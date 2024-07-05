Woman Learns She’s Fired By Getting Blocked And Ghosted, But Company Says She Deserved It

ADVERTISEMENT

A former intern found herself right in the middle of a workplace drama, where it seemed like her employer ghosted her without any prior signs.

Olivia, known to her 12.4k TikTok followers as @igotdumbbitchitis, woke up to find out that her “boss” at Poppi Cosmetics blocked her on all possible messaging platforms.

“When my ‘boss’ for my internship takes me out of the slack gc, logs me out of the TikTok & blocks me on iMessage when I try to ask her what’s going on bc I have genuinely no idea what’s going on when we talked the day before at 4 pm like we normally do,” read the text on her clip that amassed a staggering 12.3 million views.

You May Also Like:

A blindsided intern said her boss ghosted her and abruptly blocked her on all possible messaging platforms without any notice

Share icon

Image credits: Ron Lach

Share icon

Image credits: igotdumbbitchitis

The blindsided intern said all she wanted was her credits to meet her university requirements.

“Such a fun tuesday,” she wrote in the caption of her video. “Tried email next will let yall know if she answers!!! Like what girl i want my internship credit for bu.”

The TikTok community, always eager for a dose of workplace drama, quickly rallied around her.

“We ride at dawn to cancel Poppi Cosmetics in your honor!” one said, while another wrote, “Girl I just spammed the poppi cosmetics videos that have u in it❤️🥺 idk if that’ll help with attention but get that bag!!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“I have genuinely no idea what’s going on when we talked the day before at 4 pm like we normally do,” she said

The digital storyteller uploaded another video where she revealed more information about the entire fiasco and said she had been interning since March.

She said her boss ghosted her “out of nowhere” and also didn’t respond to her email.

“The only thing you can resort to is leaving 1-star reviews on her Amazon page,” she said about her situation and wrote in the caption, “Legit weirdest story of my life like what she is so weird.”

The day before ghosting her, her boss Niki had texted her and asked if she could create some content, the viral student said.

“I told her I could make some content later in the week, and she said, ‘Oh yeah, that’s great. Totally okay.’ So now you’re completely ghosted. And as I said, you’re only way of basically getting in contact and her knowing you exist is by leaving 1-star reviews on Amazon,” she concluded.

After the former intern’s video went massively viral, Poppi Cosmetics released a long-winded statement about how Olivia allegedly asked them to lie to her university

Share icon

Image credits: poppicosmetics

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: poppicosmetics

As the story unfolded, some viewers suspected there might be more beneath the surface. The narrative also took a turn when Poppi Cosmetics—which described itself as “Cruelty Free, But Not Drama Free” in its TikTok bio—responded to Olivia’s allegations.

The company’s TikTok response detailed their side of the story, claiming that Olivia had asked her boss to lie about her work hours to receive university credits. They also claimed she had not initially informed them that her internship was for college credits in the first place. They argued these reasons justified her abrupt dismissal.

“Some of you may have seen recent TikTok posts from a now-former [intern] about the former intern’s brief tenure with the Company,” Poppi Cosmetics said in its statement. “Unbeknownst to the Company at the time the former intern interviewed for, commenced, and engaged in the internship, the former intern was seeking university credits for the internship, which was not disclosed to the Company until May.

“In May, the Company was also advised by the former intern that the university required the former intern to complete a document demonstrating that the former intern complied with the university’s requirements to receive internship credits,” the statement continued. “The former intern, however, advised the Company that the former intern failed to comply with the university’s requirements for receiving internship credits, specifically, the number of hours required by the university each week.”

The university student criticized the cosmetics brand’s statement and said it was “misleading”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: igotdumbbitchitis

Share icon

Image credits: igotdumbbitchitis

“Notwithstanding the former intern’s failure to comply with the university’s requirement, the former intern requested that the Company execute the document and to misrepresent to the university that the former intern complied with the university’s requirements for credits, something that the Company would not do,” the statement added.

After Olivia turned the issue into a viral TikTok conversation, the cosmetics seller said they reported her to the university and also provided evidence to support their side of the story.

They also noted that the matter is now being investigated by the university.

“At the end of the day,” she added, “[the boss] is trying to victimize herself and her company and paint me as the villain,” said the disappointed intern

Share icon

Image credits: igotdumbbitchitis

“The Company has been happy to cooperate with and fully supports the investigation,” the statement continued. “As a result of the ongoing investigation into the former intern by the university, the Company will not provide any further public comment until such time as the investigation has concluded. The Company, however, was compelled to make this statement to correct the public record. The Company appreciates your understanding. Thank you.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The lengthy statement from Poppi Cosmetics pushed the let-down intern to post another video because she said she felt the need to defend herself.

She said the company’s statement was misleading and that she would certainly have completed the required number of hours by the time her internship had concluded.

Olivia posted the following video as her response to the company’s statement:

@igotdumbbitchitis The quality sucks bc I had to reupload it but here’s my response to Poppi Cosmetic’s recent statement about me, their former intern. Thank you for everyone who has supported me♥️ ♬ original sound – Olivia

“A lot of the stuff that Poppi Cosmetics wrote in that statement is not true and is incredibly misleading and is making a lot of people believe that what I did was the cause of me getting terminated,” she said.

“At the end of the day,” she added, “[the boss] is trying to victimize herself and her company and paint me as the villain by trying to get me on the only thing that she has on me,” she added.”

A number of people sided with Olivia and said many bosses these days are “allergic” to proper communication

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon