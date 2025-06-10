Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Desperate Measures”: Jennifer Lopez Slammed After Revealing Her Pubic Area During Concert
Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a revealing outfit, sparking controversy over exposed pubic area during concert.
Celebrities, News

“Desperate Measures”: Jennifer Lopez Slammed After Revealing Her Pubic Area During Concert

When you’re Jennifer Lopez, there is no room for subtlety.

The pop diva showed off her fearless fashion sense onstage at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., last week.

But haters called her “desperate” for wearing a string of revealing outfits.

“For goodness sake put on some clothes,” one said.

    Jennifer Lopez showed off her fearless fashion sense onstage at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C.

    Jennifer Lopez posing in a black outfit adorned with sparkling crystals, facing camera with a neutral expression indoors.

    Image credits: jlo

    Highlights
    • Jennifer Lopez performed at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C.
    • She showed off her fearless fashion sense onstage with multiple bold outfits.
    • “We get it! You have a fabulous body for your age. Enough already. Or why bother with clothes at all?” said one critic.
    • Her performance came shortly after she kissed a female dancer at the AMAs.

    The 55-year-old singer celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and had a wardrobe of multiple glittering looks for her performance at the festival.

    One of the outfits was a silver bodysuit, covered in hundreds of clear rhinestones.

    The Blonds design had a plunging neckline, with an extremely high cut on the legs, putting much of her toned body on display.

    Jennifer Lopez wearing a silver bodysuit and boots on stage during a concert, revealing pubic area in a daring performance.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Comment from Jo Boykin reacting to Jennifer Lopez concert moment, expressing discomfort with public area reveal.

    The On The Floor singer also hit the stage in a black catsuit designed by Rey Ortiz.

    The patent leather outfit had faux beige cutouts framing her hips.

    Another fiery look included J.Lo wearing a sequined piece resembling flames on both the top and bottom parts.

    The singer wore multiple outfits onstage, including a silver bodysuit covered in rhinestones

    Jennifer Lopez performing on stage wearing sparkling silver outfit, sparking controversy over pubic area reveal during concert.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Comment by top fan Chris Hodgins criticizing Jennifer Lopez’s concert performance mentioning desperate measures and pubic area reveal.

    Following the show, the hitmaker gave a “major shoutout” on Instagram to The Blonds for “slaying” her looks and to Rey Ortiz for that “fierce black catsuit moment.”

    “You all didn’t just understand the assignment, you rewrote it. Queens of the stage, crowned and confirmed!” she added.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to her outfits, with one calling them “desperate measures for attention.”

    Jennifer Lopez on stage during concert, wearing a revealing colorful outfit, amid backup dancers and bright lights.

    Image credits: Thomas Ballan-Duran

    “I think someone is getting desperate,” one agreed.

    “Act your age seriously,” another bluntly said.

    “For the life of me I don’t understand why she has to perform half nak*d all the time,” wrote another. “We get it! You have a fabulous body for your age. Enough already. Or why bother with clothes at all?”

    “I think someone is getting desperate,” a naysayer wrote online

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    Comment from social media user criticizing Jennifer Lopez for revealing too much during concert sparking desperate measures debate

    On the other hand, fans showered her with praise for her thrilling performance.

    “Just when we think we’ve seen it all, you give us MORE. Unstoppable,” one said.

    Another wrote, “If I looked like her I would expose everything.”

    Jennifer Lopez on stage wearing a silver bodysuit and thigh-high boots during a concert performance.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    Comment from Suzanne Johnson criticizing singing in response to Jennifer Lopez's concert revealing her pubic area controversy.

    During her WorldPride performance, the Let’s Get Loud singer took a moment to give a shoutout to her queer fans.

    “Over the years, your love and your support have been a source of strength for me and today I am here to celebrate you,” she told the crowd.

    “I’m so happy to be able to be here to celebrate community, diversity, love, and freedom,” she continued.

    The pop diva gave a shoutout to her queer fans during her WorldPride performance

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

    The power-packed performance came on the heels of Jennifer hosting the 2025 American Music Awards last month.

    The newly divorced singer stirred up plenty of drama by kissing a male dancer and then a female dancer during her opening number at the AMAs.

    Jennifer Lopez performing on stage in a revealing outfit, sparking controversy over pubic area exposure during concert.

    Image credits: Thomas Ballan-Duran

    The Jenny from the Block singer danced to a steamy medley of the biggest hits from the past year, including Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, and more.

    But netizens called her lesbian kiss “desperate” and accused her of queerbaitingusing LGBTQ+ themes to attract queer audiences or stir controversy for publicity.

    Some claimed she was trying to make her ex-husband Ben Affleck jealous.

    The WorldPride performance came shortly after she hosted the 2025 American Music Awards last month

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    “Nobody else wants to kiss her, so they have to,” said one hater.

    Another wrote, “She’s desperate for attention. And she’s getting it by doing stupid things.”

    “After 4 husbands she needed to go to the other side,” read one social media comment.

    Jennifer Lopez performing a dramatic dance move on stage, wearing a glittery outfit under concert lighting.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    “She’s trying to make Ben jealous,” one commented at the time.

    Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in July 2022 and finalized their divorce earlier this year.

    Reports this month claimed Ben was willing to lose a few million dollars if it meant completely cutting ties with Jennifer.

    “She’s trying to make Ben jealous,” one commenter said after Jennifer kissed her female dancer

    Jennifer Lopez in a concert moment, controversial and receiving backlash for revealing her pubic area on stage.

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    The former couple reportedly slashed the asking price of their 12-bedroom mansion in Bel Air, California, this month because the Oscar winner wanted to “cut the final cord” with the singer.

    Reports claimed they bought the property for $60,850,000 in May 2023, and they are now slashing the price from $68 million to $60 million to make a sale.

    Jennifer Lopez in a revealing outfit during a concert, sparking controversy over her bold and desperate measures on stage.

    Image credits: jlo

    “Ben and J.Lo slashed the price on their Beverly Hills mansion for $8 million less than they paid for it, but this is nothing to Ben,” a source told the Daily Mail last week.

    “He really just wants this to be sold so that he can cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined,” they added.

    Ben Affleck wants to “cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined,” a source claimed

    Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

    The source claimed the Gone Girl actor never wanted to “shell out” that much money for their house in the first place. He is nevertheless aware that Jennifer will likely continue having a “presence” in his life because their kids are still friends.

    “But this house is the one last thing that is a symbol of their marriage,” the source told the outlet.

    “Ultimately, he just hopes that they find a buyer soon and does not care that he takes a multi-million-dollar cut,” the source added. “His marriage and divorce cost him millions and what is another couple million? It is a small price to pay for Ben.”

    “She is wonderful. She did not allow society to cage her in a box,” a fan said about J.Lo’s WorldPride performance

    Comment from Kim Shuey saying Act your age seriously on a social media post about Jennifer Lopez slammed after revealing her pubic area during concert.

    Comment criticizing Jennifer Lopez after revealing her pubic area during concert, expressing disapproval in an online reply.

    Comment on social media reading that's nothing unusual for her, related to Jennifer Lopez pubic area controversy.

    Comment by Becky Luna Drale criticizing Jennifer Lopez desperate measures for attention with an emoji reacting on social media post.

    Comment on social media criticizing Jennifer Lopez for exposing her pubic area during a concert performance.

    Comment on Jennifer Lopez concert discussing body stocking and wardrobe concerns amid pubic area reveal controversy.

    Comment defending Jennifer Lopez after she was slammed for revealing her pubic area during concert, addressing negative reactions.

    Alt text: Fan praising Jennifer Lopez amid backlash after revealing pubic area during concert in desperate measures controversy.

    Comment from Diane Halliwell Greenspan praising Jennifer Lopez’s body amid concert controversy involving pubic area exposure.

    Comment praising Jennifer Lopez for unapologetic self-expression despite criticism during concert desperate measures incident.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

