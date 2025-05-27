The Worst Dressed Stars From The 2025 American Music Awards
What happens in Vegas… gets brutally roasted by the internet, especially if it involves some red carpet chaos.
On Monday, May 26, some of the biggest names in music gathered together for the 2025 American Music Awards at Fontainebleau in Las Vegas. And fans laid eyes on several unhinged fashion choices made by the stars.
From flashing nipple tape to “ugly” dresses, from bridal veils to waving a large wad of cash at the camera, the celebrities stirred plenty of drama on the red carpet.
Here are the wildest, weirdest, and most WTF-worthy fashion moments from the AMAs red carpet.
Heidi Montag
Heidi Montag stunned viewers by ditching her long locks and debuting a new blonde bob look.
She told ET that inspiration behind her sculptural blue corset and matching skintight pants, covered in blue crystals, was the LA fires.
“It’s a moment embracing what we are experiencing. The flames have been consuming in our [sic] lives,” she told the outlet. “So I’m going to wear those flames and embrace that and move forward with them in a positive way.”
Netizens were convinced her blonde bob was a wig and even commented on her outfit inspiration.
“Her answer about the outfit inspo is how I would sound after a joint and a beer or 2,” one said.
Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum and her son Henry, 19, attended the glitzy award show together in matching black outfits.
She told reporters on the red carpet that she was having a mom-and-son date night because her husband was too tired to join after their trip to Cannes.
The supermodel, 51, wore a black gown with a plunging neckline, structured shoulders, and dramatic side cutouts. The voluminous train looked like it was cut out from another outfit.
“Shapeless wrap of a dress….open on the sides. and your with your son…not classy,” read one comment online.
Rebecca Black
Rebecca Black looked like she was headed straight to a Las Vegas chapel to say “I do.”
The singer said she wanted to look like “an angel” on the red carpet.
“I wanted to float down the carpet,” she said during a chat with Billboard.
Dressed in an ivory silk taffeta dress and a bridal veil, the Friday singer’s outfit appeared to be inspired by Sin City itself.
But her sailor hat—an accessory picked from LA designer Erik Charlotte’s sea-influenced fall 2024 capsule collection—felt completely off-brief.
When Variety asked her if she was aiming for a wedding gown, she quipped, “I did not, but then we ended up here, and I said of course I’m getting married.”
Jordan Chiles
“A miss” is what netizens called Jordan Chiles’ outfit to the show.
The Olympic gymnast posed in a white dress, with a strapless bodice and an oval cutout at the chest, from Marine Serre’s spring 2025 collection.
“She put it on backwards!” one said online, while another quipped, “The people who put her in that must hate her. That is not flattering at all!!”
“POV: You open your email at 5:37pm and see you’ve been invited to the awards. They start at 7pm.
Your stylist: No problem! I’ve got two zippers, some bungee cords and a sheet. We’re good!” read another comment.
I don't know how tall this person is but that dress makes her look so squat. Not flattering at all.
Ciara
Ciara had a mini-malfunction moment on the red carpet in a strapless bodysuit with bedazzled chains.
“We gotta bring bling-bling to Vegas,” she told Billboard about her outfit.
While posing for the cameras, the Goodies singer’s dress started to slip down and began exposing her nipple tape.
She then walked over to the side and had a pair of women assist her.
“Hmm… looks messy and b**bs popping out,” read one comment.
Another said, “Stunned that she forgot the rest of her clothing!”
“Why does Ciara look to had bad contour on her b**bs?” one asked.
Kehlani
Kehlani, who was styled by Chantelle Thach, wore a sheer Do Long halter mini-dress that gave the illusion of fabric being draped over her body.
“It’s giving prom dress,” said one comment.
“I’m ngl, I thought that was Demi Lovato for a sec,” wrote another.
Sexyy Red
Sexyy Red was casually walking across the red carpet with a big stack of cash in her hand.
The rapper, born Janae Nierah Wherry, wore sheer skirt and bodice from Milan-based fashion brand The Attico. But nobody could understand why she was holding out the big stack of money straight up in front of the camera.
“Why she showing a stack o cash?” one asked.
“I don't understand what she is doing.. She is just holding money? I am just uncertain what she is trying to convey,” said another.
“Crass and tacky as hell. Someone needs to teach her to stop looking so hungry and uneducated!” one critic said.
James Charles
James Charles ditched pants and chose to wear shorts for his black suit look. Netizens said he gave “nothing” on the red carpet.
“Who dressed him?” one asked, while another wrote, “I love his lack of energy, go girl give us nothing.”
“Now who let him in,” asked another.
Shaboozey
“Worst dressed male of 2025,” is what one netizen declared about Shaboozey’s AMAs outfit.
The A Bar Song (Tipsy) singer wore a custom Etro look that had a check wool jacket and matching chaps (coverings typically worn by cowboys and rodeo riders on top of their pants).
“A half opened Christmas present mess…” one commented on the outfit, while another said, “Nah, reminds me of Howdy doody costume.”
“Very close to being good a lot of potential probably would not put the vest or that shirt,” said another.
One suggested, “Maybe take the jacket off, give him a cowboy hat.”
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez managed to pull off around eight outfit changes during the award show.
As the host for the 2025 AMAs, the pop diva performed in a crystal-covered bodysuit during her opening number, which saw her kissing a woman onstage.
She then wore a string of outfits before winding down the show in a light brown dress with metallic gold closures at the neck and waist. The piece was a Defaïence design.
Many criticized her for hogging the spotlight throughout the night.
“A good host always tries to sway the spotlight away from herself. JLo just couldn't go a night without doing so,” one said.
Another wrote, “Hey hey hey everybody look at me! I’m so cool!!”
Benson Boone
Benson Boone hit the red carpet in a suit that he described as “green,” “colonial,” and “vintage” during an interview.
Heidi Klum, who had ripped off his outfit during his performance at the Grammy Awards this year, bumped into him on the AMAs red carpet and playfully tried yanking his pants off.
Not all netizens were impressed by his outfit, with one asking, “Who is this pirate?”
“Who in the he'll r u in that ugly green pajamas,” said another.
One called it a “tragic look,” while another said, “He's just one big gimmick.”
Dora Jar
Dora Jar, who was captured doing pushups on the AMAs red carpet, wore a green and brown rain jacket with rain boots to the show.
“What’s up with the outfit?” the internet couldn’t help but ask.
“Art student meets spy thriller,” one described her look, while another said, “she's giving avant garde museum curator realness.”
Guy Tang
Musician Guy Tang looked like he got dressed by a zebra on steroids.
He posed for the cameras in a chaotic red suit with black stripes, giving major villain vibes.
Gloria Estefan
Gloria Estefan, who performed during the show, was dressed in a rose-red gown with flowers along the neckline and sleeves.
The singer said she’s in the “fun” era of her life during a red carpet interview.
With the outfit, “I’m channeling some red because I think it’s exciting. I’m going to do up-tempo things for the show. And I think red is a great color,” she said.
Lainey Wilson
Lainey Wilson stuck to her signature suit style on the red carpet, posing for the cameras in an embroidered blazer and pants. She even had a matching cape that gave her the energy of a “redneck Marvel character.”
“I love everything embroidered,” she said during a red carpet chat with ET. “This kind of took me back to old-school country and Western.”
“And the cape!” she exclaimed. “I feel like a Superwoman tonight. I’m ready to fly in… If y’all need a redneck Marvel character, you holler at your girl.”
Fans were quite concerned about whether the country star was comfortable in her outfit.
“We need to know, are you comfy?!?” one asked.
“Those heels are what we’d call ‘ortho consult for trimalleolar fracture dislocation’ but you look smashing as always!” said another.
“How do you walk in those?” one fan wondered. “That alone takes talent.”
Nora Fatehi
Nora Fatehi’s outfit shimmered at the award show with its halter neckline and middle cut out.
The custom Tom Ford ensemble featured a sequined, animal print design.
“Never coming down,” she wrote on Instagram as she shared photos of herself in the outfit.
The Canadian dancer and actress, based in India, said during a red carpet interview that her outfit was “giving a slight nod to India and Bollywood with the nice draping and the bling.”
One fan asked about her outfit, “What's stunning here by the way?”
Nikki Glaser
Nikki Glaser, who was a presenter at the award show, wore a black, corseted Yara Shoemaker midi dress and black pumps on the red carpet.
With Nikki being a hardcore Swiftie, fans speculated whether her outfit had anything to do with a possible release of the Taylor Swift’s Reputation (Taylor’s Version)—a re-recorded version of her sixth studio album.
“That’s a rep tv announcement dress if I ever saw one,” one said.
“But are you wearing black for rep tv? Do you know something we don’t?” asked another.
Sophie Hawley-Weld
Sophie Hawley-Weld, one half of the musical duo Sofi Tukker, stepped onto the carpet in a blinding orange suit with white jaguar printed across it.
The jungle vibes felt wildly out of place in Sin City.
Machine Gun Kelly
Machine Gun Kelly posed on the 2025 AMAs red carpet but left early to return to his 2-month-old baby girl, whom he shares with actress Megan Fox.
“She has a little bit of a fever,” he told E! News. “So I'm gonna just walk the carpet and go back, you know what I mean, and handle my business. Give her my pheromones, and let her heal up.”
MGK, who is also a father to 15-year-old daughter Casie with ex Emma Cannon, said it was his “purpose” to raise his daughters.
“I was born to be a dad,” he told the outlet.
With an infant baby around, one can probably excuse his clichéd black-and-white fit, completed with Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars.
“Is that Ellen?” one asked.
Another wrote, “that sweater vest reminds me of 7th grade.”
Rod Stewart
Rod Stewart wore a brocade suit and embellished shoes on the red carpet.
He was later surprised during the show by his five children, who presented the 80-year-old music icon with a Lifetime Achievement Award.
“I showed my 14 year old Rod Stewart and she said ‘I don’t know, Beetlejuice?’” read one comment online.
Are you insane, this man is 80! He is a legend and that suit is perfect!
Jessica Ledon
Jessica Ledon and David Guetta, who welcomed their first child together last year, posed side by side at the 2025 American Music Awards.
“Tacky,” read one comment on a clip of them smiling for the camera together.
Many tsk-tsked at Jessica’s outfit, with calling it “one ugly dress.”
“What a horrendous choice of a dress?” commented one.
“Who’s dressing these women?” one asked.
Scott Hoying
Scott Hoying and his husband Mark Manio stepped onto the red carpet in matching outfits.
“We’re at the AMAs. We’re so excited to walk the purple carpet,” the Pentatonix singer said in a video before posing for the cameras.
Tana Mongeau
Tana Mongeau gave major date night vibes with Makoa during the award show, prompting one fan to say, “never seen a couple more perfect for each other.”
Makoa was captured fixing Tana’s dress for her at one point on the red carpet. But netizens weren’t too sure about her dress.
“So much black...funeral,” one commented.
“Why is she so crouched forward did you have a back problem,” said another.
Tiffany Hadish
Tiffany Haddish chose a sleeveless, knit blue dress from Bronx and Banco and wore open-toe beaded shoes for the award show.
One netizen said they could “Barely recognize Tiffany” at the show.
“Ewww,” one said about her look.
“Tiffany is too old to be doing all this,” said another.
Becky G
Another animal print ensemble hit the red carpet, courtsey of Becky G.
The singer was styled by Morgan Pinney and wore the strapless mini-dress designed by Catherine Regehr with a pair of René Caovilla’s serpent platform sandals.
Becky and Manuel Turizo gave a sizzling performance of Que Haces during the show.