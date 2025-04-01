Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Speak Out After Baby Name Confusion Goes Viral

ADVERTISEMENT

A simple, heartwarming baby announcement turned into chaos online after Machine Gun Kelly told the world he welcomed a child with Megan Fox.

MGK shared a video online to announce the arrival of their baby girl, leading to an outpour of congratulatory messages from fans.

But the singer’s post sparked so much confusion about the baby’s name, forcing him to share another message just to clarify the situation.

Machine Gun Kelly’s baby announcement sparks confusion online

Image credits: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

On Thursday, March 27, the singer, 34, shared a video of himself and his newborn baby’s hand.

“She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” said the singer, whose real name is Colson Baker.

Several netizens wondered whether “celestial seed” was the name chosen for their little one.

Fans were confused about whether they named their daughter “celestial seed”

Image credits: Walala_k20

“Not me wondering if they named her celestial seed,” one person commented on the black and white video.

“People thinking they actually named the baby celestial seed is sending me,” another said.

Kelly felt the need to clarify that his baby was not named “celestial seed.”

Image credits: meganfox

“Wait guys,” he said in an Instagram Story on March 31. “Her name isn’t Celestial Seed.”

“Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready,” he added.

The newborn baby is the first child born to Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in January 2022 and called it quits by November 2024.

“Her name isn’t Celestial Seed,” the singer said in his update about his newborn daughter’s name

Image credits: meganfox

At the time, sources claimed they split after Fox found something upsetting on her former fiancé’s phone while they were on a Thanksgiving trip together in Vail, Colorado.

Their breakup announcement came weeks after the news of Fox’s pregnancy.

The Transformers star is also a mother to three kids—Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10 and Journey River, 8—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Both Fox and Kelly are parents to children from previous relationships

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

“The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in,” Fox told People last December while pregnant with her fourth baby.

“With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally,” she said at the time. “I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always.”

Meanwhile, the Bloody Valentine singer is a father to Casie, 15, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

Image credits: machinegunkelly

Fox revealed she was previously pregnant with Kelly’s baby, but the pregnancy ended with a miscarriage.

“I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us,” she told Good Morning America in 2023, “and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately.”

Sources claimed the former couple are “amicable” and focused on co-parenting their child

Image credits: meganfox

After their messy breakup, sources claimed MGK and the actress are now “amicable” with each other and focused on co-parenting their newborn bundle of joy.

“Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting,” a source told People.

“No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line,” the source added. “But right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter.”

MGK allegedly accused Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green of trying to pass information to the media about his baby

Image credits: meganfox

Amid the joy of welcoming his newborn baby girl, Kelly seemed to have some beef going on with Fox’s ex-husband Green, who was married to the Jennifer’s Body actress from 2010 to 2021.

Green shared a screenshot of a DM allegedly sent by Kelly on his Instagram Stories last week.

“Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS,” Kelly apparently messaged the Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

Image credits: machinegunkelly

The pop punk artist also accused the actor of trying to pass on information to the media about his daughter’s birth.

“Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public,” he said. “You chose the wrong one to f*** with mr. child actor. Go back to cereal commercials.”

Green shared a screenshot of the DM with his own thoughts, saying, “I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad.”

“Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next,” he added.

Green’s fiancée Sharna Burgess touched upon the baby drama

Image credits: machinegunkelly

Fox and Green have been co-parenting their three children with Green’s fiancée Sharna Burgess.

“Our kids are so excited about the arrival of their baby sister and we are excited FOR them,” Burgess wrote in an Instagram Story, seemingly responding to the baby drama.

The Dancing With The Stars winner said the three sons have been asking almost every day about the little one’s birth for about a month.

“Naturally when they ask us to find out how mama is doing, we say no problem and do just that,” she added.

Netizens began making guesses about what the former couple’s baby name might be

