Jennifer Lopez Gets Brutally Roasted For Lesbian Kiss During The AMAs, Explains Why She Did It
Jennifer Lopez performing a lesbian kiss on stage at the AMAs with dancers amid vibrant red and pink lighting.
Celebrities, News

Jennifer Lopez Gets Brutally Roasted For Lesbian Kiss During The AMAs, Explains Why She Did It

Jennifer Lopez brought the dancers and the drama for her raunchy opening number at the 2025 American Music Awards.

The newly divorced singer was seen lip-locking with a male and female dancer, making some viewers cringe during her steamy medley of the biggest hits from the past year.

Netizens called the kiss “desperate” and “disgusting,” with one saying, “she’s trying to make Ben jealous.”

Highlights
  • Jennifer Lopez left the internet stunned after her 2025 American Music Awards performance.
  • The pop diva hosted the show and performed a six-minute medley of 23 hits.
  • She was seen kissing a male and female dancer during the opening number.
  • “After 4 husbands she needed to go to the other side,” read one comment online.

“Maybe a woman might be what she needs because no man stays with her,” said another.

    Jennifer Lopez brought the dancers and the drama to the 2025 American Music Awards

    Jennifer Lopez in a red leather outfit at the AMAs, addressing reactions to her lesbian kiss on stage.

    Image credits: American Music Awards

    Jennifer not only hosted the glitzy award show but also performed the opening number at the Fontainebleau in Las Vegas on May 26.

    The Let’s Get Loud singer, who finalized her divorce with Ben Affleck earlier this year, previously hosted the AMAs in 2015.

    Jennifer Lopez performing at the AMAs wearing a silver dress and teal jacket, addressing the audience with a microphone.

    Image credits: American Music Awards

    During Monday’s show, the 55-year-old pop diva appeared onstage for the opening number in a shimmering jumpsuit and performed a six-minute medley of 23 hits.

    She began the set with a small portion from her 2012 song Dance Again before transitioning into viral hits from the past year, including Billie Eilish‘s Birds of a Feather, Kendrick Lamar‘s Not Like Us,Sabrina Carpenter‘s Espresso, and Beyoncé‘s Texas Hold ‘Em, Benson Boone’s Beautiful Things, Shaboozey’s A Bar Song (Tipsy), Teddy Swims’ Lose Control, and more.

    The 55-year-old pop diva performed a six-minute medley of 23 hits from the past year

    Jennifer Lopez holding a microphone, performing under bright lights at the AMAs during a controversial lesbian kiss moment.

    Image credits: American Music Awards

    In the middle of the musical medley, J.Lo kissed a male and female dancer, prompting netizens to claim she was having a “midlife crisis.”

    Critics accused her of queerbaiting with her girl-on-girl kiss, claiming it was a move to gain attention and not a genuine expression of identity or allyship.

    “Queerbaiting” refers to the exploitative practice of including LGBTQ+ themes to attract queer audiences or even stir controversy for publicity.

    “Nobody else wants to kiss her, so they have to,” said one hater, while another wrote, “She’s desperate for attention. And she’s getting it by doing stupid things.”

    “After 4 husbands she needed to go to the other side,” read one social media comment

    Jennifer Lopez in a shimmering outfit sharing an onstage kiss, highlighted during the AMAs controversy over a lesbian kiss.

    Image credits: American Music Awards

    “That’s why Ben divorced her,” one claimed.

    “She would do anything for publicity,” said one critic.

    “Well, men don’t work for her,” said another.

    “This is just too much…wanted attention you got it….real roll model [sic] mama …you are too old for this cr*p,” another critic said.

    Jennifer Lopez and another performer share a lesbian kiss onstage during the AMAs amid controversial reactions.

    Image credits: Christopher Polk/Penske Media

    The Hustlers actress said she had been practicing for the big show over the last couple of weeks and even suffered a facial injury during rehearsals.

    She also spoke about the “smooches” during a chat with ET following her opening performance.

    “It was fun … It’s always about love,” the newly divorced singer said about her AMA performance

    Tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez for her lesbian kiss at the AMAs, discussing reactions and motivations behind the act.

    Image credits: rebelxht

    “It was fun. There was a whole narrative to the whole performance,” Jennifer said. “It was beautiful.”

    “It’s always about love, it’s always about finding your way and remembering who you are,” she continued.

    Jennifer Lopez performing a controversial lesbian kiss during the AMAs amid intense public reaction.

    Image credits: American Music Awards

    A social media reply criticizing Jennifer Lopez for her inauthentic actions related to a lesbian kiss at the AMAs.

    Image credits: aleshewolf

    The singer said she felt good about the performance and added, “… It cost me three stitches.”

    When asked about her rehearsal injury, she said she had “smashed [her] own face” into her knee.

    The hitmaker had a plastic surgeon stitch her up, and they changed the dance move to avoid another injury.

    “I didn’t trust myself to do it again without smashing my face again,” the singer told ET.

    The singer had to get stitches after suffering an injury during rehearsals

    Screenshot of a social media post criticizing Jennifer Lopez for a lesbian kiss during the AMAs, sparking online reactions.

    Image credits: imevilig

    After the Jenny from the Block singer’s medley, comedian Tiffany Haddish took the stage and made a joke about Jennifer getting kissy onstage.

    “How cool is it to have a total superstar like J.Lo hosting the AMAs?” Tiffany said in her lead-up to announcing the winner for the Favorite R&B Song category.

    Jennifer Lopez sharing a lesbian kiss during the AMAs performance, sparking viral reactions and explanations.

    Image credits: American Music Awards

    She joked that this year’s show should be called the “JMAs” and added, “Our host has just danced to 23 hits in six minutes.”

    “Just from that opening number alone, Jenny from the Block has got all her steps in for the day, and she got all her kisses in,” she said.

    “Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn! You ain’t the only one out here single,” added the comedian.

    Tiffany Haddish made a joke about Jennifer kissing her dancers onstage

    @dawavyamp Jlo kissing on her dancers #kaicenat#ama#lasvegas#americanmusicawards#lasvegas#jlo#jenniferlopez#fyp#fypシ#fypage#fypシ゚viral♬ original sound – DawavyAmp

    User comment on social media criticizing Jennifer Lopez for a controversial lesbian kiss at the AMAs.

    Image credits: Blisspanda1

    Jennifer later showed up onstage to host the event in a plunging silver sequined Miss Sohee Couture gown. She had a blue cape with dramatic floral embroidery on top of the high-slit dress.

    As she hosted the show, Jennifer wore around eight different outfits in total during the evening, including her performance looks.

    “Save a dancer for me, J.Lo. Damn!” Tiffany said

    Comedian delivering a witty roast with a single line about Jennifer Lopez during a TV awards show segment.

    Image credits: American Music Awards

    Shortly after the award show, J.Lo made an announcement about her Las Vegas Residency later this year.

    “SURPRISE JLOVERS! We’re back!” she said on Instagram. “I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Dec 30 – Jan 3, & select dates in March!”

    “Y’all can try to hate on her but there is no denying she’s a legend!” one fan said about her performance

    Image credits: American Music Awards

    A number of artists took the stage during the 2025 AMAs, including Janet Jackson, Blake Shelton, Benson Boone, Gloria Estefan, Reneé Rapp, and others.

    Billie Eilish bagged the Artist of the Year, Album of the Year and Song of the Year awards, among others.

    Gracie Abrams won the New Artist of the Year award.

    Netizens had plenty to say about Jennifer Lopez‘s kissy moment onstage

    Tweet by Micheal reacting to Jennifer Lopez's AMA performance, expressing skepticism about buying her records after the lesbian kiss controversy.

    Image credits: MikeED5

    Tweet discussing reactions to award show performances, mentioning Jennifer Lopez and a lesbian kiss controversy during the AMAs.

    Image credits: MDDude02

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply to a discussion about Jennifer Lopez’s controversial lesbian kiss at the AMAs.

    Image credits: Battleraponly1

    Jennifer Lopez Gets Brutally Roasted For Lesbian Kiss During The AMAs, Explains Why She Did It

    Image credits: Sneed26

    Twitter reply from Lazegurl2022 reacting to Jennifer Lopez getting roasted for lesbian kiss during the AMAs.

    Image credits: lazegurl2022

    Social media reply mentioning Jennifer Lopez gets roasted for lesbian kiss during the AMAs in a brief comment.

    Image credits: jessaya1121

    Alt text: Social media user criticizes Jennifer Lopez, referencing the lesbian kiss at the AMAs and calling it attention-seeking behavior.

    Image credits: 1UPCJ

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing Jennifer Lopez getting brutally roasted for a lesbian kiss at the AMAs, with crying emojis.

    Image credits: horejsiii

    Screenshot of a Twitter user expressing secondhand embarrassment over Jennifer Lopez’s lesbian kiss at the AMAs.

    Image credits: liseinmn

    Tweet criticizing Jennifer Lopez for not singing live during the AMAs, linked to her lesbian kiss controversy.

    Image credits: User_0720323310

    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez, highlighting public reaction to her lesbian kiss moment during the AMAs performance.

    Image credits: AnyDeAnylisec

    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez's strong opening at the AMAs following controversy over her lesbian kiss moment.

    Image credits: RanEmmanuel

    Social media response praising Jennifer Lopez's choreographed lesbian kiss at the AMAs despite criticism.

    Image credits: rpxwmf

    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez’s dance performance at the AMAs amid reactions to her lesbian kiss.

    Image credits: JACS1924

    Screenshot of a tweet praising Jennifer Lopez’s performance during the AMAs amid controversy over a lesbian kiss.

    Image credits: FreestyleFee

    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez's iconic status amid backlash over lesbian kiss during the AMAs event.

    Image credits: donnaoares

    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez as a top performer, highlighting her age and talent amid AMAs lesbian kiss controversy.

    Image credits: EricUnedited

    Tweet praising Jennifer Lopez's dance medley at the AMAs, highlighting her performance amid controversy over a lesbian kiss.

    Image credits: _JooNYeR_

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Read less »
    romanshape avatar
    Sacred Panda
    Sacred Panda
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And from all those comments this is more important than ever

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    38 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Like people said, Madonna did this 25 years ago and this is queerbaiting - her desperation for attention absolutely reeks.

    Vote comment up
    -1
    -1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
