Ben Shapiro Dragged After Slamming Taylor Swift And Jennifer Lopez For ‘Acting Like 17-Year-Olds’
Ben Shapiro in a dark blue suit speaking into a microphone during a show with a blurred background.
Celebrities, News

Ben Shapiro Dragged After Slamming Taylor Swift And Jennifer Lopez For ‘Acting Like 17-Year-Olds’

Ben Shapiro has some harsh words for a few highly publicized figures, accusing them of acting way younger than their age in order to stay relevant. 

The controversial commentator, who is best known for his very vocal views on culture and politics, slammed singers such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez for holding on much too tight to their youthful personas.

  • Ben Shapiro criticized Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez for acting younger than their actual ages to stay relevant.
  • Shapiro called Taylor Swift a 'lovelorn 16-year-old girl' during her Eras Tour.
  • He also targeted Katy Perry and Jennifer Lopez's AMA performance, saying middle-aged people should act their age.

He first directed his fire towards the All Too Well singer, raising eyebrows at the way she would dance and act like a love-filled teenager in her music but also live in concert, as seen by her recent Eras Tour.

    Ben Shapiro butted heads with celebrities such as Taylor Swift for the acting younger than her age

    Ben Shapiro in a gray suit speaking at an event, facing forward with a serious expression on stage.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore

    “You see it in the lyrics of a Taylor Swift,” Shapiro said on his podcast. “Also who pretends to be a lovelorn 16-year-old girl,” adding that the singer is now “currently age 35.”

    Despite his words, however, Swift’s Eras Tour sold over $2 billion in tickets across the 149 shows — double the record gross sales for any other tour in history. It was also officially recognized as the “Tour of the Century” by the iHeartRadio Music Awards, even though we’re only 25% of the way through.

    Ben Shapiro speaking on his show wearing a blue blazer and black shirt with a microphone in front of him.

    Image credits: Ben Shapiro

    But Swift wasn’t the only one subject to his attacks. Shapiro then turned his attention to Katy Perry and said she was “making a fool of herself” with her recent performances.

    And Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs), specifically the moment where she gave a provocative group kiss with backup dancers, was targeted as well, with the commentator addressing it as a wider societal phenomenon.

    He claimed Swift performed like a “lovelorn 16-year-old girl”

    Female celebrity in an avant-garde black outfit with sculpted hair, linked to Ben Shapiro and Taylor Swift controversy.

    Image credits: katyperry

    Taylor Swift in a red dress and matching earrings at a red carpet event, related to Ben Shapiro controversy.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

    “There is this thing that’s happening in our culture,” Shapiro said. “Where a bunch of people are masquerading as 17-year-olds who are actually middle-aged.”

    He continued to slam, “If you are of middle age, you should act like you are middle age… Like you’re not a 17-year-old, or a 21-year-old trying desperately to gain attention.”

    Some comments supported the podcaster

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Ben Shapiro being dragged for comments about Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez acting immature.

    Image credits: CSabatzki

    Tweet reply on Ben Shapiro dragged after slamming Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez for acting immature.

    Image credits: hueydanise

    Shapiro additionally turned his attention towards comedian and podcaster Theo Von, 45, for dressing and acting much younger than his actual age, claiming that the world has lost a certain level of class.

    Critics, however, did not let his words slide, with many questioning why he appeared so focused on the lifestyles of other celebrities. 

    Man speaking into a microphone during a podcast episode, discussing Ben Shapiro dragged after slamming Taylor Swift.

    Image credits: Theo Von

    “You’re jealous, aren’t you?” someone asked. “People flew all over the world to see Taylor Swift, and you’re barely a blip on a list of podcasts. You lose.”

    Another simply stated, “F–king ridiculous.”

    But not everyone believed in Shapiro’s claims

    Jennifer Lopez wearing a shiny brown dress and fur coat, accessorized with diamond jewelry and holding a clutch bag indoors.

    Image credits: jlo

    A third suggested to “Stop focusing on the maturity of 15 year old girls then,” while adding a mocking smiley face.

    “youre just jealous,” a user deemed. “shes kind, generous, smart and talented, listen to folklore, evermore and midnights. thats why shes nearly a billionaire and loved by many.”

    Twitter reply calling Ben Shapiro a jealous loser and telling him to grow up after criticism involving Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Image credits: lifeisgreat47

    Twitter reply criticizing Ben Shapiro for inconsistency and questioning his views on freedom of speech.

    Image credits: katgreg1212

    Yeah giving crazy bonuses to truckers and pretty much causing massive economic gains wherever she plays sounds so immature,” one person said, sarcastically, referencing Swift. “I’m not even a fan, but I don’t get how calling her immature even has any meaning.”

    Another mocked, “Sounds like someone fighting to stay in the conversation again.”

    Ben Shapiro speaking into a microphone during a discussion, with blurred people and brick wall in the background.

    Image credits: Jubilee

    Others decided to bring up Shapiro’s past scathing review of the Barbie movie, where he talked for nearly 45 minutes on how it was a “flaming garbage heap of a film,” labeling it as evidence that the 41-year-old is overly “obsessed.”

    The Daily Wire host still remains an influential yet divisive figure in American politics. As reported by Marca, his podcast currently holds a 4.4 star rating on Apple and was once ranked second as per Podtrac in the nation.

    Netizens pointed out that Shapiro seemed to have a “weird obsession” with Swift

    Facebook comment from Barbara Opperman saying 100% agree in response to Ben Shapiro dragged after slamming Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing fans’ age and appealing to them, related to Ben Shapiro and Taylor Swift.

    Facebook comment by Emily Rowell Bullock discussing Michael Jackson’s fame and real life experience in response to Ben Shapiro dragged online.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment defending Taylor Swift, mentioning her kindness, talent, and successful albums folklore and evermore.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment reacting to Ben Shapiro dragged after slamming Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by John R Cochran reacting to Ben Shapiro dragged after slamming Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Ben Shapiro after his remarks on Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez maturity.

    Screenshot of Ashley Brookshire's Facebook comment criticizing Ben Shapiro's post about Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez behavior.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing a 45-minute rant, related to Ben Shapiro dragged after slamming Taylor Swift.

    Comment by Tiffeny Wharton Pickett expressing mixed feelings about Ben Shapiro’s obsession with Taylor Swift.

    Screenshot of social media comment criticizing Ben Shapiro related to his remarks on Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Ben Shapiro being criticized for his remarks on Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to Ben Shapiro dragged for slamming Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing Ben Shapiro for his remarks involving Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Screenshot of a social media comment criticizing public figures amid Ben Shapiro controversy over Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez remarks.

    Comment on social media by Leonard Cogan criticizing Hollywood, related to Ben Shapiro dragged after slamming Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Comment on social media about Ben Shapiro being criticized for his remarks on Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Comment by Brooke Remmert, a top fan, stating Find something relevant to complain about in a social media comment section.

    Comment by Angela Culver Spence criticizing Ben Shapiro’s remarks about Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

    Comment on social media criticizing Ben Shapiro after his remarks about Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez.

