Fans Obsess Over Detail In Megan Fox’s Picture After She’s Seen Partying With Taylor Swift

There’s only one group picture that the internet is talking about right now after the euphoria of the Super Bowl afterparty at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World in Las Vegas on Sunday.

As Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift partied the night away to celebrate the Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s third Super Bowl win, they rubbed shoulders with the punk rock king and queen of show business, Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox.

Fans were delighted to see the four icons enjoying the night together during the high-voltage celebration. A picture of the two couples also went viral on social media, with the “Lover” songstress cozying up to Kelce while Fox and MGK contributed to the picture with their edgy glamor and rockstar cool.

Although the picture looked like a candid capture of camaraderie and celebrity crossover, some fans did a double-take at Fox’s appearance and questioned what happened to her face.

Several fans thought the Transformers actress seemed drastically different, with some even saying she was unrecognizable.

The internet was spellbound seeing the four icons together, but some could not get over Megan Fox’s appearance

Share icon

Image credits: Joe Oravec

Grammy-winning hit-maker Swift had joked in a TikTok video about having her boyfriend and her parents partying under the same roof.

The TikTok video featured her boyfriend Kelce in a rare move. “It’s a friends and family party, they said,” she first wrote. She then showed a clip of her parents chatting away in the booth.

“Bring your parents they said,” the clip’s caption said.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, the power couple of the moment, partied the night away after the Super Bowl victory

Share icon

Image credits: Taylor Swift

The funny video concluded with the camera turning to Swift and her sheepish smile.

“Accidentally going clubbing with your parents is something everyone should try at least once in their life,” the singer captioned the TikTok video.

Taylor Swift suggested that everyone should try “accidentally going clubbing” with their parents

Share icon

Image credits: Taylor Swift

Fox has also been the talk of the town recently after she had a completely new makeover earlier this month. She left her fans spellbound when she attended the Jam for Janie Grammys viewing party in Los Angeles a little over a week back with her new look. The actress gave up her signature dark locks and replaced them with a shade of bubblegum pink. But that’s not all! She also debuted a full-sleeve tattoo on her left arm the same night.

While some fans buzzed with excitement over her new look, others thought she was channeling her fiancé MGK’s energy and amplifying her punk rock princess persona.

“This is so MGK coded, the new sleeve, the pink hair, the diamond chainmail, the lip jewelry….” a social media user commented online about her new look, while another said, “Wow ur a spitting image of ur husband.”

Others came to Fox’s defense and asked naysayers to back off, pointing out that celebrities are bound to evolve and may try out new looks along the way.

“U guys all want ur image of Megan from Jennifer’s body and transformers.. but that was so many years ago .. ppl f***ng evolve and grow and keep trying different things with their looks, and have a life and get married .. they are their own person,” read one comment on social media.

The internet was left with mixed reactions after Megan Fox traded her dark locks for bubblegum pink hair

Share icon

Image credits: Megan Fox

In the past, Fox has opened up about her struggles with body dysmorphia and admitted that she doesn’t see herself the way her dotting fans do.

“I have body dysmorphia. I don’t ever see myself the way other people see me,” the actress said in an interview with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit last year. “There’s never [been] a point in my life where I loved my body. Never ever.”

“When I was little, that was an obsession I had of, like, that I should look this way, and why I had an awareness of my body that young? I’m not sure, and it definitely wasn’t environmental because I grew up in a very religious environment where bodies weren’t even acknowledged,” she recalled.

“The journey of loving myself is going to be never-ending, I think,” she added.

When Fox was told during a GQ interview in 2021 that a woman as beautiful and intelligent as her can be intimidating to a lot of men, she agreed, but she also pointed out that appearances can be deceiving.

“We may look at somebody and think, ‘That person’s so beautiful. Their life must be so easy,’” the Jennifer’s Body actress told the outlet. “They most likely don’t feel that way about themselves. Is that how she feels? ‘Yeah, I have body dysmorphia. I have a lot of deep insecurities.’”

The mother of three previously said she’s had a complicated relationship with clothing over the years. In her early 20s, she would be tagged by media outlets as the “hottest” or “sexist” on one hand, while on the other hand, she battled with social anxiety.

“I’ve had a weird relationship with fashion because for so long, I was rejecting being famous and rejecting whatever this image was that was sort of hung on me. This person I was supposed to be. And so, for a long time, I ran from fashion and lived in nothing but sweatpants or workout clothes and never wanted to express myself,” Fox said as she had a sit-down with WWD in November last year.

“My expression was blocked in that way for a long time,” she continued. “And then, more recently, I rediscovered it, and especially right now, I’m going through all these different phases of like, ‘what do I like and what can I wear that expresses how I’m feeling, or what do I want, or what I want to say in this moment?’ I’m learning to use fashion in a way that reflects who I am now. But for a long time, I didn’t utilize it because I was really suffering with that existential question of, ‘well, who am I?’”

As she discussed her evolving relationship with fashion, Fox maintained that her early character in the movie ‘Jennifer’s Body’ was a major source of inspiration.

“I feel like that’s such a good representation of who I am in general. And before she was turned into a demon and she became this Goth icon, [Jennifer] was this poppy, typical cheerleader, Forever 21 girl. She was that typical girl who then there was this other side to her where she became the sort of demon sorceress. And I am both of those things, and I always have been,” she told the outlet.

While Megan Fox appears to be enjoying her new look, some fans went as far as to compare her to a wax figure

