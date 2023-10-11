However, not all of them sound as ridiculous as flat Earthers. So Reddit user Specific_Shop_3975 posted a question on the platform, asking, " What's a conspiracy with the most evidence to back it up? "

When uncertainty and hardships spread across the world, such as during wars, economic depressions, and pandemics, people often grow suspicious of the ruling elite, creating all sorts of narratives about the challenging events.

#1 modern art is just money laundering nobody pays 2.2 million for a blank canvas

u/Zigxy added:

The brilliance of modern art money laundering can't be understated. For example:



Alfred wants to pay Brad $100k for a bribe.



Brad wants this money to be 'clean' to avoid authorities looking into him.

Brad 'sells' a worthless modern art piece for $100k.

Alfred has now successfully transferred the bribe to Alfred. However, Brad is now in possession of a painting which the 'market' says is worth $100k. Down the line the Alfred might be able to sell this now 'valuable' piece of art to a third party for $50k, $100k, or potentially at a profit!

#2 That our governments are turning us all against each other to distract us from the blatant wealth manipulation, corrupt practices, nepotism, cronyism, among hundreds of other big issue things. Their plans working a treat and the people as a whole can't see what's happening and start working together against it..



We are losing our privacy, our rights and our sense of connection with one another. We drift away while they get more and more powerful. People hand away their rights like they're going to get them back and never question it when it's not.



Our planet had to deal with another of the world powers attempts at control and that's COVID or should I say the reaction to it. I was always a believer it happened naturally but as time goes on it becomes more apparent it wasn't.



We are bodies hanging from the roof being bled dry slowly but if this keeps up we aren't just f****d like a world war or nuclear war, if we don't do anything we will lose whatever control we have and we will never get it back.

#3 Jan 6. It is quite literally the most well-documented event in history because so many people filmed it. A lot of those people filmed themselves doing it with their phones. We live in a strange time.

#4 The petroleum companies knew burning fossil fuels would lead to global climate change but hid the evidence of their own funded studies and did nothing to curb consumption, instead funded groups opposed to renewable, non greenhouse gas generating energy to maximize shareholder value.

#5 In the UK there was a recent boom in American sweet shops that sold grossly overpriced import candy. They were suddenly everywhere after COVID, they didn’t sell much, but they were everywhere. Someone on TikTok theorised that they were all money laundering fronts, people started filming in the shops laughing at the prices, and staff always seemed to get really angry about it. Then it was announced last year (?) that there was a HMRC (UK’s tax wing of government) investigation started because the theory held water, and suddenly they all shut. The one in Leeds centre near Trinity currently has a notice of abandonment in the window and you can see the shelves are still stocked: the owners just ran off and left it. Sounds like another successful case for the TikTok detectives.



u/gnommi added:

This was in Private Eye as well, not just TikTok, and they also exposed the money-laundering scam that was operating out of central London 'souvenir' shops.

#6 Blackrock and Vanguard are buying up all the residential property they can in order to get the majority of americans renting from them. Estimates say by 2030 they will own 60% of residential property

#7 Those stop oil activists who were throwing soup at paintings were paid by oil companies to make the public hate actual legit protesters of oil

#8 The government deliberately leaked false information to UFO investigators to discredit them because they were getting to close to the truth. (The truth being that Area 51 was a testing grounds for spy planes and stealth aircraft and was attracting too much attention for a secret weapons facility.)

u/PM_me_ur_navel_girl added:

I think someone came up with the whole aliens thing and the government just leant into that since it was easier than trying to make up something else.

#9 The stock market is rigged and there's a revolving door between them and the ones "regulating" them. Some $200T worth of derivatives based on 50 or 100:1 leverage from the largest firms on the planet, all just funny money. None of it is real

#10 There is something fishy going on at Mattress Firm. How can they stay in business with a store in practically every plaza when the average person buys a new mattress every decade or so?

u/ggb123456 added:

Mattresses have one of the highest mark-ups in all of retail, and generally places like that have very low overhead (just a couple employees and generally low cost retail space). They simply do not require many sales to remain profitable.

#11 My personal favorite is that OJ Simpson was covering for his son. It explains a lot of the weird s**t in that case, like the undersized glove and why they were driving at low speeds during the chase.

#12 Professional sports are all compromised by the gambling industry.

#13 The British government deliberately put the RMS Lusitania in harms way to get her sunk to bring the USA into WW1. The fact the records have been resealed for another 100 years adds credence to this conspiracy

u/hagantic42 added:

Dude it's not even a conspiracy theory. The German consulate took out a two-page ad in the New York times telling people to not board because they were going to sink it. Also, at the time Britain didn't have an option but to sail the ship because it was carrying so many munitions that they desperately needed. Both governments knew the risks and they needed it to galvanize support.

#14 The switch in the US from employer sponsored pensions to self directed 401ks was done deliberately so that the average Joe would have a stake in the economy at large and be more likely to vote for business-friendly policies.

#15 The Bilderberg group. Every year in summer, they meet, and people keep track of who are there. Guest lists every year. Top politicians, royalty, corporate owners. Extreme security. No protocols. There is confirmation from a variety of these people that they were there. So, what do they talk about? Are they coordinated somehow after each meeting? How much influence do they have? Well, given the extreme security, it's difficult to say. I am sure it's nothing, though. Why would those groups of people want to influence the world to suit their agendas, right?

#16 Not proven yet as correlation doesn't equal causation...



Use of leaded gasoline poisoned generations of children lowering their IQs and increasing violent behavior. And the auto and gas companies knew the health risks but didn't care. This lead to the huge rise in crime during the 1970s and 1980s and into the early 90s. And when leaded gasoline was banned, the generations and people since that didn't grow up breathing in lead contaminated air were less violent and lead to the sharp decrease in violence since the 1990s. The curves match up almost perfectly. But there were other factors that could have affected it, increase use in crack, heroin, and drug abuse, state violence, racism, etc.







[https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/lead-gasoline-blunted-iq-half-us-population-study-rcna19028](https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/lead-gasoline-blunted-iq-half-us-population-study-rcna19028)



[https://theconversation.com/a-century-of-tragedy-how-the-car-and-gas-industry-knew-about-the-health-risks-of-leaded-fuel-but-sold-it-for-100-years-anyway-173395](https://theconversation.com/a-century-of-tragedy-how-the-car-and-gas-industry-knew-about-the-health-risks-of-leaded-fuel-but-sold-it-for-100-years-anyway-173395)



[https://www.niskanencenter.org/research-roundup-lead-exposure-causes-crime/#:~:text=Based%20on%20both%20strategies%2C%20the%20researchers%20found%20that,increases.%20Removing%20lead%20from%20gasoline%20reduced%20violent%20crime](https://www.niskanencenter.org/research-roundup-lead-exposure-causes-crime/#:~:text=Based%20on%20both%20strategies%2C%20the%20researchers%20found%20that,increases.%20Removing%20lead%20from%20gasoline%20reduced%20violent%20crime)



[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lead%E2%80%93crime_hypothesis](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lead%E2%80%93crime_hypothesis)

#17 That these weird low quality NSFW games that pop out in the Steam popular list until you turn NSFW content off are money laundering targets to cash in Steam gift cards obtained via various phone scams. Steam gets their 30% of the stolen money, so they don't mind and ultimately it is super difficult to prove that real people do not buy the games since nobody would ever admit to buying them.

u/Flowchart83 added:

Damn, that's actually a good idea if you had to launder money. It could be completely automated at a large scale. If someone gets suspicious as to why so many are purchased, 'people are perverts' is a believable explanation.

#18 Jar Jar Binks is the ultimate Sith Lord

u/TheSharkFromJaws added:

I thought this one was silly until I saw the footage of him talking behind characters that are giving dialogue, almost like he is forcing them to speak. It seems like they were building to something there.

#19 I feel like Luigi probably is in Super Mario 64, we just stopped looking a little too soon.

u/ThrowawayBlast added:

I heard a rumour you had to get 100 percent on the game twice in a row. I thought to myself 'okay, I like Luigi but not that much, damn'.

#20 The meta-conspiracy to convince dumb people that the word “conspiracy” means “a crazy person’s imagination”



Conspiracies happen every day. There’s a global conspiracy of adults to convince kids Santa is real - it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s a conspiracy.



Somewhere along the line, the word got hijacked and it immediately discredits whoever says it. It’s practically a trap to use the word, so you have to dance around it if you want to describe people planning things in secret