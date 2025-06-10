“Desperate Measures”: Jennifer Lopez Slammed After Revealing Her Pubic Area During Concert

ADVERTISEMENT

When you’re Jennifer Lopez, there is no room for subtlety.

The pop diva showed off her fearless fashion sense onstage at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C., last week.

But haters called her “desperate” for wearing a string of revealing outfits.

“For goodness sake put on some clothes,” one said.

Jennifer Lopez showed off her fearless fashion sense onstage at the 2025 World Pride Music Festival in Washington, D.C.

“We get it! You have a fabulous body for your age. Enough already. Or why bother with clothes at all?” said one critic.

Her performance came shortly after she kissed a female dancer at the AMAs.

The 55-year-old singer celebrated the LGBTQ+ community and had a wardrobe of multiple glittering looks for her performance at the festival.

One of the outfits was a silver bodysuit, covered in hundreds of clear rhinestones.

The Blonds design had a plunging neckline, with an extremely high cut on the legs, putting much of her toned body on display.

The On The Floor singer also hit the stage in a black catsuit designed by Rey Ortiz.

The patent leather outfit had faux beige cutouts framing her hips.

Another fiery look included J.Lo wearing a sequined piece resembling flames on both the top and bottom parts.

Following the show, the hitmaker gave a “major shoutout” on Instagram to The Blonds for “slaying” her looks and to Rey Ortiz for that “fierce black catsuit moment.”

“You all didn’t just understand the assignment, you rewrote it. Queens of the stage, crowned and confirmed!” she added.

Netizens had mixed reactions to her outfits, with one calling them “desperate measures for attention.”

“I think someone is getting desperate,” one agreed.

“Act your age seriously,” another bluntly said.

“For the life of me I don’t understand why she has to perform half nak*d all the time,” wrote another. “We get it! You have a fabulous body for your age. Enough already. Or why bother with clothes at all?”

On the other hand, fans showered her with praise for her thrilling performance.

“Just when we think we’ve seen it all, you give us MORE. Unstoppable,” one said.

Another wrote, “If I looked like her I would expose everything.”

During her WorldPride performance, the Let’s Get Loud singer took a moment to give a shoutout to her queer fans.

“Over the years, your love and your support have been a source of strength for me and today I am here to celebrate you,” she told the crowd.

“I’m so happy to be able to be here to celebrate community, diversity, love, and freedom,” she continued.

The pop diva gave a shoutout to her queer fans during her WorldPride performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo)

The power-packed performance came on the heels of Jennifer hosting the 2025 American Music Awards last month.

The newly divorced singer stirred up plenty of drama by kissing a male dancer and then a female dancer during her opening number at the AMAs.

The Jenny from the Block singer danced to a steamy medley of the biggest hits from the past year, including Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather, Kendrick Lamar’s Not Like Us, Sabrina Carpenter’s Espresso, and more.

But netizens called her lesbian kiss “desperate” and accused her of queerbaiting—using LGBTQ+ themes to attract queer audiences or stir controversy for publicity.

Some claimed she was trying to make her ex-husband Ben Affleck jealous.

The WorldPride performance came shortly after she hosted the 2025 American Music Awards last month

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

“Nobody else wants to kiss her, so they have to,” said one hater.

Another wrote, “She’s desperate for attention. And she’s getting it by doing stupid things.”

“After 4 husbands she needed to go to the other side,” read one social media comment.

“She’s trying to make Ben jealous,” one commented at the time.

Jennifer and Ben tied the knot in July 2022 and finalized their divorce earlier this year.

Reports this month claimed Ben was willing to lose a few million dollars if it meant completely cutting ties with Jennifer.

“She’s trying to make Ben jealous,” one commenter said after Jennifer kissed her female dancer

The former couple reportedly slashed the asking price of their 12-bedroom mansion in Bel Air, California, this month because the Oscar winner wanted to “cut the final cord” with the singer.

Reports claimed they bought the property for $60,850,000 in May 2023, and they are now slashing the price from $68 million to $60 million to make a sale.

“Ben and J.Lo slashed the price on their Beverly Hills mansion for $8 million less than they paid for it, but this is nothing to Ben,” a source told the Daily Mail last week.

“He really just wants this to be sold so that he can cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined,” they added.

Ben Affleck wants to “cut the final cord that keeps him and Jennifer intertwined,” a source claimed

Image credits: Jennifer Lopez

The source claimed the Gone Girl actor never wanted to “shell out” that much money for their house in the first place. He is nevertheless aware that Jennifer will likely continue having a “presence” in his life because their kids are still friends.

“But this house is the one last thing that is a symbol of their marriage,” the source told the outlet.

“Ultimately, he just hopes that they find a buyer soon and does not care that he takes a multi-million-dollar cut,” the source added. “His marriage and divorce cost him millions and what is another couple million? It is a small price to pay for Ben.”

“She is wonderful. She did not allow society to cage her in a box,” a fan said about J.Lo’s WorldPride performance

