Who Is Brian Littrell? Brian Thomas Littrell is an American singer known for his distinctive tenor vocals and heartfelt performances within the pop and contemporary Christian music genres. His unwavering faith and clear vocal delivery define his musical presence. He first gained widespread public attention as a crucial member of the Backstreet Boys, whose debut single “We’ve Got It Goin’ On” became an international hit, propelling the group to global superstardom. Littrell’s energetic stage presence helped solidify the band’s appeal.

Full Name Brian Thomas Littrell Gender Male Height 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $45 million Nationality American Ethnicity English, Scottish, Welsh, Finnish, Scandinavian Education Tates Creek High School Father Harold Baker Littrell Jr. Mother Jacqueline R. Fox Siblings Harold Baker Littrell III Kids Baylee Wylee Thomas Littrell

Early Life and Education A religious Baptist family upbringing in Lexington, Kentucky, laid the foundation for Brian Littrell’s early musical inclinations. He sang his first solo at Porter Memorial Baptist Church at age seven. Littrell attended Tates Creek High School, where he continued to cultivate his singing talent in the choir and participated in school plays. He initially aspired to become a music minister before a pivotal call reshaped his career path.

Notable Relationships Brian Littrell is married to Leighanne Wallace, an actress and model whom he met on the set of the Backstreet Boys’ “As Long as You Love Me” music video in 1997. They became engaged on Christmas Day 1999 and married on September 2, 2000. Together, the Littrells have one child, a son named Baylee Wylee Thomas Littrell, born in 2002, who is now pursuing a career in country music. The family lives in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Career Highlights Brian Littrell achieved massive global success as a key vocalist in the Backstreet Boys, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time, with worldwide album sales exceeding 130 million records. Their iconic albums like Millennium cemented their superstardom. Beyond his group work, Littrell has actively engaged in philanthropy, co-founding the Brian Littrell’s Healthy Heart Club for Kids to support children with congenital heart defects. He was also inducted into the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame in 2015.