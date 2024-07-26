Is Megan Fox Pregnant? Fans Speculate After New Music Video Shows Her Baby Bump

ADVERTISEMENT

“Introducing: Baby Violet Leika,” reads a message at the end of Machine Gun Kelly’s latest music video in which he cradles what appears to be the pregnant belly of his on-and-off again girlfriend Megan Fox.

The 38-year-old actress is seen throughout the clip sporting a baby bump, kissing and playing with her boyfriend. At the end of the video the pair is seen playing with a baby girl, leading fans to speculate on the authenticity of the pregnancy.

Fans of the artist were left moved by the video which touches upon the real-life struggles of the couple, including a miscarriage back in November 2023.

“I didn’t know how much emotion this video would give me. Smiling one second and crying the next,” said one fan among the almost 7,000 comments the video has garnered at the time of writing.

Image credits: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

In the new music video, Colson Baker, known for his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, presents a hopeful view for the future, with the couple seen sharing happier times seemingly expecting a new baby. This has led his fans to ask if the baby bump sported by the actress is indeed hinting at a real-life pregnancy.

This is not the first time Kelly and Megan Fox have touched upon their challenges as a couple in a song. MGK’s previous hit Don’t Let Me Go sees the singer address their miscarriage by saying, “How can I live with the fact that my hand wasn’t on her stomach when we lost the baby?”

The singer hugs and kisses Fox’s baby bump with tenderness in one of the scenes in the new video, which ultimately culminates in both receiving a healthy child and apparently announcing, once the video ends, that the real baby’s name will be “Violet Leika.”

The video comes after Fox’s apparent cancellation of the couple’s engagement, surprising fans who expected the two to be separated

Image credits: Lester Cohen/Getty Images

The announcement comes as a surprise for the fans of the couple, as their relationship has been mired in controversy since its beginning.

On March 20, 2024, the actress seemed to have called off her engagement to the songwriter on an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast.

“I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow,” she said, recognizing that the vague status of the relationship might appear confusing to the public.

Image credits: mgk

Fox and Baker started dating in June 2020, while the actress was still engaged to Beverly Hills, 90210 actor Brian Austin Green. She eventually divorced in November 2020, and reportedly got engaged to Machine Gun Kelly almost two years later in January 2022.

Fans of the couple were delighted by the music video, which reassured them of the pair’s future and strongly hinted at the actress becoming a mother.

“Megan Fox is pregnant! I’m so happy for her and MGK,” said one fan on X.

The mother of the baby actor present in the video took to Instagram to debunk the notion that Megan Fox is pregnant

Image credits: mgk

The apparent “reveal” of Fox’s baby bump led many to speculate on the reality behind the video.

Users on Reddit were quick to find an Instagram comment made by the mother of the baby girl who plays the couple’s daughter in the music video.

“My baby girl did so good and had so much fun with you guys!” The comment reads, prompting another user to ask if the baby has hers, to which she replied with a,“Yes!”

Image credits: mgk

The mother then proceeded to state that Megan Fox is not pregnant and that the scenes were just constructed for video purposes, baby bump included.

Fans were left further disappointed after the mother revealed that the name at the end of the video does not belong to the speculated future daughter of the couple, but instead belongs to the actual baby actress.

“[She’s] my daughter Violet! They spelled her last name wrong, it’s Cejka,” she confirmed, referring to the end-credits scene calling her “Violet Leika.”

Fans were brought to tears by the cinematography and lyrics of the music video, with many sympathizing with the real-life struggles the song touches upon

Image credits: mgk

Even after being informed of the fake nature of the pregnancy, fans who have closely followed the couple’s lives and were still moved by the production, with many confessing to have cried upon hearing the song and seeing Megan Fox’s pregnancy strongly hinted at.

Image credits: mgk

“I didn’t wake up today expecting to cry at this video multiple times having to pause it. I love all of you,” confessed another.

“Anyone who doesn’t understand where MGK and Jelly came from won’t understand this song and how special it is. Can’t take this one at face value, the real ones know that,” expressed one viewer.

“This song was very special, very real and genuine. Knowing that Bunnie is struggling to get pregnant, and Megan just lost a baby made it very emotional. I’m sure this was probably hard for all of you,” remarked another, having been touched by the production’s real-life allusions to the artist’s lives.

“Everyone thinking she’s actually pregnant is delusional,” said one viewer in the aftermath of the video which sparked fierce speculation among fans

