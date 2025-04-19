Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Looking For Her New Husband”: Jennifer Lopez Mocked For Pink Catsuit At Saudi F1 Race
Celebrities, News

“Looking For Her New Husband”: Jennifer Lopez Mocked For Pink Catsuit At Saudi F1 Race

Jennifer Lopez made a bold, if questionable, fashion statement, according to some netizens, at the Formula 1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in Jeddah today (April 19)

The 55-year-old singer—who was representing Ferrari—was compared to a “power ranger” by arriving at the event in a head-to-toe pink catsuit, completing the look with rose-colored sunglasses and a metallic clutch.

Highlights
  • Jennifer Lopez attended Saudi F1 Race in a bold pink catsuit.
  • Her outfit drew mixed reactions, with some mocking her 'Power Ranger' look.
  • Some fans criticized Lopez for performing in Saudi Arabia due to its controversial reputation.
  • Despite backlash, Lopez remains active in 2025 with film and music projects.

Social media reactions were swift and divided. While her fans praised her confidence and physique, others were less impressed, opting instead to poke fun at the reactions of nearby car racers and technicians who posed with Lopez.

“These guys look so unimpressed,” one user commented, referencing an image where Lopez is seen posing confidently while several men in the background appear disengaged.

    Netizens troll Jennifer Lopez after attending a Formula 1 event dressed in a pink catsuit

    Woman in a glamorous sheer dress with intricate design and fur coat, posing confidently against a wooden backdrop.

    Image credits: jlo

    “Full Power Ranger? She looks like a fool,” another wrote, echoing similar comments that criticized the singer for her skin-tight attire—one that made sure to put an emphasis on her backside.

    Comments ranged from lighthearted jokes to direct attacks on Lopez’s character, reflecting the downward trend her public persona has taken since her highly publicized divorce from Ben Affleck.

    Jennifer Lopez in a pink catsuit at Saudi F1 race event, wearing tinted sunglasses and holding a clutch.

    Image credits: Kym Illman/Getty Images

    “Good Lord, Granny! True, you still have a nice figure, but when are you going to start acting your age?” one viewer said. “You act and dress like some teenager. Reality check, those days are long behind you, in a galaxy far, far away!”

    Woman in a pink catsuit, wearing orange sunglasses, posing near a race car at a Saudi F1 event.

    Image credits: jlo

    “The makeup surely covers a lot, but only so much it can do unless she’s viewed from a distance,” another wrote.

    Lopezis set to perform at the post-race concert organized by MDLBEAST, Saudi Arabia’s leading entertainment platform. Other performers slated for the concert series include Usher, Major Lazer, and Peggy Gou.

    Some viewers criticized the singer for participating in an event hosted in Saudi Arabia

    Person in pink catsuit with Ferrari team at the Saudi F1 race.

    Image credits: jlo

    The event is part of a plan by the Saudi Arabian government to diversify the country’s economy and reduce its reliance on oil.

    A significant portion of said plan involves developing its entertainment sector by investing large amounts of capital in areas like music, videogames, and sports.

    Woman in pink catsuit and sunglasses, sitting in a car, Saudi F1 race setting.

    Image credits: jlo

    For some Western fans, the early stages of this plan have resulted in the “revitalization” of several artists considered “past their prime,” seeing in Saudi Arabia a new opportunity to reinvent themselves.

    Person in pink catsuit at Saudi F1 race, standing by a car in the garage area, surrounded by team members.

    Image credits: jlo

    MDLBeast, the event’s organizer, is a major player in the Crown Prince’s plan to transform the country into an entertainment powerhouse, which is directly funded by the government.

    Person in pink catsuit with Ferrari team at Saudi F1 race.

    Image credits: jlo

    “Why are you, Jennifer Lopez, having anything to do with the Saudis? Don’t you have enough money?” one user asked, echoing the sentiments of many who had issues with her performing in the middle eastern country.

    “She probably got paid 10 million for her appearance. Beyond shameful of her and other celebrities who will show up in Saudi Arabia,” another wrote.

    Lopez is in the middle of a productive 2025, with projects and appearances in both the film and music industry

    Jennifer Lopez in a pink catsuit at Saudi F1 race, standing with a man in a red Ferrari shirt.

    Image credits: vivof1

    Despite online backlash, Lopez is enjoying a productive 2025, with upcoming projects in both film and music.

    For instance, principal photography for her upcoming comedy Office Romance officially began in March 2025. The film stars Lopez opposite comedian and writer Brett Goldstein. 

    Woman in pink catsuit with athlete, both smiling at Saudi F1 race.

    Image credits: jlo

    The production follows the premiere of Lopez’ recent drama film, Kiss of the Spider Woman, at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2025. Receiving positive reviews from critics, the musical is set to be released theatrically in October 2025.

    When it comes to her music, the singer is set to embark on her Up All Night 2025 European tour, which promises high-energy performances across major cities. Before that, she’ll step into the spotlight once again—this time as host of the 2025 American Music Awards on May 26.

    “Enjoying the paycheck.” Whether it was the outfit or location, netizens took issue with the singer’s appearance

    Tweet mocking Jennifer Lopez for her outfit at the Saudi F1 race, suggesting she's dressing too young.

    Image credits: be_shouldnt

    Tweet mocking Jennifer Lopez's pink catsuit at Saudi F1, questioning the warmth of her outfit.

    Image credits: DuncanUK45

    Tweet mocking Jennifer Lopez's pink catsuit at Saudi F1, says "The outfit doesn’t look very breathable.

    Image credits: RayL11455

    Tweet questioning Jennifer Lopez's choice of pink catsuit at Saudi F1 race.

    Image credits: CougTx

    Tweet criticizing celebrity attention-seeking at sports events.

    Image credits: BradleyDay21

    Screenshot of a social media post mocking Jennifer Lopez's appearance at the Saudi F1 race, mentioning KSA.

    Image credits: Stalag_man

    Comment by Peggy Mcdonough saying "The guys look unimpressed" regarding Jennifer Lopez at Saudi F1.

    Comment from user Ángel Rodz reads "She's hunting!

    Comment teasing Jennifer Lopez in pink catsuit at Saudi F1 race.

    Comment critiquing Jennifer Lopez at Saudi F1 race, suggesting she is self-absorbed.

    Comment on Jennifer Lopez's pink catsuit at Saudi F1, with laughing emoji and thumbs up reaction.

    Comment about Jennifer Lopez in pink catsuit at Saudi F1 race, humorously speculating her as a Grand Prix driver.

    Text from social media mocking Jennifer Lopez at Saudi F1 for a pink catsuit: "Look at me, look at me, look at me!!!!

    Comment by Katarina Worsley humorously suggesting Jennifer Lopez is "looking for her next husband" with laughing emojis.

    Comment comparing Jennifer Lopez's pink catsuit to a Power Ranger at Saudi F1.

    Comment about a pink Power Ranger outfit, referencing a pink catsuit.

    Comment praising Jennifer Lopez's pink catsuit at Saudi F1 race: "Awesome loving the pink go girl.

    Comment on Jennifer Lopez at Saudi F1, mentioning her timeless appearance.

    Comment praising Jennifer Lopez for her appearance at the Saudi F1 race.

    Comment from Ben Alvarado saying, "Love it..... And making millions!" with reaction emojis below.

    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Abel is a journalist at Bored Panda. Born in Santiago, Chile, he holds a Bachelor's degree in Communication and a diploma in International Relations. In his spare time, you can find him tinkering with his motorbike, playing with his dog, or reading a good novel.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    Karri Berkowitz
    Karri Berkowitz
    Karri Berkowitz
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago

    She still has a slamming hot body and can wear whatever she wants. I wish I could look like that when I reach her age (I wish I did now shoot)

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    PeepPeep the duck
    Community Member
    1 hour ago

    I like it, people need to stop hating, it looks good and the tailoring is nice 😝 and as someone who dated a pro racer (not F1) you can look s**y all you want with those boys but the tyres and pistons are just unfortunately sexier to them when both are presented.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
