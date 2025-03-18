The Most Atrocious Red Carpet Looks From The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards
If bad outfits were a genre, these celebrities would be topping the charts at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
Some of the biggest names in showbiz gathered together at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on March 17 for the glitzy show. From bedazzled chaos to some cowboy glam, there was plenty for the eyes to savor.
Here are some of the red carpet outfits that had the internet talking.
This post may include affiliate links.
Henry Winkler & Zoe Winkler Reinis
Henry Winkler was by the side of his daughter Zoe Winkler Reinis on the red carpet as she promoted What In The Winkler?!
“My rap album is dropping in 2029,” Henry Winkler said on the red carpet, naming Tupac and Eminem as his inspiration.
Fans barely had anything to say about their outfit, but they were excited about his rap album.
“That rap album is gonna SLAP,” one said.
Chanel West Coast
Chanel West Coast served some country glam on the red carpet, leaving netizens screaming “Yeehaw” in the comments.
One called her a “poser,” while another critic said, “You are not country girl.”
“From false hair to false laugh, and now another attempt at false singing, can't rap definitely can't sing country, grasping,” another said.
Jojo Siwa
JoJo Siwa, who has given her signature bows a rest, chose some eye-catching headgear to wear on the iHeart Radio Music Awards 2025 red carpet.
Some called it “a hot mess as usual.”
The 21-year-old singer said she was scrambling to find something for her outfit and found the dramatic headpiece on Etsy just two days before the show.
“My mom, she made this,” the Dance Moms alum told E! News on the red carpet. “And she was like, ‘OK, honey, I'll trust you, but I don't think it's gonna [work],’ and here we are.”
Netizens wondered, “What’s the concept here?”
“If cringe was a real life entity,” one commenter said, while another wrote, “looks like Gaga went to a garage sale dude.”
“Sheesh Jojo leave some foam circles & bedazzling for the rest of us,” another wrote.
“Really cringy,” one said. “She only gets attention because she loud. I don’t like her representing LGBTQ+ community. Super trashy.”
Tori Kay
Bold, loud, and impossible to ignore was Tori Kay’s outfit during the glamorous show.
The singer was brought a rainbow-glam explosion on the red carpet, wearing a starry pink blazer dress with thigh-high glitter boots.
The pièce de résistance was her rainbow-colored hairstyle.
Benson Boone
Benson Boone admitted the high-waisted pants he wore with his sheer lace shirt were too snug.
“I feel good. Pants are a little tight,” the 22-year-old singer told iHeartRadio during the pre-show.
He said he usually doesn’t eat on “these kind of days.”
“But I ate a lot this morning, and I'm feeling it right now, but it's great to be here,” he added.
“Don't ever wear that shirt again. Wtf!” one said. “But yay for u.”
The singer’s hit track Beautiful Things was named song of the year during the show.
Cheryl Burke
Going all in with the scarlet theme, Cheryl Burke played matchy-matchy with the red carpet as she appeared at the award show.
The Dancing with the Stars didn’t leave room for any other color, wearing a fiery bodysuit and sheer over piece.
Ambré
Wearing a chunky red sweater, Ambré’s exaggerated puffed sleeves were nearly the size of parachutes.
“Oh look! a stwawbewwyyy!!” one social media user commented on her outfit.
“Outchea looking like a bag of money,” one fan said.
Brittany Cartwright
Brittany Cartwright had a matching red pout to go with her bodycon maroon dress. But the appearance had people saying she needs to “invest in a stylist.”
“She is rocking that!! NOT,” one said.
“Brittany really needs to invest in a stylist,” said another. “Or at least ask somebody that would tell her the truth does this look good on me?”
“That's about as plastic as her face,” said another.
“She doesn’t even look like herself,” one wrote. “Too much stuff done to her face.”
Jade Starling
Jade Starling was dressed in a gold strapless mini dress, paired with fingerless gloves.
Her fiery red hair and earrings completed the ensemble, making sure no one missed her on the red carpet, but her shiny outfit wouldn’t have let that happen anyway.
I don't know her and should not judge, but I seem to recall murder victims in true crime programs who wore roughly the same outfits ...
Tori Spelling
Tori Spelling sort of looked like she lost her way to the set of a Disney fairytale and showed up to the iHeartRadio Music Awards.
She wore a baby blue gown and sported long, braided pigtails with butterfly hair clips.
Going back home without sore feet, the actress wore what appeared to be Converse underneath the dress.
Zoe Ko
“Clothing and makeup are like self-expression for me,” Zoe Ko said on the red carpet. “It’s like an armor for me.”
Her mini dress appeared to have been put together using pieces of ripped-up plastic shopping bags.
“If you want attention, that’s one of the outfits,” one commenter said.
Literally saw a version of this dress yesterday on an older project runway episode, and the designer used the exact same bags, pretty much the same way and the one on the show was MUCH better
Lika O
Subtlety is always an option on the red carpet. But Lika O ignored it.
Social media users obsessed over the color of her fluorescent green outfit on the red carpet, saying it was perfect for St. Patrick's Day.
“The color of the dress,” one said.
Another wrote, “Perfect for St Paddy’s.”
Andrea Mora
Andrea Mora’s dress could sit comfortably in a modern art museum, with its fiery colors and fluid patterns.
The floor-length dress came with bright orange, blue, and black colors and featured a series of cutouts on the bust.
BigXthaPlug
Who needs a shirt when you can show off an entire torso of tattoos?
BigXThaPlus gave off boss energy with an open jacket and some heavy bling.
“Wack .. No Class,” one commenter said about his look.
“...If you dont button that shirt up!” another simply said.
Green Day
If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it, proved Green Day as they brought the years-old punk energy to the show.
Their signature leather jackets and dark colors have followed them two decades later.
The band took home the award for Alternative Artist of the Year.
GloRilla
A “horrible dress” is what critics called GloRilla’s black gown that was laced up in the front.
“I want Glo to find her a stylist like Cardi’s,” one commenter said.
“The front looks horrific,” another wrote. “This dress does not enhance her beauty.”
Hunter Daily
Hunter Daily went a little old school with dress featuring polka dots, a playful print does not often appear on the red carpet.
She went a little retro and a little risqué, pairing the dress with sheer tights and thigh-high boots.
Ariana Madix
Ariana Madix’s crinkled gold dress gave “fashionable foil” feels on the red carpet.
The 39-year-old wore a minidress with a statement neckline and belted waist, matched with gold platform heels and plenty of jewels.
She also engaged in some PDA on the red carpet with Daniel Wai, whom she has been dating for about two years.
Blu DeTiger
Tiger stripes are not just for the jungle.
Blu DeTiger served a different kind of stripes on the red carpet with a hint of rebellion.
Her revealing outfit was composed of an asymmetrically cut dress, paired with simple matching heels.
BossMan Dlow
If the rich man outfit needed a face, BossMan Dlow would be a strong contender.
The rapper was drenched in Louis Vuitton from top to bottom, and for extra measure, he also carried an enormous duffle bag from the luxury brand.
His oversized chains and shades added to the boss energy.
Lady Gaga
Despite skipping the red carpet, Lady Gaga wore two looks to the show.
She wore a black dress by Stella McCartney, continuing her gothic-grunge era look, before changing into a red Alexander McQueen Victorian-style dress to accept her Innovator Award.
“Her face is BACK yesss,” one said.
“Those shoulder pads are bigger than any ive seen even in the 80s when they were in fashion!” another wrote.
“I wish she wouldn’t dress like a clown all the time,” another said. “She actually is pretty attractive without all the crap on her.”
Amanda Reifer
The less-is-more philosophy that’s been trending this award season was seen in Amanda Reifer’s outfit.
She nearly bared it all in her green sheer dress that featured a daringly high slit on the side.
Madison Beer
Madison Beer posed for the cameras in a strapless black mini dress covered in sequins with a keyhole cutout.
The dress was paired with matching black heels, and she seemed to ditch accessories altogether, except for a pair of earrings.
Daniel Arison
Daniel Arison looked like a suave magician ready to pull out a little birdie out of his sleeve.
The asymmetrical, slightly oversized suit jacket featured shimmering pinstripes.
Clunky-looking shoes helped complete the outfit.
Doechii
Doechii showed off her eclectic style once again on the red carpet.
Wearing a schoolgirl-inspired, the singer was dressed in Miu Miu from head to toe. She wore a letterman jacket and pleated skirt, along with some gray footwarmers to complete the look.
“Where is the class?” one critic commented.
“This is a Halloween outfit - ‘Billie Eilish, but make it slutty,’” another said.
One wrote, “Aside from the lumpy bra it’s all fantastic.”
Nikki Glaser
On top of a silver bra top and hot pants, Nikki Glaser wore a silver crystal turtleneck gown from the Stella McCartney Archive Collection.
A video of the comedian presenting the Tour of the Century award to Taylor Swift sparked plenty of chatter.
“Get her off the stage,” one critic said, while another asked, “Can we stop inviting her places?”
“Nikki should be seen and not heard,” another wrote.
“She was so cringe with this who even is she,” one said.
NLE Choppa
NLE Choppa also did not feel the need to invest in a shirt before showing up to the music awards show.
Wearing an all-leather ensemble, the rapper wore a hooded leather jacket and blank pants, giving a full tattoo showcase on the red carpet.
I came here solely to vote yes for every outfit, because the only person who should get to condemn an outfit is the wearer. It ain't none of our d**n business, otherwise.
I came here solely to vote yes for every outfit, because the only person who should get to condemn an outfit is the wearer. It ain't none of our d**n business, otherwise.