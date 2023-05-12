Aunt Claims Plastic Surgeon Niece Is Not A Real Doctor, Compares Her To Cousin With PLC In Nursing And Childcare And Gets Slammed

It doesn’t matter how you look at it—either it’s something like 5.5 years of school, plus a year of internship in India, or anywhere between 10 to 14 years in the US—it’s still quite a bit of time to have to spend in med school.

This is besides the gruesome subject matter, the intensity of the studies, and the experience picked up along the way, among other things. All of this accumulates into one heck of a ride.

So, despite all of that, why would some people dare to even think that a plastic surgeon is not considered a doctor? There was a row over it quite recently, and you’re welcome to partake in it below.

More Info: Reddit

It takes quite a bit in order to become a plastic surgeon, but not everyone thinks that way

Image credits: RF._.studio (not the actual photo)

This Redditor recently shared how her extended family doesn’t consider her a real doctor, which this time around led to some fierce drama

Image credits: No-Pickle-7453

In the end, both the aunt and her daughter got a verbal lashing from the Redditor, leading to the whole extended family now hating her

Image credits: cottonbro studio (not the actual photo)

Reddit user No-Pickle-7453 recently shared a story of her extended family’s take on her profession of choice, which is plastic surgery.

Long story short, some time during her studies, OP decided to become a surgeon. Just like any medical degree in the US, it required practically a decade of investment. Despite all of this effort, her extended family (aunts, uncles, grandparents, cousins, that sort of rabble) never really considered her a doctor. So much, in fact, that they would shun her. Quite actively.

One day, OP was over at her aunt’s place with her sister as they needed to pick something up and decided to sit down to eat. It wasn’t long until the aunt started bragging about how her daughter, OP’s cousin was getting her post leaving certificate (PLC) in nursing and childcare and how there will finally be a real doctor in the family.

This statement irked in OP something fierce and a conflict ensued. Not only did OP bash the aunt, she also took a jab at her cousin, who was also notorious for her social commentary. This only escalated the conflict, soon reaching the ears of other extended family members and now everyone thought OP was an absolute jerk. You can guess the rest.

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Now, people’s reactions varied a bit. Some did see OP’s fault in this, dragging the cousin under the bus along with the aunt, seemingly unprovoked, but OP later explained in a comment that she was as despicable as the rest, and very much deserved the “praise.” This same reasoning also netted OP an ESH verdict too.

However, the majority still sided with OP, not only emphasizing that a PLC and a proper medical degree don’t compare on a number of levels. According to OP, a PLC is essentially a thing people can work towards after finishing high school, but it goes before college or university. So, by proxy, it doesn’t equate to higher education.

Many people pointed out how plastic surgery actually is a medical field by sharing their own stories, whether they themselves underwent plastic surgery, or their friends or relatives did. It was life-changing to say the least, and they were all the more thankful for it.

Image credits: Lina Kivaka (not the actual photo)

For a bit more context, in order to become a surgeon, a person has to: [1] take related AP courses in high school (chemistry, biology, etc.); [2] earn a Bachelor’s degree in a medicine-related degree (again, chemistry, biology, etc.); [3] gain practical experience in the healthcare (internships, volunteering, etc.); [4] take a medical college admissions test (MCAT, 6-hour long 230 multiple-choice questions test); [5] earn a medical degree (microbiology, biochemistry, anatomy, etc.); [6] complete a residency program; and [7] begin a fellowship program, which is mostly experience and a great kick-off point for the career.

There are nuances in that list, and also things like tuition fees, which can cost anywhere from $33,000 to $57,000 for the first year alone. Ultimately, this equates to roughly 10 to 14 years of medical studies and work, averaging at around 13 years depending on what kind of surgeon you ultimately become. Granted, OP is from Ireland, and the current metrics apply to the US, but it’s clear that a PLC does not, in fact, equate to being a surgeon.

The post got quite a bit of attention on Reddit, garnering a bit over 8,500 upvotes (94% positive), and one meaningful Reddit award. You can check out the post in full here. But be sure to leave a comment explaining your take on the situation in the comment section below, and consider upvoting and reviewing this article!

At first, folks were careful to call a solid verdict, but after some discussion and clarification (and 8.5K upvotes), it was an NTA