.

She first gained widespread public recognition with her August 1986 Vogue cover. This pivotal moment, featuring her distinctive unretouched mole, launched Crawford into the supermodel pantheon.

Full NameCynthia Ann Crawford
GenderFemale
Height5 feet 9.5 inches (177 cm)
Relationship StatusMarried
Net Worth$400 million
NationalityAmerican
EthnicityGerman, Danish, English, French
EducationDeKalb High School, Northwestern University
FatherDaniel Kenneth Crawford
MotherJennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf
SiblingsCathy Crawford, Chris Crawford, Danielle Crawford
KidsPresley Walker Gerber, Kaia Jordan Gerber

Early Life and Education

Born in DeKalb, Illinois, Cynthia Ann Crawford was the daughter of Daniel Kenneth Crawford and Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf. Her family’s Midwestern roots provided a grounded upbringing despite later global fame.

She graduated as valedictorian from DeKalb High School, later attending Northwestern University on an academic scholarship. Crawford ultimately left her chemical engineering studies to pursue modeling full-time.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has marked Cynthia Ann Crawford’s public life, including her marriage to actor Richard Gere from 1991 to 1995.

Crawford married businessman Rande Gerber in 1998, with whom she shares two children, Presley Walker Gerber and Kaia Jordan Gerber. They remain together, a long-lasting union.

Career Highlights

As a supermodel, Cynthia Ann Crawford dominated fashion runways and graced hundreds of magazine covers throughout the 1980s and 1990s. Her iconic Pepsi Super Bowl commercial and long-running MTV’s House of Style cemented her global recognition.

She launched a successful entrepreneurial career with Meaningful Beauty, her well-known skincare line. Crawford also oversees the Cindy Crawford Home collection and holds a stake in Casamigos Tequila, expanding her business empire.

Signature Quote

“In my work, I’ve realized that Cindy Crawford is a product. I decide how to use that image. It’s a business.”

