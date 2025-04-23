Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Rich Kids Aren’t Awful”: Ben Affleck Praised For Making His Children Work Regular ‘Shop Jobs’
Celebrities, News

Ben Affleck is not going to give the nepo treatment to his kids — and fans think this kind of parenting is the right way to go. 

In a recent episode of Today with Jenna & Friends, the actor made it clear that although he has no shortage of money, with a reported net worth of $150 million, he wants to teach his kids that they should earn their own savings instead of relying on their parents. 

Highlights
  • Ben Affleck encourages his kids to work for their earnings, instead of relying on their parents' money.
  • His 13-year-old son Samuel wanted sneakers that were $6,000, but was told to earn the money.
  • Fans praised Affleck's approach, seeing it as instilling strong work ethics.

The short clip addressing a pair of shoes that cost a whopping $6,000 has now gone viral.

    Ben Affleck shares the importance of working for your own earnings with his kids

    Ben Affleck in a white coat at an event, promoting the idea that rich kids work regular shop jobs.

    Image credits: Andy Wenstrand / Getty

    During the interview, Affleck said he turned down his 13-year-old son Samuel’s request to buy the sneakers. 

    “He wanted these sneakers, and I was like, ‘These sneakers are $6,000, what are you talking about? What are you gonna do, mow lawns? You got $6,000?’” 

    The actor then said his son had insisted they had the money. 

    “I have the money! You’re broke,” was Affleck’s response.

    Family walking hand in hand down a street, showcasing a positive parenting approach.

    Image credits: thecelebrityfinder/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

    Man speaking in an interview, wearing a suit, discussing his approach to parenting and children's work ethic.

    Image credits: TODAY with Jenna & Friends

    Netizens were thoroughly impressed with the Hypnotic star’s take on things. 

    “If only more parents who don’t have Ben Affleck money had this mindset with their children,” one person wrote.

    “Exactly the right thing to do,” another echoed. “Good for him. You want those shoes, you have to earn them.” 

    A third mentioned, “Kids need to start working a lot earlier than 16 years to instill a strong work ethic and core values. Some cultures and countries, they start working the moment they can walk.”

    People on the Internet were impressed that the actor didn’t use his star status as an easy route for his kids

    “That’s the correct answer for me,” a user on Facebook stated. “Work in order for to buy the item you want not by asking the money.”

    “You have to teach your kids to work, no matter how much money mom or dad have made,” someone affirmed. “I agree with him that once they work that many hours, they won’t likely want to spend 6k on shoes.”

    Ben Affleck with his children at a busy event, promoting hard work through regular jobs for rich kids.

    Image credits: gotsole

    Affleck has also made it clear that this decision comes from a place of love. 

    “You love your kids,” he continued during the episode. “You want to give them everything and do everything for them,” adding that it would be a “disservice” not teaching them that they “have to work” for what they want. 

    Now that the lesson has been implanted in his son, Affleck says the 13-year-old is now “reckoning with that reality.”

    Affleck’s son initially wanted his father to pay for $6,000 sneakers

    Man holding a sneaker interacts with Affleck at a bustling event, highlighting rich kids working regular shop jobs.

    Image credits: gotsole

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Got Sole (@gotsole)

    “He’s looking at no shoes in his closet,” Affleck shared with hosts Jenna Bush Hager and Andy Cohen. “Well, he’s got shoes, just no crazy expensive fancy shoes.”

    He continued, “And I’m like, ‘Well, if you want that, you can work 1,000 hours.’ You know what I mean? Minimum wage. And once you work 1,000 hours, you may not want to spend that on a pair of sneakers.”

    According to Page Six, the jaw-dropping sneakers going for six grand were a pair of Dior Air Jordan 1 shoes, which originally retailed for $2,000. But as they became a collector’s item, the price skyrocketed.

    Man with beard and child in Lakers jersey at basketball game, promoting work ethics in rich kids.

    Image credits: London Entertainment / Getty

    Cohen then asked about whether his other kids work, to which Affleck said his eldest kids have started to learn the valuable lesson of saving and earning money with their own jobs. 

    “In fact, one just got a job, the kind of classic teenager working a shop job — I won’t say what it is,” he said. 

    The actor added, “My older one in college is working and trying to get an internship for the summer.”

    The 52-year-old currently has three kids — Samuel, 13, Seraphina, 16, and Violet, 19. He shares all of his children with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

    While there were some mixed opinions about Affleck’s relationships, most agreed his parenting skills were a green flag

    Staci Carpenter's comment on luxury sneakers cost in a discussion about wealthy children's work ethics.

    Comment on rich kids working, text says: 'He has money, so what!

    Ben Affleck praised for teaching his kids values through regular jobs, as mentioned in a supportive comment.

    Comment on expensive kids' shoes highlights work ethic of rich kids.

    Comment praising Ben Affleck for teaching his kids work value and hard work.

    Comment from Eric Dann: "I bet that hurt his soul lol.

    Comment praising Ben Affleck for making his kids work shop jobs, saying, "His kids, his money, his business.

    Comment praising Ben Affleck for having his kids work regular jobs.

    Comment from Lisa Robbins Haynes on expensive sneakers, discussing rich kids and work ethics.

    Comment saying "Go Dad" in support of rich kids working regular jobs.

    Comment by Martha Escoto supporting Ben Affleck's approach to children working regular jobs.

    Screenshot of a comment praising Ben Affleck's parenting, mentioning his kids working regular shop jobs.

    Comment praising rich kids working regular jobs, mentioning a dad making his kids work.

    Comment discussing attitudes of rich parents toward children's work ethic and luxury.

    Simon Davis comment on perceptions of rich kids' upbringing and entitlement.

    Comment applauding less spoiled rich kids, featuring clapping emojis.

