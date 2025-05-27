Jennifer Lopez Gets Brutally Roasted For Lesbian Kiss During The AMAs, Explains Why She Did It

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez brought the dancers and the drama for her raunchy opening number at the 2025 American Music Awards.

The newly divorced singer was seen lip-locking with a male and female dancer, making some viewers cringe during her steamy medley of the biggest hits from the past year.

Netizens called the kiss “desperate” and “disgusting,” with one saying, “she’s trying to make Ben jealous.”

“After 4 husbands she needed to go to the other side,” read one comment online.

“Maybe a woman might be what she needs because no man stays with her,” said another.

Image credits: American Music Awards

Jennifer not only hosted the glitzy award show but also performed the opening number at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on May 26.

The Let’s Get Loud singer, who finalized her divorce with Ben Affleck earlier this year, previously hosted the AMAs in 2015.

Image credits: American Music Awards

During Monday’s show, the 55-year-old pop diva appeared onstage for the opening number in a shimmering jumpsuit and performed a six-minute medley of 23 hits.

She began the set with a small portion from her 2012 song Dance Again before transitioning into viral hits from the past year, including Billie Eilish‘s Birds of a Feather, Kendrick Lamar‘s Not Like Us,Sabrina Carpenter‘s Espresso, and Beyoncé‘s Texas Hold ‘Em, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), Teddy Swims’ Lose Control, and more.

Image credits: American Music Awards

In the middle of the musical medley, J.Lo kissed a male and female dancer, prompting netizens to claim she was having a “midlife crisis.”

Critics accused her of queerbaiting with her girl-on-girl kiss, claiming it was a move to gain attention and not a genuine expression of identity or allyship.

“Queerbaiting” refers to the exploitative practice of including LGBTQ+ themes to attract queer audiences or even stir controversy for publicity.

“Nobody else wants to kiss her, so they have to,” said one hater, while another wrote, “She’s desperate for attention. And she’s getting it by doing stupid things.”

Image credits: American Music Awards

“That’s why Ben divorced her,” one claimed.

“She would do anything for publicity,” said one critic.

“Well, men don’t work for her,” said another.

“This is just too much…wanted attention you got it….real roll model [sic] mama …you are too old for this cr*p,” another critic said.

Image credits: Christopher Polk/Penske Media

The Hustlers actress said she had been practicing for the big show over the last couple of weeks and even suffered a facial injury during rehearsals.

She also spoke about the “smooches” during a chat with ET following her opening performance.

“It was fun … It’s always about love,” the newly divorced singer said about her AMA performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Image credits: rebelxht

“It was fun. There was a whole narrative to the whole performance,” Jennifer said. “It was beautiful.”

“It’s always about love, it’s always about finding your way and remembering who you are,” she continued.

Image credits: American Music Awards

Image credits: aleshewolf

The singer said she felt good about the performance and added, “… It cost me three stitches.”

When asked about her rehearsal injury, she said she had “smashed [her] own face” into her knee.

The hitmaker had a plastic surgeon stitch her up, and they changed the dance move to avoid another injury.

“I didn’t trust myself to do it again without smashing my face again,” the singer told ET.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Image credits: imevilig

After the Jenny from the Block singer’s medley, comedian Tiffany Haddish took the stage and made a joke about Jennifer getting kissy onstage.

“How cool is it to have a total superstar like J.Lo hosting the AMAs?” Tiffany said in her lead-up to announcing the winner for the Favorite R&B Song category.

Image credits: American Music Awards

She joked that this year’s show should be called the “JMAs” and added, “Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes.”

“Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day, and she got all her kisses in,” she said.

“Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain’t the only one out here single,” added the comedian.

Image credits: Blisspanda1

Jennifer later showed up onstage to host the event in a plunging silver sequined Miss Sohee Couture gown. She had a blue cape with dramatic floral embroidery on top of the high-slit dress.

As she hosted the show, Jennifer wore around eight different outfits in total during the evening, including her performance looks.

Image credits: American Music Awards

Shortly after the award show, J.Lo made an announcement about her Las Vegas Residency later this year.

“SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back!” she said on Instagram. “I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March!”

Image credits: American Music Awards

A number of artists took the stage during the 2025 AMAs, including Janet Jackson, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Reneé Rapp, and others.

Billie Eilish bagged the Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year awards, among others.

Gracie Abrams won the New Artist of the Year award.

Netizens had plenty to say about Jennifer Lopez‘s kissy moment onstage

Image credits: MikeED5

Image credits: MDDude02

Image credits: Battleraponly1

Image credits: Sneed26

Image credits: lazegurl2022

Image credits: jessaya1121

Image credits: 1UPCJ

Image credits: horejsiii

Image credits: liseinmn

Image credits: User_0720323310

Image credits: AnyDeAnylisec

Image credits: RanEmmanuel

Image credits: rpxwmf

Image credits: JACS1924

Image credits: FreestyleFee

Image credits: donnaoares

Image credits: EricUnedited

Image credits: _JooNYeR_