“Celestial Seed”: Megan Fox And MGK’s Birth Announcement Sparks Hilarious Name Confusion
Celebrities, News

“Celestial Seed”: Megan Fox And MGK’s Birth Announcement Sparks Hilarious Name Confusion

Congratulations are in order for Megan Fox, who just gave birth to her fourth child with her ex, Machine Gun Kelly

The actress and rapper, who had been in an on-again/off-again relationship since 2020, split up for good in December 2024.

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome their first child together, a baby girl

    A couple poses in pink and white outfits against a red background, sparking hilarious name confusion with "Celestial Seed".

    Image credits: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images

    On Thursday, March 27, Fox, 38, welcomed a baby girl with Kelly, 34. Kelly announced the news on his Instagram page. Confirming the news with a post, Kelly shared a black and white video of his hand stroking his baby girl’s fingers. 

    Highlights
    • Machine Gun Kelly posted his first child with Megan Fox and sparked hilarious comments with his "Celestial Seed" caption.
    • Megan Fox gave birth to a daughter with Kelly, following their rocky romantic history and a recent breakup.
    • The couple's history of public displays and Kelly's unending drama with Fox's ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, frequently make headlines.

    “She’s finally here!! Our little celestial seed,” Kelly lovingly captioned the video, which led fans to be confused by the baby girl’s name. 

    Machine Gun Kelly announced the baby’s birth, saying, “She’s finally here! Our little celestial seed”

    Person covered in black paint, kneeling in a studio setting, related to Celestial Seed announcement.

    Image credits: meganfox

    Positive pregnancy test held by a person, suggesting a celestial seed announcement.

    Image credits: meganfox

    The rapper went on to share the post on his Instagram story, saying that he and Travis Barker, Big Slim, Truck Norris, No Love for the Middle Child, and Shaan Singh “composed the score of the birth” for the little girl. Kelly also added that she was “born into 432 HZ” and that her arrival was “an epic journey.”

    According to meditative studies and deep healing, the vibrations produced by 432 Hz music are considered to have a soothing effect on the nervous system, helping relax muscle tension and decrease physical discomfort. 

    Fans mocked the rapper’s announcement, calling her daughter a “celestial seed” 

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by mgk (@machinegunkelly)

    MGK and Megan Fox have been sparking headlines with their roller-coaster romance and their penchant for public displays that often blur the line between affectionate and unusual. Now, as speculations surround the name of their baby, the betting pools are open.

    And Kelly’s latest caption has stirred up quite the chatter among fans. One user prayed, “I hope she didn’t name her baby celestial seed lol.”

    Another user mocked the name as being something out of the science-fiction movie series Alien, where Sigourney Weaver portrays scientist Ripley, saying, “Celestial seed? Is Ripley going to be the godmother?”  

    Social media is buzzing with speculations over the baby’s name, with many saying it could be “celestial seed”
    Tweets reacting humorously to the birth announcement and "Celestial Seed" name confusion.

    Black lace outfit with a sheer layer, posing against a neutral backdrop. Celestial Seed theme sparks name confusion.

    Image credits: jennakristina

    One user said, “A girl. Celestial Seed. You’re welcome,” while others lamented the caption, saying, “I bet that’s her name lol! Poor baby born into their stupid drama, smh” and “Celestial seed…? That poor kid, oh dear.”

    One user hoped that it wasn’t the name of the kid, saying, “Congratulations, but I hope that isn’t the name.” 

    And one user called out Kelly for being gross, saying, “Calling his daughter their “seed” is so gross and reductive.”

    Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly have previously referred to themselves as “twin flames”

    Man with tattoos carries child on his back near a scenic lake, embodying the playful essence of "Celestial Seed.

    Image credits: machinegunkelly

    The couple, who called themselves “twin flames,” stunned fans with their uncanny relationship and styles of affection, which included but were not limited to drinking each other’s blood, wearing each other’s blood in vials, wearing their blood around their necks, Megan Fox wearing a thorny engagement ring that hurt if she wanted to take it off and attending a red carpet while being chained to one another through their nails. 

    Fox and Kelly first started dating in 2020 after she split from Green after 10 years of marriage. In 2022, they got engaged but split in 2023. They decided to work on things and got back together shortly after, but they didn’t get engaged again.

    Family at a theme park with large pumpkin decoration, related to Celestial Seed discussion.

    Image credits: meganfox

    The actress once shared that she believes she manifested the rapper into the person he is when she was four years old.

    “He’s literally my exact type that I’ve been manifesting since I was four. I’m also four years older than him. So, I think I made him,” Fox explained in a 2022 interview with Glamour.

    Megan Fox ended the relationship in November 2024 after finding out Kelly cheated on her

    Screenshot of MGK's social media reaction to name confusion surrounding "Celestial Seed" birth announcement.

    Image credits: brianaustingreen

    Their five-year relationship ended for good after Fox reportedly discovered he was speaking to other women behind her back over Thanksgiving while they were on holiday in Vail, Colorado. 

    According to an insider speaking to TMZ, Fox “found material on MGK’s phone that was upsetting, and it made her want him to leave the trip early.” 

    Another insider told People, “They tried to make things work for many years. It was exhausting for Megan.” And added, “She’s done with him now. She just wants to focus on the baby and her boys now.”

    Kelly’s baby announcement comes hours after he slammed Fox’s ex, Brian Austin Green, on Instagram

    Couple in stylish outfits standing together, linked to "Celestial Seed" birth announcement theme.

    Image credits: meganfox

    Fox has three sons, Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green. Meanwhile, Kelly shares a daughter, Casie, 15, with Emma Cannon. 

    MGK shared the baby’s announcement post only hours after he blasted Fox’s ex, Green, 51, in Instagram’s direct messages. In the DMs shared by Green on Thursday morning, Kelly told Green to “Stop asking when our child is gonna be born” and added, “Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking on my name in public.” 

    In the DMs, Kelly is referring to Green’s Instagram story in February, where he urged him to “be honest for once in your life” and accused the rapper of caring too much about his public image, saying, “Stop caring so much about how you’re perceived that you will try and drag other people.”

    Green said he was heartbroken that Megan Fox had to handle her pregnancy amid her breakup with MGK

    Two people with playful expressions in a mirror selfie, related to the Celestial Seed announcement.

    Image credits: meganfox

    Brian Austin Green and Megan Fox, who were married from 2010 until 2021, have been co-parenting their three children and remained friendly. 

    Green expressed his disappointment over Fox’s handling of her latest pregnancy amidst their breakup with Kelly, telling TMZ in an interview, “I’m heartbroken about it because I know she’s been so excited. And the kids are so excited for life and the change and all of that.” Green said he “didn’t even know” about the actress’s split from Kelly.

    Couple embracing on a boat with scenic mountain backdrop, sparking "Celestial Seed" name confusion.

    Image credits: meganfox

    After learning about the text messages that reportedly led Fox to end things, Green commented, “How old is he? … He’s in his 30s, isn’t he? … But in your 30s, like, f**k. Grow up. Like, she’s pregnant.” He added, “I just want the best for her. I want the best for the baby. I want the best for our kids. That’s a shame.”

    Green has since moved on with Sharna Burgess, and together they have a son, Zane, born in June 2022. Meanwhile, the tensions between him and Kelly remain.

    Online users commented on the birth of Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s baby girl

    Image of a playful comment saying, "Welcome to life, Machine Gun Jr.", related to celestial seed birth announcement.

    Comment about the term "Celestial Seed" in Megan Fox and MGK's announcement, sparking humorous reactions.

    Comment expressing confusion over "Celestial Seed" name on a white background.

    Text reaction to "Celestial Seed" name confusion: "Congratulations but I hope that isn’t the name.

    Text screenshot with comment about the term "seed" in a birth announcement.

    Social media post reacting humorously to a birth announcement with "Celestial Seed" name confusion.

    Text post humorously confusing child's name with "Water Gun Kenny" related to Megan Fox and MGK's celestial seed announcement.

    Comment about "Celestial Seed" name confusion sparks humor online.

    Text from user "fakeknees" commenting on Megan Fox and MGK's birth announcement name confusion.

    Text screenshot about Megan Fox, MGK, and coparenting humor.

    Social media comment humorously reacts to a celebrity birth announcement involving a "celestial seed.

    Text response to "Celestial Seed" name, expressing discomfort humorously.

    Text comment humorously discussing the "Celestial Seed" name, wishing the child good luck.

    Text saying "Celestial Seed is not her name guys," addressing confusion over the name.

    Comment from Independent-cat-1162 reads, "He’s so cringe," related to Celestial Seed announcement.

    User comment wishing best for mom and baby amid celestial seed name confusion.

    Text comment about Megan Fox and MGK's birth announcement, sparking name confusion and reactions.

    Social media comment about Megan Fox, praising her insights and poetry, mentioning her interview with Drew Barrymore.

    Text comment discusses perception of Megan Fox and MGK as parents following "Celestial Seed" announcement.

    Comment from Luna_Soma wishing well and expressing happiness for the safe arrival of the baby, related to Celestial Seed.

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Irmak Bayrakdar

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm Irmak, and I cover the news here at Bored Panda. When I'm not in front of the screen, I'm probably out exploring the city's hot spots, diving into fine art, chatting about the latest in cinema, indulging in plant-based bites, or my personal favorite, chilling with my perfect dog.

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
