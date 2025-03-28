“Celestial Seed”: Megan Fox And MGK’s Birth Announcement Sparks Hilarious Name Confusion

ADVERTISEMENT

Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox, who just gave birth to her fourth child with her ex, Machine Gun Kelly.

The actress and rapper, who had been in an on-again/off-again relationship since 2020, split up for good in December 2024.

Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

On Thursday, March 27, Fox, 38, welcomed a baby girl with Kelly, 34. Kelly announced the news on his Instagram page. Confirming the news with a post, Kelly shared a black and white video of his hand stroking his baby girl’s fingers.

Megan Fox gave birth to a daughter with Kelly, following their rocky romantic history and a recent breakup.

The couple's history of public displays and Kelly's unending drama with Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, frequently make headlines.

“She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed,” Kelly lovingly captioned the video, which led fans to be confused by the baby girl’s name.

Machine Gun Kelly announced the baby’s birth, saying, “She’s finally here! Our little celestial seed”

Image credits: meganfox

Image credits: meganfox

The rapper went on to share the post on his Instagram story, saying that he and Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, No Love for the Middle Child, and Shaan Singh “composed the score of the birth” for the little girl. Kelly also added that she was “born into 432 HZ” and that her arrival was “an epic journey.”

According to meditative studies and deep healing, the vibrations produced by 432 Hz music are considered to have a soothing effect on the nervous system, helping relax muscle tension and decrease physical discomfort.

Fans mocked the rapper’s announcement, calling her daughter a “celestial seed”

MGK and Megan Fox have been sparking headlines with their roller-coaster romance and their penchant for public displays that often blur the line between affectionate and unusual. Now, as speculations surround the name of their baby, the betting pools are open.

And Kelly’s latest caption has stirred up quite the chatter among fans. One user prayed, “I hope she didn’t name her baby celestial seed lol.”

Another user mocked the name as being something out of the science-fiction movie series Alien, where Sigourney Weaver portrays scientist Ripley, saying, “Celestial seed? Is Ripley going to be the godmother?”

Share icon Social media is buzzing with speculations over the baby’s name, with many saying it could be “celestial seed”



Image credits: jennakristina

One user said, “A girl. Celestial Seed. You’re welcome,” while others lamented the caption, saying, “I bet that’s her name lol! Poor baby born into their stupid drama, smh” and “Celestial seed…? That poor kid, oh dear.”

One user hoped that it wasn’t the name of the kid, saying, “Congratulations, but I hope that isn’t the name.”

And one user called out Kelly for being gross, saying, “Calling his daughter their “seed” is so gross and reductive.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have previously referred to themselves as “twin flames”

Image credits: machinegunkelly

The couple, who called themselves “twin flames,” stunned fans with their uncanny relationship and styles of affection, which included but were not limited to drinking each other’s blood, wearing each other’s blood in vials, wearing their blood around their necks, Megan Fox wearing a thorny engagement ring that hurt if she wanted to take it off and attending a red carpet while being chained to one another through their nails.

Fox and Kelly first started dating in 2020 after she split from Green after 10 years of marriage. In 2022, they got engaged but split in 2023. They decided to work on things and got back together shortly after, but they didn’t get engaged again.

Image credits: meganfox

The actress once shared that she believes she manifested the rapper into the person he is when she was four years old.

“He’s literally my exact type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him,” Fox explained in a 2022 interview with Glamour.

Megan Fox ended the relationship in November 2024 after finding out Kelly cheated on her



Image credits: brianaustingreen

Their five-year relationship ended for good after Fox reportedly discovered he was speaking to other women behind her back over Thanksgiving while they were on holiday in Vail, Colorado.

According to an insider speaking to TMZ, Fox “found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early.”

Another insider told People, “They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan.” And added, “She’s done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now.”

Kelly’s baby announcement comes hours after he slammed Fox’s ex, Brian Austin Green, on Instagram

Image credits: meganfox

Fox has three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly shares a daughter, Casie, 15, with Emma Cannon.

MGK shared the baby’s announcement post only hours after he blasted Fox’s ex, Green, 51, in Instagram’s direct messages. In the DMs shared by Green on Thursday morning, Kelly told Green to “Stop asking when our child is gonna be born” and added, “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public.”

In the DMs, Kelly is referring to Green’s Instagram story in February, where he urged him to “be honest for once in your life” and accused the rapper of caring too much about his public image, saying, “Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

Green said he was heartbroken that Megan Fox had to handle her pregnancy amid her breakup with MGK

Image credits: meganfox

Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, who were married from 2010 until 2021, have been co-parenting their three children and remained friendly.

Green expressed his disappointment over Fox’s handling of her latest pregnancy amidst their breakup with Kelly, telling TMZ in an interview, “I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited. And the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.” Green said he “didn’t even know” about the actress’s split from Kelly.

Image credits: meganfox

After learning about the text messages that reportedly led Fox to end things, Green commented, “How old is he? … He’s in his 30s, isn’t he? … But in your 30s, like, f**k. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant.” He added, “I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame.”

Green has since moved on with Sharna Burgess, and together they have a son, Zane, born in June 2022. Meanwhile, the tensions between him and Kelly remain.

Online users commented on the birth of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s baby girl

