One kiss from Justin Bieber triggered a flood of comments about why he looked happier with rapper Sexxy Red than with his wife Hailey Bieber.

Amid intense speculation of financial trouble and a rocky marriage, the Yummy singer attended the 27th birthday of the rapper, whose real name is Janae Nierah Wherry.

Not only did Justin appear to have a great time at the birthday bash but he also planted a kiss on the U My Everything hitmaker.

Justin Bieber kissed rapper Sexxy Red during her 27th birthday bash

Fans weighed in on Justin’s beaming grin and unexpected kiss, with one commenter saying, “Haven’t seen him smile like that since 2014.”

“Why does he look happier with her than with Hailey,” one asked, while another bluntly wrote, “Bruh u got a wife man.”

“This man hates his wife lmao he smiles 2000% harder with anyone and everyone but her,” one comment said.

“Why is he acting like he has been freed from prison?” a social media user added

“I be DAMNED IF MY HUSBAND KISSING SOMEONE CHEEK,” said another.

Another wrote, “Yall thought he was depressed, he just needed a change of scenery.”

Others went further, claiming, “He was going in for a real kiss thooooooo.”

“He went to kiss her on the lips first…” another said.

“Having a wife and doing this to another girl is crazy disrespectful,” read one comment

As the comments section went spiraling, some netizens became the voice of reason, with one saying, “Man is allowed to have friends. This comment section is crazy ah. America is a very weird place.”

“The kiss and side hug was definitely a friendly one .. yall are reaching with the ‘have some respect,’” another said.

Rumors about Justin and Hailey Bieber’s marriage being on the rocks have been swirling for months

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)

The uproar over Justin’s cheek-kiss came on the heels of swirling rumors about his marriage to Hailey being on the rocks.

Netizens have been relentless over the last few months with their speculation about the Peaches crooner being “stuck in a loveless marriage.”

The divorce speculation went up a notch when fans noticed that Justin’s social media account had briefly unfollowed Hailey on Instagram.

The Grammy-winning singer was also recently struck with rumors about being in financial distress.

The Hollywood Reporter published an article alleging that Justin was left with millions of dollars in debt after canceling his Justice Tour in 2022.

Citing claims from insiders, the report alleged that the Canadian singer owed more than $20 million to promoter AEG after canceling the tour due to health issues.

Recent reports claim the Grammy winner is in millions of dollars of debt

“Seeing him disintegrate like this … it’s watching the embodiment of someone not living their purpose,” said an anonymous source, described as an ex-team member.

“He’s lost,” the source said. “There’s no one protecting him because there’s no one there willing to say no to him.”

Anyone who says “no” will “get blown out,” the source added.

Justin’s team clapped back at the claims, calling it “clickbait stupidity.”

A statement from his team accused the “sources” of being “clearly ill-informed” and “disappointed that they no longer work with Justin.”

The claims about financial distress were slammed by Justin’s team as “clickbait stupidity” based on “unnamed” sources

View this post on Instagram A post shared by POWER 106 (@power_106)

“As Justin forges his own way forward, these unnecessary stories and inaccurate assumptions will continue,” the statement added.

“But they won’t deter him from staying committed to following the right path.”

The Baby singer is currently in the process of launching a new clothing line called SKYLRK.

Last month, Justin shared a couple of self-reflective posts on Instagram, in which he said he hates when he has to “change” himself to “please people.”

“I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,” he wrote in the caption of an Instagram post.

“I got anger issues,” Justin said in a self-reflective post shared last month

“Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough but I still hate when I change myself to please people,” he added.

In another post, he wrote, “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much smh.”

Eyebrows were raised after the recent video of Justin at the rapper’s birthday bash

