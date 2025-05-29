Ben Shapiro Dragged After Slamming Taylor Swift And Jennifer Lopez For ‘Acting Like 17-Year-Olds’

ADVERTISEMENT

Ben Shapiro has some harsh words for a few highly publicized figures, accusing them of acting way younger than their age in order to stay relevant.

The controversial commentator, who is best known for his very vocal views on culture and politics, slammed singers such as Taylor Swift and Jennifer Lopez for holding on much too tight to their youthful personas.

He first directed his fire towards the All Too Well singer, raising eyebrows at the way she would dance and act like a love-filled teenager in her music but also live in concert, as seen by her recent Eras Tour.

Ben Shapiro butted heads with celebrities such as Taylor Swift for the acting younger than her age

“You see it in the lyrics of a Taylor Swift,” Shapiro said on his podcast. “Also who pretends to be a lovelorn 16-year-old girl,” adding that the singer is now “currently age 35.”

Despite his words, however, Swift’s Eras Tour sold over $2 billion in tickets across the 149 shows — double the record gross sales for any other tour in history. It was also officially recognized as the “Tour of the Century” by the iHeartRadio Music Awards, even though we’re only 25% of the way through.

But Swift wasn’t the only one subject to his attacks. Shapiro then turned his attention to Katy Perry and said she was “making a fool of herself” with her recent performances.

And Jennifer Lopez’s performance at the American Music Awards (AMAs), specifically the moment where she gave a provocative group kiss with backup dancers, was targeted as well, with the commentator addressing it as a wider societal phenomenon.

He claimed Swift performed like a “lovelorn 16-year-old girl”

Image credits: katyperry

“There is this thing that’s happening in our culture,” Shapiro said. “Where a bunch of people are masquerading as 17-year-olds who are actually middle-aged.”

He continued to slam, “If you are of middle age, you should act like you are middle age… Like you’re not a 17-year-old, or a 21-year-old trying desperately to gain attention.”

Some comments supported the podcaster

Image credits: CSabatzki

Image credits: hueydanise

Shapiro additionally turned his attention towards comedian and podcaster Theo Von, 45, for dressing and acting much younger than his actual age, claiming that the world has lost a certain level of class.

Critics, however, did not let his words slide, with many questioning why he appeared so focused on the lifestyles of other celebrities.

Image credits: Theo Von

“You’re jealous, aren’t you?” someone asked. “People flew all over the world to see Taylor Swift, and you’re barely a blip on a list of podcasts. You lose.”

Another simply stated, “F–king ridiculous.”

But not everyone believed in Shapiro’s claims

Image credits: jlo

A third suggested to “Stop focusing on the maturity of 15 year old girls then,” while adding a mocking smiley face.

“youre just jealous,” a user deemed. “shes kind, generous, smart and talented, listen to folklore, evermore and midnights. thats why shes nearly a billionaire and loved by many.”

Image credits: lifeisgreat47

Image credits: katgreg1212

“Yeah giving crazy bonuses to truckers and pretty much causing massive economic gains wherever she plays sounds so immature,” one person said, sarcastically, referencing Swift. “I’m not even a fan, but I don’t get how calling her immature even has any meaning.”

Another mocked, “Sounds like someone fighting to stay in the conversation again.”

Image credits: Jubilee

When did we decide that adults are going to be the new kids? pic.twitter.com/kSjImcpNVa — The Ben Shapiro Show (@BenShapiroShow) May 28, 2025

Others decided to bring up Shapiro’s past scathing review of the Barbie movie, where he talked for nearly 45 minutes on how it was a “flaming garbage heap of a film,” labeling it as evidence that the 41-year-old is overly “obsessed.”

The Daily Wire host still remains an influential yet divisive figure in American politics. As reported by Marca, his podcast currently holds a 4.4 star rating on Apple and was once ranked second as per Podtrac in the nation.

Netizens pointed out that Shapiro seemed to have a “weird obsession” with Swift

