What happens in Vegas… gets brutally roasted by the internet, especially if it involves some red carpet chaos.

On Monday, May 26, some of the biggest names in music gathered together for the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. And fans laid eyes on several unhinged fashion choices made by the stars.

From flashing nipple tape to “ugly” dresses, from bridal veils to waving a large wad of cash at the camera, the celebrities stirred plenty of drama on the red carpet.

Here are the wildest, weirdest, and most WTF-worthy fashion moments from the AMAs red carpet.