Man Starts His Own Investigation After Finding Piles Of Women’s Shoes Abandoned By Remote Pond

A man raised alarms online after discovering what he believed to be signs indicating the presence of a serial killer near the Book Cliffs in Western Colorado.

Levi Comstock was driving his truck when he came across a pond he’d never seen before. After he approached the site to take a closer look, he found a shoe near the shoreline.

At first, Levi thought somebody had accidentally forgotten it there. As he continued walking, however, he spotted the matching shoe, along with another pair, and then another.

“I could tell that some of them looked like they were different sizes, so I thought they probably belonged to different people,” the man explained in a video posted on YouTube on May 13.

Image credits: CountertopEpoxy

“I’m not an investigator, but I thought a lot about this now. And it’s the details from there on that started surprising me.”

As he approached the deeper part of the pond, he found the heel of another shoe peeking out from underwater.

“I think it’s crazy that every single shoe has had a matching pair together and that there are multiple sizes. I did tell some people at the Sheriff’s Department and was told it was probably nothing.”

On the other side of the pond, Levi also discovered what he described as a “brand new pair of ladies’ nylons.”

Levi Comstock suspects that the pairs of shoes, which are different sizes, might point to a criminal on the loose who targets women

Image credits: CountertopEpoxy

Ruling out the possibility of ten people accidentally losing their shoes in the same remote area, Levi hypothesized that the shoes might belong to different women who had fallen victim to a murderer on the loose.



“I’d love to know why there’s a super remote, very difficult-to-get-to pond in the middle of the desert [with] ten pairs of women’s high heels.

“I had to come back a few times to catch the pond this low again. Usually, all the shoes you see are submerged.

“I’m guessing that whoever is throwing the shoes down here is expecting that they’re gonna be underwater.”



The man ended the video by asking anyone who recognized the shoes or knew anything about the case to contact the police.

Image credits: CountertopEpoxy

In a separate video, Levi explained that he reported the situation to the police and returned to the site with a group of volunteers to search for more clues.

The amateur detectives found what they believed to be bone remains wrapped up in a bag, but was actually half a t-shirt with rocks inside.

Watch Levi’s investigation videos below

@countertopepoxy This is different from our usual content but we feel we are onto something here! Please leave a comment with your thoughts and if you are able to help in any way. 🙏 ♬ original sound – Countertop Epoxy

Levi addressed his viewers again, urging them to speak with the police or Sheriff’s Office if they had any information that could shed light on the strange scene.

“If you recognize anything, contact the Police Department. If you know of any facts that would solve the crime, please… That’s really the whole goal of this.”

Image credits: CountertopEpoxy

The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office stated that they couldn’t find any conclusive evidence pointing to a crime and that the shoes “appeared to be trash and illegal dumping “

Image credits: CountertopEpoxy

Speaking with Bored Panda, the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that investigators within the office and the Rural Area Deputies have inspected the site on three separate occasions, as recently as May 14, and haven’t found conclusive evidence pointing to any murders.

“We have investigated all the reports we have received, and at this time, no evidence of any crime has been detected.

“Each time our deputies and investigators responded, the items appeared to be trash and illegal dumping, which is very common in the desert areas here.

“We also do not have multiple reports of missing females in Mesa County. If we receive further reports, we will respond and investigate as we do with every report of possible criminal activity.”

The company that uploaded Levi’s investigation videos on YouTube, Countertop Epoxy, said it couldn’t comment “due to the involvement of law enforcement” in the case.

People came up with their own theories regarding the strange scene

