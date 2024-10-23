“Psycho” Plastic Surgeon Allegedly Used Ex As Slave, Forcibly Injected Fillers Without Anesthesia

ADVERTISEMENT

A shocking new lawsuit paints a chilling portrait of a Fifth Avenue plastic surgeon, Ammar Mahmoud, who allegedly turned his ex-girlfriend, Maya Willow Sias, into a “sex slave.”

“There is no ‘she said’ here,” said the alleged victim’s attorney Larry Hutcher. “He literally made her into a sex slave,” the lawyer added.

Highlights Plastic surgeon Ammar Mahmoud allegedly made ex-girlfriend a "sex slave" and abused her brutally.

Maya Willow Sias accused the Fifth Avenue doctor of forcing filler injections into her face without anesthetic.

Mahmoud was accused of drug abuse, physical violence, and manipulating Maya with ketamine.

Maya fled to California after enduring months of alleged abuse and manipulation.

(Trigger warning: This article contains details of physical abuse that may be distressing to some)

Maya, a 25-year-old model and singer, claimed her ex-boyfriend subjected her to extreme physical and emotional abuse, including a brutal assault that shattered her eye socket.

A shocking lawsuit accused plastic surgeon Ammar Mahmoud of turning his ex-girlfriend, model Maya Willow Sias, into a “sex slave”

According to the $10 million lawsuit filed on Tuesday, October 22, the 40-year-old plastic surgeon attempted to conceal the damage by injecting fillers into Maya’s swollen face—without anesthetic—adding another layer of cruelty to an already horrific ordeal.

“He stabbed me in the face with a needle, I could feel the needle scratching against the bone,” Maya told the New York Post.

The Los Angeles-based singer and model accused Ammar of hiding his true nature behind the mask of a successful doctor, claiming he was a drug-abusing sex addict with a history of violence against women.

The doctor’s ex-wife has also accused the alleged abuser of being physically violent in an ongoing lawsuit from 2014.

The relationship between Maya and Ammar began in a seemingly fairy-tale fashion. The couple met on a yacht in Miami in April 2023, according to the lawsuit.

Ammar, who had another girlfriend at the time, had asked Maya to join them for a threesome, she told the media outlet. Although she declined, she thought he was charming and they kept in touch.

The Fifth Avenue doctor allegedly shattered the model’s eye socket in a vicious assault, only to inject fillers into her swollen face without anesthetic to hide the damage

Image credits: Willow Sias

When she visited New York City a short while later for a modeling job, Ammar quickly swept her off her feet with a date, followed by lavish gifts and trips to Dubai and Miami.

As their romantic relationship progressed, the doctor offered to transport her belongings from her North Carolina home to his Fifth Avenue address.

But the fairy tale eventually turned into a nightmare as she claimed Ammar would regularly abuse anesthetic ketamine and 2C, a synthetic psychedelic drug.

“Almost nightly, Dr. Mahmoud would abuse drugs and alcohol, and force himself upon Willow at all hours of the night, irrespective of whether Willow consented to the sexual acts, or was even conscious,” read the lawsuit.

The suit described one particularly brutal night when Maya was beaten until she lost consciousness.

“I thought I was going to die,” she told the outlet.

Maya finally fled to California, leaving her possessions behind but carrying with her the trauma of the harrowing experience

Image credits: NY Post

Image credits: NY Post

The alleged victim recalled that night, June 7, 2023, and said she had dinner with her ex before they returned home. She claimed to have woken up in the middle of the night to find the disgraced cosmetic surgeon partying with three prostitutes.

When she confronted him, he allegedly turned physically violent and abused her.

“After the women left, Dr. Mahmoud violently hurled Willow to the ground, mercilessly punched her face and body, and smothered her face with a pillow, causing her to lose consciousness,” the lawsuit stated.

The embattled model claimed her injuries were so severe that her eye was swollen shut and her body was covered in bruises, among other injuries.

Even though Ammar apologized, he allegedly continued to manipulate her, forcing her to stay in his apartment and monitoring her location using her phone. He also allegedly threatened her with consequences if she tried to leave.

“He stabbed me in the face with a needle, I could feel the needle scratching against the bone,” Maya said about the alleged abuser

Image credits: Alinea Medical Spa

Taking advantage of his position as a medical professional, he also allegedly had antidepressants prescribed to her and coerced her into taking ketamine to “keep her obedient and compliant,” the lawsuit said.

As the bruising and the swelling healed, he is accused of having taken her to his clinic and using his medical expertise to cover up the signs of his abuse.

“Despite her obvious need for proper medical treatment, Dr. Mahmoud took it upon himself to simply conceal the physical damage he had inflicted, under the guise of his own medical license, which he abused,” the lawsuit said.

“Willow was left physically and mentally traumatized by the torturous experience” of having fillers injected into her eye without anesthetics, which was described by the lawsuit as an act of “calculated cruelty.”

“The pain from the injection was compounded by the emotional anguish of knowing that her abuser was also her only option for care, who abused his medical authority to further control and harm her,” it continued.

The alleged abuse escalated and continued for about three months until she finally fled to California for a job. She left all her possessions at his apartment and never looked back.

Ammar told the New York Post that he “unequivocally” denies the accusations against him.

If you or someone you know is struggling with domestic abuse, help is available. The Safe and Together Institute provides international domestic violence resources.

