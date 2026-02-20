Who Is Lauren Ambrose? Lauren Ambrose is an American actress and singer known for her emotionally complex performances. Her career spans acclaimed television, film, and Broadway productions. She first gained widespread recognition for her role as Claire Fisher in the HBO drama Six Feet Under. This critically acclaimed series solidified her standing as a versatile performer.

Full Name Lauren Ambrose Gender Female Height 5 feet 6 inches (168 cm) Relationship Status Married Net Worth $6 million Nationality American Ethnicity White Education Choate Rosemary Hall, Wilbur Cross High School, High School in the Community, ACES Educational Center for the Arts, Boston University Tanglewood Institute Father Frank D’Ambruoso Mother Anne Wachtel Siblings John D’Ambruoso Kids Orson Handel, one daughter

Early Life and Education Born and raised in New Haven, Connecticut, Lauren Ambrose developed an early artistic inclination. Her father, Frank D’Ambruoso, worked as a caterer, and her mother, Anne Wachtel, was an interior designer. Ambrose attended Choate Rosemary Hall and Wilbur Cross High School before studying at the ACES Educational Center for the Arts. She also trained as an opera singer at the Boston University Tanglewood Institute.

Notable Relationships Lauren Ambrose has been married to writer Sam Handel since September 2001. Their enduring partnership began after meeting at a film wrap party. Ambrose shares two children with Handel, a son, Orson, and a daughter. The couple often involves their children in aspects of her professional life.

Career Highlights Lauren Ambrose achieved critical acclaim for her breakthrough role as Claire Fisher in the HBO drama series Six Feet Under. Her performance earned two Primetime Emmy Award nominations and multiple Screen Actors Guild Awards. Beyond television, she garnered a Tony Award nomination for her portrayal of Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway revival of My Fair Lady. Ambrose also leads the ragtime band Lauren Ambrose and the Leisure Class.