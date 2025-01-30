Megan Fox Kids: Co-Parenting Challenges And Rumors About The Fourth Baby

ADVERTISEMENT

For over two decades, Megan Fox has captivated audiences with her striking blue-green eyes and her preference for bold, edgy roles. She first rose to fame as Mikaela Banes in the blockbuster hits Transformers and Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

However, it was her iconic performance as the main character in the 2009 horror comedy Jennifer’s Body that truly established her as a formidable talent. Over the years, Fox has come to be regarded as a beauty icon, leading to significant public intrigue surrounding her personal life, which is hardly surprising given her powerful on-screen presence.

Highlights Megan Fox has three sons with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox is expecting her first child with rapper Machine Gun Kelly.

Fox and Green maintain a positive co-parenting relationship.

As the actress is once again at the precipice of motherhood for the fourth time around, let’s take the opportunity to take a look down memory lane at Megan Fox’s journey as a mother and the relationship she shares with her three sons.

RELATED:

Megan Fox’s Relationship Rollercoaster

Fox met her ex-husband, actor Brian Austin Green, on the set of Hope and Faith at the age of 18. The duo started dating in 2004, and after having an on-and-off relationship for a couple of years, they tied the knot on June 24, 2010.

Share icon Image credits: George Pimentel/WireImage/Getty Images

The former couple shares three sons: Noah Shannon Green, Bodhi Ransom Green, and Journey River Green. Throughout their relationship, Fox and Green have faced numerous ups and downs.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fox filed for divorce on August 21, 2015, but the duo got back together shortly after. In November 2020, Fox filed for divorce from Green for a second time after ten years of marriage.

Shortly after splitting from Gree, Fox started dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly — whose real name is Colson Baker. The duo dated for almost four years and even got engaged, but the relationship did not last, and on March 21, 2024, the couple went separate ways.

Share icon Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Despite their breakup, Fox’s relationship with Baker took an unexpected turn, as the actress is now expecting her first child with him. Known for being candid about her parenting philosophy and co-parenting dynamic with Green, Fox continues to navigate her journey as a mother in the public eye.

Noah Shannon Green

Share icon Image credits: @brianaustingreen

Megan Fox’s journey as a mother began in 2012 when she welcomed her first child, Noah Shannon Green, with Brian Austin Green. Austin was already father to Kassius Lijah Marcil-Green with his ex, Vanessa Marcil.

ADVERTISEMENT

The actress welcomed her son on September 27, 2012, and was filled with joy at his arrival. She proudly announced the wonderful news of his birth on Facebook (per People).

From a young age, Noah Shannon Green has been inclined toward fashion and has often styled himself in dresses. In a 2021 interview with InStyle, Fox revealed that her son, Noah, faced teasing from classmates for wearing dresses. Despite the bullying and negativity, the actress remained steadfast in her commitment to instilling self-confidence in him.

Megan Fox went the extra mile and read books about gender fluidity to help him navigate challenges and provide him with educated insights. In 2022, Fox told Glamour UK that she encourages her kids to be proud of their identity and has had open conversations about gender fluidity.

The actress has openly expressed her pride in Noah on numerous occasions. In a 2023 interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, she shared her admiration for his musical talent, particularly his exceptional piano skills. The proud mom of three quipped that Noah could learn a piece of Mozart’s music in just an hour.

Bodhi Ransom Green

Share icon Image credits: @brianaustingreen

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green’s second son, Bodhi Ransom Green, was born on February 12, 2014. The name “Bodhi,” which means “enlightened,” draws inspiration from Buddhism and represents the moment when Buddha attained nirvana while meditating under the Bodhi tree.

However, during an appearance on Conan in 2014, the actress quipped that she was loosely influenced by Patrick Swayze’s character in Point Break — who was also named Bodhi. Fox shared that her second son’s middle name holds a special place in her heart as it honors her great-grandfather.

Like his older brother, Bodhi has been kept out of the spotlight. However, Megan Fox has opened up about his personality, sharing snippets in a 2018 interview with Today.

The actress described her second child as an “evolved and kind spirit” and “truth-teller.” Fox told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit that Bodhi is a “little bro” with quintessential middle-child energy. She also noted that he has a strong sense of differentiating between right and wrong, with a genuine sense of kindness and empathy.

Journey River Green

Share icon Image credits: @brianaustingreen

ADVERTISEMENT

Journey River Green, the third addition to the Fox-Green family, was born on August 4, 2016. Prior to his birth, Fox and Green were going through a rough patch in their relationship.

Megan Fox had filed for divorce for the first time in 2015. However, the duo hashed out their differences and celebrated the arrival of their third child.

Fox debuted her baby bump at CinemaCon in Las Vegas in April 2016 while promoting her film Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows. Fans were left in shock, and the pregnancy led them to believe that the split wasn’t finalized.

A source close to the couple told People that the duo was dedicated to working on their marriage. Megan Fox told Extra that she felt “a spiritual connection” to her children while describing her pregnancy experience.

On an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live while pregnant with Journey, Megan Fox shared that she had a unique connection with her unborn baby and received non-verbal messages from the child.

Like his siblings, Journey River Green also has unique talents that his mother didn’t hold back from sharing during her Sports Illustrated interview. Fox described her youngest son as “charming and so so cute” but also had a “naughty and mischievous” side.

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Fox shared that Journey is a curious child and has strong memory and intense memory skills. The actress boasted that Journey River Green could already recall the names of 1,600 species of dinosaurs by age three.

Is Megan Fox Expecting a Fourth Child?

In July 2024, Megan Fox appeared in Machine Gun Kelly’s “Lonely Road” music video in which the rapper collaborated with country singer Jelly Roll. In the music video, mgk is seen robbing a bank to provide for Fox, who is pregnant with their child.

The music video sent fans spiraling as they speculated that the couple were expecting their first child together, but their reps managed to put the rumors to rest.

Later the same year, on November 11, the actress shared the news of being pregnant with her first child with Machine Gun Kelly on her Instagram.

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: @meganfox

Megan Fox’s fourth pregnancy came with a plethora of mixed emotions. The actress seemed to be going through a tumultuous period in her relationship with the rapper, but regardless, she shared her excitement about the new addition to her bustling family.

ADVERTISEMENT

The post was accompanied by the caption, “nothing is ever really lost. welcome back” — lyrics from mgk’s song “last november,” which was about the miscarriage the couple had experienced earlier in the relationship.

The carousel post also featured a snap of the actress cradling her baby bump while covered in a black liquid and a separate image of a positive pregnancy test.

Unfortunately, the rumors surrounding their rocky dynamic turned out to be true. Just a couple of weeks later, on December 10, 2024, TMZ reported that the couple had called it quits after over four years of dating.

This wasn’t the first time the duo’s relationship had hit a rocky patch. In February 2023, Fox and mgk went through a tumultuous phase in their relationship but reconciled shortly after.

During an appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March 2024, she spilled that the miscarriage had played a part in their rocky dynamic. It sent the duo on a “very wild journey together and separately.”

How Megan Fox Handles Motherhood

Megan Fox isn’t a run-of-the-mill mom. Over the years, the actress has been incredibly vocal about her journey with motherhood and her parental approach.

Share icon Image credits: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

ADVERTISEMENT

During a red carpet appearance with former spouse Brian Green in 2019, the actress shared with US Weekly that a foolproof parenting method is to give up control. Fox wants her kids to be free to figure out their identities and create an environment that allows them to be themselves.

In 2021, she told The Washington Post that being a parent also gave her the stability she craved. Fox has been bold in challenging the archaic mindset of mom-shaming and the double standards women often face. The actress told InStyle that her parental approach also allows her to not be too hard on herself.

Fox has also addressed her commitment to shielding her children from online negativity by limiting their exposure to the internet. Fox wants them to maintain their innocence and protects them from the pressures that come from being a celebrity kid.

As a boy mom, Megan Fox wants to ensure that her sons don’t turn out like the men she dated previously. During a 2023 interview with Women’s Wear Daily, Fox expressed that she thinks it’s essential that her sons are “able to have very deep emotional intimacy with their partner.”

She wants to ensure that her sons grow up to be honest and transparent individuals. Megan Fox disapproves of toxic masculinity in her home and hopes that her upbringing allows her kids to “love in a really healthy way.”

ADVERTISEMENT

As Megan Fox prepares for the arrival of her fourth child, it’s apparent that motherhood remains a defining aspect of her life. In December 2024, Fox told People that considering this would be her fourth child, she was already equipped with all the tricks and tips to prepare her body mentally and physically.

The mom of three also shared that her sons are excited about the new addition to the family and are pumped up to fill in the shoes of big brothers.

Co-Parenting with Brian Austin Green

Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green believe they have a healthy co-parenting dynamic. In 2022, the Green told E! News that co-parenting had been a breeze and confessed that they don’t clash over time with the kids and choose alternate holidays to maintain the balance.

The former couple set their personal differences aside for the benefit of their kids and pick their battles while co-parenting. Austin Green praised their dynamic, saying, “It’s an amazing thing, and we support the other parent having time.”

In an interview with E! News in 2024, Green discussed how he navigates co-parenting his three sons with ex-wife Fox. The actor shared that the best approach is to center the experience around the kids.

ADVERTISEMENT

During an appearance on the Whine Down with Jana Kramer podcast in 2023, Brian Austin Green and his fiancée Sharna Burgess — with whom he shares son Zane Walker Green — opened up about their dynamic with Fox. Burgess said she considers the whole lot “one big family.”

Austin Green confirmed this by saying that Burgess and his ex-wife share a friendly relationship filled with mutual love and respect. The duo’s co-parenting dynamic has been great from the get-go, and it has also extended to their respective partners.