“OJ Simpson Was Covering For His Son”: 21 Conspiracy Theories With Enough Evidence To Be True
When uncertainty and hardships spread across the world, such as during wars, economic depressions, and pandemics, people often grow suspicious of the ruling elite, creating all sorts of narratives about the challenging events.
However, not all of them sound as ridiculous as flat Earthers. So Reddit user Specific_Shop_3975 posted a question on the platform, asking, "What's a conspiracy with the most evidence to back it up?"
From modern art to NSFW Steam games, here are some of the most popular suspects.
modern art is just money laundering nobody pays 2.2 million for a blank canvas
u/Zigxy added:
The brilliance of modern art money laundering can't be understated. For example:
Alfred wants to pay Brad $100k for a bribe.
Brad wants this money to be 'clean' to avoid authorities looking into him.
Brad 'sells' a worthless modern art piece for $100k.
Alfred has now successfully transferred the bribe to Alfred. However, Brad is now in possession of a painting which the 'market' says is worth $100k. Down the line the Alfred might be able to sell this now 'valuable' piece of art to a third party for $50k, $100k, or potentially at a profit!
That our governments are turning us all against each other to distract us from the blatant wealth manipulation, corrupt practices, nepotism, cronyism, among hundreds of other big issue things. Their plans working a treat and the people as a whole can't see what's happening and start working together against it..
We are losing our privacy, our rights and our sense of connection with one another. We drift away while they get more and more powerful. People hand away their rights like they're going to get them back and never question it when it's not.
Our planet had to deal with another of the world powers attempts at control and that's COVID or should I say the reaction to it. I was always a believer it happened naturally but as time goes on it becomes more apparent it wasn't.
We are bodies hanging from the roof being bled dry slowly but if this keeps up we aren't just f****d like a world war or nuclear war, if we don't do anything we will lose whatever control we have and we will never get it back.
Jan 6. It is quite literally the most well-documented event in history because so many people filmed it. A lot of those people filmed themselves doing it with their phones. We live in a strange time.
This was the point of conspiracy theory saturation. All the crazy Qanon BS came to a head that day and all the conspiracies were on display. These people conspired to overthrow the USA and when that failed, they tried to blame the political left and accused them of an even stranger more convoluted conspiracy. Some people actually believe that all those peopel in red MAGA hats that day were actually Antifa. I know Antifa. I know people in Antifa. They are incapable of that level of organization. Antifa couldn't organize a birthday party much less an insurrection. No, Jan. 6th was what it was. An attempt by MAGA to overthrow the US government and nothing else.
The petroleum companies knew burning fossil fuels would lead to global climate change but hid the evidence of their own funded studies and did nothing to curb consumption, instead funded groups opposed to renewable, non greenhouse gas generating energy to maximize shareholder value.
In the UK there was a recent boom in American sweet shops that sold grossly overpriced import candy. They were suddenly everywhere after COVID, they didn’t sell much, but they were everywhere. Someone on TikTok theorised that they were all money laundering fronts, people started filming in the shops laughing at the prices, and staff always seemed to get really angry about it. Then it was announced last year (?) that there was a HMRC (UK’s tax wing of government) investigation started because the theory held water, and suddenly they all shut. The one in Leeds centre near Trinity currently has a notice of abandonment in the window and you can see the shelves are still stocked: the owners just ran off and left it. Sounds like another successful case for the TikTok detectives.
u/gnommi added:
This was in Private Eye as well, not just TikTok, and they also exposed the money-laundering scam that was operating out of central London 'souvenir' shops.
I remember seeing loads of these in London! I knew something felt off about all the ones that weren’t Kingdom Of Sweets!
Blackrock and Vanguard are buying up all the residential property they can in order to get the majority of americans renting from them. Estimates say by 2030 they will own 60% of residential property
REALPAGE! https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/realpage-antitrust-lawsuits-over-rent-prices-consolidated-tennessee-2023-04-10/ I was reading about this the other day! This is happening. Not sure about the 60% by 2030, that seems exaggerated but yeah this is happening.
Those stop oil activists who were throwing soup at paintings were paid by oil companies to make the public hate actual legit protesters of oil
The government deliberately leaked false information to UFO investigators to discredit them because they were getting to close to the truth. (The truth being that Area 51 was a testing grounds for spy planes and stealth aircraft and was attracting too much attention for a secret weapons facility.)
u/PM_me_ur_navel_girl added:
I think someone came up with the whole aliens thing and the government just leant into that since it was easier than trying to make up something else.
Except for the fact that UFOs predate Area 51 by decades. They called Foo Fighters during the 2nd world war. But what a good way to hide a secret spy plane base. This one in confirmed. But sorry, no flying saucers.
The stock market is rigged and there's a revolving door between them and the ones "regulating" them. Some $200T worth of derivatives based on 50 or 100:1 leverage from the largest firms on the planet, all just funny money. None of it is real
I used to work for a very emotional company that is at the forefront of valuation & is the literal mastermind of the manipulation. They’re not your standard fortune 50 company, nor are they poor. It’s creepy just how manufactured the stock market is.
There is something fishy going on at Mattress Firm. How can they stay in business with a store in practically every plaza when the average person buys a new mattress every decade or so?
u/ggb123456 added:
Mattresses have one of the highest mark-ups in all of retail, and generally places like that have very low overhead (just a couple employees and generally low cost retail space). They simply do not require many sales to remain profitable.
My personal favorite is that OJ Simpson was covering for his son. It explains a lot of the weird s**t in that case, like the undersized glove and why they were driving at low speeds during the chase.
The undersized glove started off as an adult's size. When it was found it was covered in a lot of blood, once it was dried it shrank. The leather was really wrinkled which was caused by the lining shrinking, by the time it was used as an exhibit in the trial it wouldn't fit any adult.
Professional sports are all compromised by the gambling industry.
The British government deliberately put the RMS Lusitania in harms way to get her sunk to bring the USA into WW1. The fact the records have been resealed for another 100 years adds credence to this conspiracy
u/hagantic42 added:
Dude it's not even a conspiracy theory. The German consulate took out a two-page ad in the New York times telling people to not board because they were going to sink it. Also, at the time Britain didn't have an option but to sail the ship because it was carrying so many munitions that they desperately needed. Both governments knew the risks and they needed it to galvanize support.
The switch in the US from employer sponsored pensions to self directed 401ks was done deliberately so that the average Joe would have a stake in the economy at large and be more likely to vote for business-friendly policies.
The Bilderberg group. Every year in summer, they meet, and people keep track of who are there. Guest lists every year. Top politicians, royalty, corporate owners. Extreme security. No protocols. There is confirmation from a variety of these people that they were there. So, what do they talk about? Are they coordinated somehow after each meeting? How much influence do they have? Well, given the extreme security, it's difficult to say. I am sure it's nothing, though. Why would those groups of people want to influence the world to suit their agendas, right?
Not proven yet as correlation doesn't equal causation...
Use of leaded gasoline poisoned generations of children lowering their IQs and increasing violent behavior. And the auto and gas companies knew the health risks but didn't care. This lead to the huge rise in crime during the 1970s and 1980s and into the early 90s. And when leaded gasoline was banned, the generations and people since that didn't grow up breathing in lead contaminated air were less violent and lead to the sharp decrease in violence since the 1990s. The curves match up almost perfectly. But there were other factors that could have affected it, increase use in crack, heroin, and drug abuse, state violence, racism, etc.
[https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/lead-gasoline-blunted-iq-half-us-population-study-rcna19028](https://www.nbcnews.com/health/health-news/lead-gasoline-blunted-iq-half-us-population-study-rcna19028)
[https://theconversation.com/a-century-of-tragedy-how-the-car-and-gas-industry-knew-about-the-health-risks-of-leaded-fuel-but-sold-it-for-100-years-anyway-173395](https://theconversation.com/a-century-of-tragedy-how-the-car-and-gas-industry-knew-about-the-health-risks-of-leaded-fuel-but-sold-it-for-100-years-anyway-173395)
[https://www.niskanencenter.org/research-roundup-lead-exposure-causes-crime/#:~:text=Based%20on%20both%20strategies%2C%20the%20researchers%20found%20that,increases.%20Removing%20lead%20from%20gasoline%20reduced%20violent%20crime](https://www.niskanencenter.org/research-roundup-lead-exposure-causes-crime/#:~:text=Based%20on%20both%20strategies%2C%20the%20researchers%20found%20that,increases.%20Removing%20lead%20from%20gasoline%20reduced%20violent%20crime)
[https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lead%E2%80%93crime_hypothesis](https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lead%E2%80%93crime_hypothesis)
That these weird low quality NSFW games that pop out in the Steam popular list until you turn NSFW content off are money laundering targets to cash in Steam gift cards obtained via various phone scams. Steam gets their 30% of the stolen money, so they don't mind and ultimately it is super difficult to prove that real people do not buy the games since nobody would ever admit to buying them.
u/Flowchart83 added:
Damn, that's actually a good idea if you had to launder money. It could be completely automated at a large scale. If someone gets suspicious as to why so many are purchased, 'people are perverts' is a believable explanation.
OK I gotta investigate this one. I been on steam for almost 20 years and never heard of anything like that. Since when does Steam do NSFW?
Jar Jar Binks is the ultimate Sith Lord
u/TheSharkFromJaws added:
I thought this one was silly until I saw the footage of him talking behind characters that are giving dialogue, almost like he is forcing them to speak. It seems like they were building to something there.
I feel like Luigi probably is in Super Mario 64, we just stopped looking a little too soon.
u/ThrowawayBlast added:
I heard a rumour you had to get 100 percent on the game twice in a row. I thought to myself 'okay, I like Luigi but not that much, damn'.
The meta-conspiracy to convince dumb people that the word “conspiracy” means “a crazy person’s imagination”
Conspiracies happen every day. There’s a global conspiracy of adults to convince kids Santa is real - it’s not necessarily a bad thing, but it’s a conspiracy.
Somewhere along the line, the word got hijacked and it immediately discredits whoever says it. It’s practically a trap to use the word, so you have to dance around it if you want to describe people planning things in secret
Nope. The dictionary is your friend. "the activity of secretly planning with other people to do something bad or illegal".
Ufos are real and the U.S. government has been hiding information for decades. David grusch, who represents 40 firsthand witnesses. Testifies under oath to congress that Ufo reverse engineering and crash retrieval programs exist and are being funded without oversight or congressional awareness.
Roswell Crash probably happened, and we have been studying what they found since 1947.
So, UFOs are coming here so often that there is a crash retrieval team and yet they're not regularly witnessed by the masses--just some people here and there. If they're here so often that we need crash retrieval teams--wouldn't they be seen as often as we seen our own planes? Also, ships from beyond our solar system have the technology to travel all this way (and apparently avoid detection), but somehow they crash so often that we need crash retrieval programs? UFOs, little green men, grays--are all some of my favorite topics. I love the idea of us being visited. But people are just willing to believe anything, even when it makes zero sense. The only things being retrieved and reversed engineered are human made aircraft from other countries.
I expected a lot better for this subject. These are all pretty lame and most aren't conspiracies.
There's a dumpling place at my local mall which is absolutely 100% a money laundering front and nothing will convince me otherwise. Why? Well, they occupy a prime spot which must cost an absolute fortune in rent and yet they never do any business at all (in the brief period that they did the food was so awful it made me ill) to the point that there isn't even anyone behind the counter. Sometimes you can see a couple of people hanging around in the kitchen doing nothing, but that's it. In fact the lights out the front aren't even turned on any more. And yet somehow it's been at least two years and they haven't gone out of business. It's even become a local joke that nobody actually buys their dumplings.
There's a ice cream and desserts shop in my town that's never open! This has been ongoing for 2years now, and I have only seen the shutters up once.
We also had a clothing shop the next block over which was never open, and it stayed that way for years before putting up a for sale sign and eventually becoming a Chinese restaurant. As if that wasn't enough, a tattoo joint on that same block got busted for being a front for a drug lab. And on top of THAT, the burger joint on the same block on the opposite side turned out to be a front for a biker gang and was shut down (which is a real shame, because their burgers were actually really really good). But yeah, organised crime is a major player in the restaurant industry, if what I've been told by several different independent sources is even remotely accurate.
What! Nobody claiming that the USA deliberately started the war between Russia and the Ukraine. How, by convincing Putin using a false flag operation that NATO was going to site nuclear ICBMs in Ukraine on the Russian border aimed at Moscow. Why? Because fracking is expensive, so US oil couldn't compete with cheaper Russian oil on a open market. So force Europe and other countries to embargo Russian oil, blow up a Russian gas pipeline. The USA reaps over $100 billion benefit from the war in Ukraine in oil sales.
