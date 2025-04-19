“Looking For Her New Husband”: Jennifer Lopez Mocked For Pink Catsuit At Saudi F1 Race

ADVERTISEMENT

Jennifer Lopez made a bold, if questionable, fashion statement, according to some netizens, at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah today (April 19)

The 55-year-old singer—who was representing Ferrari—was compared to a “power ranger” by arriving at the event in a head-to-toe pink catsuit, completing the look with rose-colored sunglasses and a metallic clutch.

Highlights Jennifer Lopez attended Saudi F1 Race in a bold pink catsuit.

Her outfit drew mixed reactions, with some mocking her 'Power Ranger' look.

Some fans criticized Lopez for performing in Saudi Arabia due to its controversial reputation.

Despite backlash, Lopez remains active in 2025 with film and music projects.

Social media reactions were swift and divided. While her fans praised her confidence and physique, others were less impressed, opting instead to poke fun at the reactions of nearby car racers and technicians who posed with Lopez.

“These guys look so unimpressed,” one user commented, referencing an image where Lopez is seen posing confidently while several men in the background appear disengaged.

Netizens troll Jennifer Lopez after attending a Formula 1 event dressed in a pink catsuit

“Full Power Ranger? She looks like a fool,” another wrote, echoing similar comments that criticized the singer for her skin-tight attire—one that made sure to put an emphasis on her backside.

Comments ranged from lighthearted jokes to direct attacks on Lopez’s character, reflecting the downward trend her public persona has taken since her highly publicized divorce from Ben Affleck.

“Good Lord, Granny! True, you still have a nice figure, but when are you going to start acting your age?” one viewer said. “You act and dress like some teenager. Reality check, those days are long behind you, in a galaxy far, far away!”

“The makeup surely covers a lot, but only so much it can do unless she’s viewed from a distance,” another wrote.

Lopezis set to perform at the post-race concert organized by MDLBEAST, Saudi Arabia’s leading entertainment platform. Other performers slated for the concert series include Usher, Major Lazer, and Peggy Gou.

Some viewers criticized the singer for participating in an event hosted in Saudi Arabia

The event is part of a plan by the Saudi Arabian government to diversify the country’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

A significant portion of said plan involves developing its entertainment sector by investing large amounts of capital in areas like music, videogames, and sports.

For some Western fans, the early stages of this plan have resulted in the “revitalization” of several artists considered “past their prime,” seeing in Saudi Arabia a new opportunity to reinvent themselves.

MDLBeast, the event’s organizer, is a major player in the Crown Prince’s plan to transform the country into an entertainment powerhouse, which is directly funded by the government.

“Why are you, Jennifer Lopez, having anything to do with the Saudis? Don’t you have enough money?” one user asked, echoing the sentiments of many who had issues with her performing in the middle eastern country.

“She probably got paid 10 million for her appearance. Beyond shameful of her and other celebrities who will show up in Saudi Arabia,” another wrote.

Lopez is in the middle of a productive 2025, with projects and appearances in both the film and music industry

Despite online backlash, Lopez is enjoying a productive 2025, with upcoming projects in both film and music.

For instance, principal photography for her upcoming comedy Office Romance officially began in March 2025. The film stars Lopez opposite comedian and writer Brett Goldstein.

The production follows the premiere of Lopez’ recent drama film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025. Receiving positive reviews from critics, the musical is set to be released theatrically in October 2025.

When it comes to her music, the singer is set to embark on her Up All Night 2025 European tour, which promises high-energy performances across major cities. Before that, she’ll step into the spotlight once again—this time as host of the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26.

“Enjoying the paycheck.” Whether it was the outfit or location, netizens took issue with the singer’s appearance

