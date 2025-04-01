Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Machine Gun Kelly And Megan Fox Speak Out After Baby Name Confusion Goes Viral
Celebrities, News

A simple, heartwarming baby announcement turned into chaos online after Machine Gun Kelly told the world he welcomed a child with Megan Fox.

MGK shared a video online to announce the arrival of their baby girl, leading to an outpour of congratulatory messages from fans.

But the singer’s post sparked so much confusion about the baby’s name, forcing him to share another message just to clarify the situation.

RELATED:

    Machine Gun Kelly’s baby announcement sparks confusion online

    Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox at an event, posing on the red carpet in glamorous attire.

    Image credits: Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty Images

    On Thursday, March 27, the singer, 34, shared a video of himself and his newborn baby’s hand.

    “She’s finally here!! our little celestial seed,” said the singer, whose real name is Colson Baker.

    Several netizens wondered whether “celestial seed” was the name chosen for their little one.

    Fans were confused about whether they named their daughter “celestial seed”

    Couple posing together, both smiling, amid viral baby name news confusion.

    Image credits: Walala_k20

    “Not me wondering if they named her celestial seed,” one person commented on the black and white video.

    “People thinking they actually named the baby celestial seed is sending me,” another said.

    Kelly felt the need to clarify that his baby was not named “celestial seed.”

    Image credits: meganfox

    “Wait guys,” he said in an Instagram Story on March 31. “Her name isn’t Celestial Seed.”

    “Her mom is gonna tell you the name when we’re ready,” he added.

    The newborn baby is the first child born to Fox and Kelly, who got engaged in January 2022 and called it quits by November 2024.

    “Her name isn’t Celestial Seed,” the singer said in his update about his newborn daughter’s name

    Couple embracing on a boat, with mountains in the background, related to baby name confusion topic.

    Image credits: meganfox

    At the time, sources claimed they split after Fox found something upsetting on her former fiancé’s phone while they were on a Thanksgiving trip together in Vail, Colorado.

    Their breakup announcement came weeks after the news of Fox’s pregnancy.

    The Transformers star is also a mother to three kids—Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, 10 and Journey River, 8—with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

    Both Fox and Kelly are parents to children from previous relationships 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

    “The kids are all super excited for another addition to the family and have promised to help out and pitch in,” Fox told People last December while pregnant with her fourth baby.

    “With this being child #4, I already have learned all the tricks to make my body feel well physically and mentally,” she said at the time. “I am sleeping and exercising and sticking to my healthy diet and lifestyle, as always.”

    Meanwhile, the Bloody Valentine singer is a father to Casie, 15, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

    Machine Gun Kelly taking a selfie, wearing red glasses and a white hat, making a peace sign with a young girl.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly

    Fox revealed she was previously pregnant with Kelly’s baby, but the pregnancy ended with a miscarriage.

    “I’ve never been through anything like that in my life. I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us,” she told Good Morning America in 2023, “and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately.”

    Sources claimed the former couple are “amicable” and focused on co-parenting their child 

    Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox smiling, addressing viral baby name confusion.

    Image credits: meganfox

    After their messy breakup, sources claimed MGK and the actress are now “amicable” with each other and focused on co-parenting their newborn bundle of joy.

    “Whatever issues they have, Megan and MGK both are on the same page when it comes to co-parenting,” a source told People.

    “No one would be surprised if they gave their relationship another try down the line,” the source added. “But right now they’re focused on what’s best for their daughter.”

    MGK allegedly accused Fox’s ex-husband Brian Austin Green of trying to pass information to the media about his baby

    Family at a theme park with a Mickey pumpkin backdrop, including kids in costumes; related to Machine Gun Kelly.

    Image credits: meganfox

    Amid the joy of welcoming his newborn baby girl, Kelly seemed to have some beef going on with Fox’s ex-husband Green, who was married to the Jennifer’s Body actress from 2010 to 2021.

    Green shared a screenshot of a DM allegedly sent by Kelly on his Instagram Stories last week.

    “Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. You the FEDS,” Kelly apparently messaged the Beverly Hills, 90210 star.

    Couple with pink hair and outfits sitting closely, sharing a moment in a stylish lounge.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly

    The pop punk artist also accused the actor of trying to pass on information to the media about his daughter’s birth.

    “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public,” he said. “You chose the wrong one to f*** with mr. child actor. Go back to cereal commercials.”

    Green shared a screenshot of the DM with his own thoughts, saying, “I didn’t know ‘child actor’ was something bad.”

    “Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next,” he added.

    Green’s fiancée Sharna Burgess touched upon the baby drama

    Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox address baby name confusion in social media post.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly

    Fox and Green have been co-parenting their three children with Green’s fiancée Sharna Burgess.

    “Our kids are so excited about the arrival of their baby sister and we are excited FOR them,” Burgess wrote in an Instagram Story, seemingly responding to the baby drama.

    The Dancing With The Stars winner said the three sons have been asking almost every day about the little one’s birth for about a month.

    “Naturally when they ask us to find out how mama is doing, we say no problem and do just that,” she added.

    Netizens began making guesses about what the former couple’s baby name might be

    Comment suggesting the name "Baby Armalite" after confusion over Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox baby name.

    Comment asking Machine Gun Kelly about baby's name in viral confusion.

    Comment referencing Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox baby name confusion.

    Kelvin Myhill suggests "pistol pete" amid baby name confusion discussion.

    Text message jokes about 'cosmic stardust' as baby's name with crying emojis, related to Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly.

    Comment humorously speculates on baby name choice involving Machine Gun Kelly.

    Comment speculates on baby name, mentioning "celestial" and "Celeste" amid Machine Gun Kelly, Megan Fox confusion.

    Comment on baby name confusion related to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox by Bex Cridland, clarifying assumptions.

    Comment about trolling related to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox baby name confusion.

    Comment questioning the rumored baby name amid Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox confusion.

    Message from TyKela Davis about caring too much for a baby girl never met, in viral Machine Gun Kelly post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment discussing names of Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox's children.

    Comment addressing baby name confusion related to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

    Comment about confusion related to baby name, referencing Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

    Text screenshot discussing baby name confusion related to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

    Text comment on celebrity baby name confusion in a social media post.

    Comment ridiculing celebrity baby names amid viral confusion involving Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

    People Also Ask

    • When did Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly start dating?

      Megan Fox and MGK started dating in 2020 after meeting on the set of the movie Midnight in the Switchgrass. He proposed to Megan in 2022, under a banyan tree, where they had shared a special moment earlier in their relationship.

    • Why do people think their relationship is dramatic?

      The couple is known for their intense and unconventional romance, from drinking each other’s blood to calling their connection “painful” and “soulmate-like.” Public spats, cryptic social media posts, and breakup rumors have added to their dramatic love story.
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Lei RV

    Lei RV

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

