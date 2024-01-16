'Perfect crimes' undoubtedly exist, but they aren't on this list. Do you know why? Because a truly perfect crime is one that neither we nor the police know about. Ideally, even the victim shouldn't know about the fact of the crime - if it was, let's say, a theft. Otherwise, it would be as perfect a crime as the Patriots' 2007 season was perfect. The same one with only one defeat. In the Super Bowl. Okay, now let's read on.

You know what - before we start reading about perfect crimes that failed literally at the last moment due to the slightest accident or because the criminals didn't take something into account, let's do one very important thing, as it seems to me: let's make a reservation.

#1 The Antwerp Diamond Heist, the perfect heist-of-the-century where an Italian gang stole 100 million in gems.



While leaving Antwerp, they disposed of the disguises and the tools used, but one member of the gang was too lazy to burn everything as instructed.



Among the rubbish, the police found envelopes of the Antwerp Diamond Centre and a receipt for a sandwich bought at a store close to the Centre.



They recovered video footage of the sandwich store and busted the mastermind of the heist, who didn't give up his mates (but some were later identified). Some of the stolen diamonds are still unaccounted for.

#2 Wolfgang Beltracchi, he made millions with forged paintings he painted all himself. He was ultimately caught because he once accidentally used paint that contained a very slight amount of a substance that wasn't used in the days of the "original" painter

#3 Robert Durst.



He was caught while being interviewed for an HBO series, to which he initially agreed on to clear his name. Went to bathroom and mumbled to microphone (which he thought was off) "What the hell did I do? Kill all of them of course."



This was later presented to the court as evidence.



You can still watch it on HBO.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the so-called 'Murphy’s Laws' says “If everything is going well for you, it means you haven’t taken something into account.” And indeed, sometimes literally the smallest mistake by one of the performers of a brilliant plan, or some tiny grain of sand in an impeccable mechanism, leads to complete confusion. And then the 'domino effect' starts and literally everything collapses.

#4 Ariel Castro gained international attention for abducting, brutalizing and keeping three girls in his house for over 11 years. This was before he forgot the door unlocked *one* time when he left the house, and Amanda Berry was finally able to run out and use a strangers phone to dial 911.



That's quite a bad enough story, and I could have easily stopped there and still had one of the most disturbing posts on this submission... but the investigation also found that his *next door neighbor* had abducted a girl back in the early '90s, and he still had her remains buried in his basement. He might have *never* been caught, and that girl would have still been a Missing Person cold case, if Amanda Berry was never able to make that phone call.

#5 Kristian Bala Killed a man and got away with it...... Only to write a fictional book going into detail of what he did and sales of said book went up after he was convicted.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Harold Shipman, seemingly a normal GP, turns out to be a prolific serial killer with maybe up to 250 victims over his career. Only discovered when a hospital worker was concerned about the number of cremation forms they had to process for his elderly patients, so very close to going undetected.

In fact, it's impossible to predict absolutely everything, and even if you have a plan A, plan B, plan C, and so on, completely unforeseen circumstances can still happen that your plan does not take into account. For example, the disposition of the Allied troops at the Battle of Austerlitz in 1805 was a weighty volume, prescribing many options for action on seemingly any movement of Napoleon Bonaparte's troops. As you probably know, that battle ended in one of the most brilliant victories of the French emperor... Simply because the plan is one thing, but the reality is something completely different.

#7 Knightsbridge Robbery. The boss of the gang cut himself while breaking into the lock boxes and -in the dark- found out too late, there was blood all around the place, too much to clean up.



He nevertheless managed to get away with $60M and hide somewhere in South America, but at some point decided to go back to England to retrieve his Ferrari, being arrested in the process.

ADVERTISEMENT

#8 The serial arsonist that caused like 90% of LA counties fire. He worked for the fire dept. one of his fires were ruled as an accidental electrical fire and he insisted it wasn't

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 The Friday night bank robber was the most prolific bank robber in US history. I believe he had a masters degree in something analytical like math. Was a martial arts instructor. He figured out there’s a time of the year in the northeast where it would be dark out just before the banks closed. He used motorcycles to drive through the woods to these banks and rode it back thru the woods to a u haul truck he had waiting and would put the bike into the truck and drive away calmly.



He did this for a long time kind of like the robbers in the movie point break, he would stop for the rest of the year which had the police really guessing. They couldn’t figure out patterns for a long time.



Years later the police started to catch on with his idea of doing it on Friday nights in the northeast, and from video knew he was probably into martial arts. But that doesn’t exactly narrow it down.



Dumb luck, some random kids stumbled upon his buried cache of things like a gun, gloves, mask, cash etc in the woods. They turn it over to the cops and that’s how they ended up finding out who he was.



The fbi gave him some deal where he worked with them and banks on telling them how to prevent bank robberies.

ADVERTISEMENT

“People are still not perfect, so even after the perfect implementation of some brilliant plan, one of the accomplices, or maybe the performer themselves, can spill the beans or boast,” says Valery Bolgan, a historian and editor-in-chief of the Intent news agency from Ukraine, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. “World history actually knows many similar cases.” “This, by the way, is largely due to the fact that the implementation of some complex plan requires maximum nervous tension, and when everything ends successfully, the person, of course, relaxes - and in this state of relaxation they can make mistakes. Each of which may turn out to be critical. There are many books and studies describing in detail how this mechanism works," Valery summarizes.

#10 Al Capone was doing all the crimes… And it’s the tax evasion that got him.

#11 Guy fawkes



Man wanted to boom boom British Parliament House during a party/celebration (to maximize targets).



For this plot, he included somebody who had a relative attending the party. This man told his relative “yo fam we gonna blow this s**t sky high. Don’t come to school”.



This lead to authorities foiling the plot.

#12 Joseph James DeAngelo - otherwise known as the Golden State Killer, the East Area Rapist, and the Visalia Ransacker.



The guy was a one-man crime wave. In a 12-year period, he committed at least 13 murders, 51 rapes and 120 burglaries. As the East Area Rapist, he would often select his targets months in advance, conduct extensive reconnaissance, learning the routines of the occupants, and sometimes break in in advance of his attack to plant his weapons and ligatures, and he would make threatening/hang-up calls in advance to create a sense of fear. I won’t go into details about his attacks, but he had a whole routine and everything that he would go through. And even though the sketches of him were near enough accurate, and the criminal profile of him was dead on accurate (for example, they correctly identified the attacker as working or having worked in law enforcement and the military, and JJD was a police officer at the time of his crime spree), they never even came close to finding him. When he was arrested, it was the first time he had ever come to the attention of the police. He didn’t even have any DNA on file for them to match when that became a thing. That was how good he was at staying off the radar.



The reason he got caught? Genealogical testing. You know those test kits that people get from services such as 23andMe, and Ancestry? Well, the police ran the DNA samples through a database used by those services and identified his relatives. They eventually found someone closely related enough to him that they could identify him. So he hadn’t even submitted his DNA for testing - one of his relatives did.



The guy must’ve been so f*****g shocked when the police showed up at his door.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, this collection is full of stories, both sad and funny - about how any, even the most well-developed plan misfired, and the criminal minds that developed it ended up behind bars. On the other hand, this is good for three reasons. Firstly, and this is the main thing - because it is disgraceful for anyone to break the law. Secondly, because this is an extra reminder, even to the most entitled of us, that humans are still imperfect. And thirdly, because it provides us with at least three dozen thrilling detective stories here. So now please feel free to scroll this list to its very end and maybe add some stories you know or remember from world history in the comments below.

#13 Loeb and Leopold. 2 high IQ teenagers in Chicago in the 1920s committed a murder just because they thought they were too clever to be caught. One of them lost a lens from his glasses where they dropped the body. Very rare RX that led the police right to them.

#14 Nuke Bizzle stole $700,000 in fradulent EDD claims, then released a song about it when someone saw the music video and tipped off the police in which he showed the actual documents here is the mirror of the video

#15 The United California Bank robbery of 1972. The six perpetrators had rented a vacation home to use as a base and cleaned it top to bottom before leaving.



Except they forgot to start the dishwasher before they left, and police were able to match all of their fingerprints off the dirty dishes.

#16 The Dunbar Armored robbery: the largest cash heist in US history



A 6 man inside job to rob an armoured cash depot.



They set up a house party as an alibi, used the keys to get into the cafeteria, and waited in there until all employees came in on break, then ambushed and subdued them without firing a shot or raising an alarm.



They then loaded the money bags (with over $18 million) into a u haul, destroyed the cctv tapes and returned to the party.



Then they sat on the money for 6 months before hiring a crooked lawyer to set up a real estate money laundering scheme to avoid suspicion.



2 years after the robbery, one of the men paid a real estate broker with a stack of money still wrapped in the original currency strap. The broker immediately reported it to the Police. After being arrested, he cracked under interrogation, confessed to the robbery, and ratted out his partners





Edit: All the men have since finished their prison sentences, and most of the money was never found, so there’s a chance they still won in the end

#17 That one dude who robbed a bank by hiring a bunch of people from Craigslist to show up wearing the same outfit he was and wait outside he would’ve gotten away but a homeless man saw him do a practice run the day before and after the robbery told the police

#18 That Australian kid who hacked the FBI and put his photos on their website. He scrubbed the metadata from the photo so it wouldn’t show the gps location, then he accidentally uploaded the original with that information still on it.

#19 The guy who created the Silk Road gave himself away by initially introducing the Silk Road to the world from an email address that would ultimately lead investigators right to him.

#20 Salim Kara, who single-handedly stole 2.3 million in coins, one by one. He kept a low profile for 13 years, but blew it by buying a 1 million dollar house in the early 90s.

#21 Probably the DC snipers. They couldn't convince the police to talk to them because they were swamped with fake callers, so the snipers told them to look into a murder in another state. This started the chain of events to them being found out, but before that the police had NOTHING. Nothing. The public was absolutely terrified and the police had no clue who was responsible. The You're Wrong About podcast did a fantastic job telling this story.

#22 The Indiana fertility specialist who was using his own sperm to fertilize the eggs of his patients in the 1980s.



He was part of the “Quiverfull” cult and fathered a confirmed 94 children in his home area, but it’s estimated there could be over 200 half-siblings.



He was found out decades later when one of his patient’s children took a DNA test and found seven half-siblings matches.



He absolutely would have gotten away with it, if it weren’t for those meddling kids.

#23 The real answer is that there are many perfect crimes, in the sense that no one is ever arrested for having committed them. In 1969 Ted Conrad walked out of a bank in Cleveland with $215,000 in cash (equivalent to $1,700,000 in 2021) and was never caught. He lived his life as a free person in Boston before confessing to his family just before he died.

#24 The Oklahoma City bombing museum is fascinating and talks about how they were at a dead end essentially, but Timothy McVeigh screwed up just one time and used his real name instead of alias when ordering Chinese food one night and left the receipt in the hotel room where they were able to see a mismatch between the ordered name and hotel reservation name.

#25 Charles Schmid. He murdered a teen girl for fun and got away with it, so he murdered some more. He murdered this teen girl and her little sister, who was only 13. He enlisted his best friend (I can't remember his name) to help him bury the bodies. I think they were buried for about 2 weeks before his friend cracked and told the police on him. I think Charles would have been caught sooner or later anyways, he was on his way to becoming a serial killer.

#26 Israel Keyes is almost certainly the smartest serial killer that has been caught. He studied past serial killers and how they were caught and so:



> Keyes targeted random people all across the United States to avoid detection with months of planning before he committed a particular crime. He specifically went for campgrounds and isolated locations. He claimed to only use guns when he had to and preferred strangulation.



> Keyes planned murders long ahead of time and took extraordinary action to avoid detection. Unlike most serial killers, he did not have a victim profile, saying he chose a victim randomly. On his murder trips, he kept his mobile phone turned off and paid for items with cash. He had no connection to any of his known victims. For the Currier murders, Keyes flew to Chicago, where he rented a car to drive 1,000 miles (1,600 kilometers) to Vermont. He then used the "murder kit" he had hidden two years earlier to perform the murders.



He was only caught because he kidnapped a girl and tried to get ransom money from her parents and law enforcement tracked him down via withdrawals from her bank account and the car he was seen abducting her in on security cameras. The FBI does not even know how many people he killed so who knows how long he could've kept it up if he had chosen to continue his usual killings.

#27 I knew a guy who got into selling [substances] on the dark web. He had this setup where he’d buy the [substances] and package them in his room, ship them through USPS, and collect money through cryptocurrency. He made a lot of money, went on for a while without being caught, they even found fictionalized accounts he wrote about how he was able to do this, including driving 50 miles to make drops. He was caught when an employee noticed he was handling large numbers of small envelopes while wearing latex gloves and reported it. He probably would have gotten away with it if he’d worn winter gloves over the latex.

#28 I worked in the federal prison system.

Met a Man in his mid 30's who was serving time for a series of bank robberies. His arrest was a complete surprise in his area. Model citizen. Married, young kids. Volunteered and gave generously to his kid's school.



His bank robberies were intricately planned and well timed.

One of his underlings decided to open up his own bank robbing business. He wasn't as smart and ratted out our man when he was caught, as part of his plea deal.

#29 There's the story of Daniel Rigmaiden. He was a scam artist who defrauded the government out of hundreds of thousands in tax money. He was eventually caught, but was so confident that his methods of avoiding capture were thorough that he thought law enforcement had to have been "cheating" in some way, abusing power.



When caught, he turned whistleblower. This kid was *smart*. Per documentary IMDB - he evades the FBI for months. Once captured, He uses his time, then in prison, to investigate. His obsessive search for the truth leads to a groundbreaking discovery: law enforcement used a secret technology called a Stingray to intercept his phone calls and personal information, as well as those of millions of unsuspecting Americans. He takes his discovery public, and the revelation not only carries implications for his case, but also for the fate of the Fourth Amendment.



The stingrays are cell site simulators" or "IMSI catchers," invasive cell phone surveillance devices that mimic cell phone towers and send out signals to trick cell phones in the area into transmitting their locations and identifying information. When used to track a suspect's cell phone, they also gather information about the phones of countless bystanders who happen to be nearby, as a law enforcement can literally drive down any block with one turned on, having it connect to every single mobile device as it moves down the street. Mobile cell towers, essentially gathering your information without your knowledge.

#30 North Hollywood robbers would've gotten in and out if they hadn't walked in as a cop car was passing. They were well outfitted and already had a few robberies under their belt.

#31 Susan Smith, the one who drowned her kids in her car. She claimed it was a carjacking by a black man. No weapon or witnesses. The cops had nothing but her word. It was a simple traffic light that got her. She claimed that her light was red and there were no other cars at the light. That couldn’t be true with a controlled signal. If there was no cross traffic, her light would not have been red.

#32 Willie Sutton was one of the greatest bank robbers and never hurt anyone. He was caught when his car broke down and he bought a sandwich and was recognized.

#33 The only Indian robbery youll read this in thread. F****r robbed a bank in the 90s toke the bag full of cash . The bank was situated near a playground ,buried the cash in the ground. Sat every f*****g day in the ground to see the police investigation. When the heat got away. He took the bag. But did a mistake, he bought a jeep , all in cash, the dealer reported this to the police.

#34 The Unabomber was the target of what is still the most expensive criminal investigation of all time, and they still had absolutely *nothing* on him. They were looking in the wrong part of the country, for a totally different profile of person, and the few leads they were actually working on were red herrings.



He got his manifesto published, and used the phrase "eat your cake and still have it" rather than the more commonly-known version. His brother David just so happened to read that manifesto and remember how Ted used that phrase. David decides, on a lark, to go through some of the stuff Ted had left at their mom's house and finds an early draft of the manifesto. David, after much soul-searching, decides to report this to the FBI and they almost throw the lead out before deciding to actually investigate it.



Anything at all in that chain doesn't happen, Ted uses a different phrase, David doesn't read the manifesto or doesn't bother investigating Ted's old stuff, or Ted doesn't leave the draft in Mom's house, or David doesn't tell the FBI, or the FBI toss the lead entirely, and The Unabomber probably stays active to this day.

#35 John George Haigh, killed upto six people between 1944 and 1949, by either clubbing or shooting his victims, and then disposed of their bodies by dissolving them in concentrated sulphuric acid. He would then fraudulently sell their assets, properties etc. and pocket the cash.



His workshop contained no drainage, so he simply poured the remains on a pile of rubble. His last victim, an elderly victim disappeared, and two days later, he accompanied the victim's friend to the police station, where police discovered his history of fraud. At his workshop, the police found papers concerning his earlier victims, and dry cleaning, jewellery tickets for his last victim. A pathologist examining the human remains found parts of a pelvis, gall stones and dentures on the rubble. Haigh then claimed he had killed his last victim, destroying the body in acid, and completely misunderstanding the legal term of corpus delicti, claimed that he could not be charged as there was no body to determine a crime had taken place. The man went to the gallows.



Edit; Haigh came from a particularly devout Plymouth Brethren background, and frequently had vampiric dreams of being offered blood to drink. In his police interview, he tried to plead insanity, in the hope that he would be sent to Broadmoor (asylum prison), but of course that fell through. A draft dodger, Haigh spent much of WW2 in prison, for crimes related to fraud and embezzlement. In jail, he experimented dissolving dead mice in sulphuric acid, stolen from the prison workshop.



People he killed:



The McSwann family - The senior McSwann was his employer. He murdered the son, then claimed that he had fled to Scotland to escape being called up for the army. As the war was coming to an end, the McSwann's wondered why their son wasn't coming home, so in luring Mr McSwann into his basement flat workshop, bludgeoned him to death, then sat him up in a chair, before luring Mrs. McSwann and doing likewise.



The Henderson Couple - Mr. Henderson, a formed army medic and private doctor. Haigh befriended this couple, whom had just moved into the area. At a housewarming party, in which Haigh played piano, he stole Henderson's service revolver, which he used to shoot the Henderson's with some time later. After murdering the Henderson's, he stopped at a cafe and had a brunch of poached eggs on toast and tea, before finishing off the job.



Mrs Durand-Deacon. A wealthy long-time resident widow that resided in the Onslow Court Hotel in Kensington, London where Haigh also resided.



In all of these murders, he would strip the bodies and possessions of jewels, fur coats etc. and take life insurance and conveyancing papers with him, which he would cash in on. He also claimed to have drank a pint of blood from his victims, but that is likely his insanity plea.

#36 In 1995, Mark Winger of Springfield, IL wanted to kill his wife Donnah (iirc so he could carry on an affair), and the perfect scenario came. A week before her death, Roger Harrington was her shuttle driver on the way home from the St Louis airport, and he reportedly spoke about always getting high and having orgies. In turn, the Winger’s complained to the shuttle company. Then, Mark calls the police claiming that he shot Roger after he caught him attacking Donnah. Despite the contradiction of Roger being shot in a way that Mark did not claim happened, the case was shut, and Mark was viewed as a hero for killing the man who killed his wife.



However, in his infinite wisdom, Mark wouldn’t stop asking the police about the case, despite it being ruled as closed. Also, he tried to sue the shuttle company for Roger’s alleged action, to which the company started their own investigation which showed that the events couldn’t have gone the way Mark described. The final nail came when his affair partner came forward to the police and described their affair, which led to further re-examination of evidence that showed it was staged. Mark was later tried and convicted in 2002 and sentenced to life without parole.



In another derp moment from Mark, he was later given an extra 35 years for trying to solicit the murder of his affair partner and his rich friend who refused to bail him out from behind bars. The main piece of evidence being a 19 page handwritten plan for how he wanted the murders to be carried out.

#37 Someone robbed a bank a few minutes from my house and fled on a bicycle. He was in and out quickly enough that cops weren't on the scene until he had ditched the bike in the neighborhood. He had concealed his identity enough during the robbery that all the police had to go on is "a male riding a bicycle carrying a parcel in the vicinity of this neighborhood."



He had made it to a truck he had parked in the neighborhood without being noticed by anyone. The police had little idea what to look for and by all measure he had made the perfect getaway. All he had to do was drive home.



While attempting to leave the neighborhood in his truck he saw a police vehicle making a patrol, and in a panic he drove his truck straight into a utility pole. The patrolling officer saw this, went to check on him and found the stolen money in his truck.