Megan Fox Debuts Full Sleeve Tat At Grammys Viewing Party, And People Are Making The Same Joke

ADVERTISEMENT

Last Sunday night (February 4), Megan Fox surprised everyone with a complete makeover after attending the 5th Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing party. Posing for dozens of photographers, the 37-year-old actress stunned her fans with a new ink design on her arm as well as a new hair color.

Highlights Megan Fox revealed bubblegum pink hair and full-sleeve tattoo at the Grammy Viewing party.

Fans speculate Megan's new look is inspired by fiancé Machine Gun Kelly.

Despite her bold public appearances, Megan describes herself as an introvert. Open book

Megan fully embraced the “new year, new me” motto by trading her signature dark locks for bubblegum pink hair. Previously, she has experimented with different colors, such as a ginger shade and a fiery red hue, but this is her first time going pink.

The mother of three, who shares sons Noah, 11, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with her ex-husband, Brian Austin Green, stunned in a barely-there dress made of a sheer net material complete with large sequins.

Share icon Megan Fox stunned her fans after showing off her new bubblegum pink hair and full-sleeve tattoo at the 5th Jam for Janie Grammy Awards Viewing party



Image credits: Getty Images

Megan complemented her risqué outfit with a fake lip ring, smokey make-up, and silver heels.

But it was the full-sleeve tattoo on her left arm that caught everyone’s attention.

In November, Megan, who has had a circular tattoo on her left arm for some time and has been inked over 20 times over the years, revealed that she had a new tattoo that she regrets.



“I just got one that I don’t like that I have to rework,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “It’s my entire arm, so not a big deal. But that will be fine. We’re gonna save that one.”



Though she appeared on the red carpet without Machine Gun Kelly, people think the Transformers actress drew inspiration from her on-and-off fiancé.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to his hit songs, the 33-year-old rapper, whose real name is Colson Baker, is known for his extensively tattooed body. The Bloody Valentine singer often enjoys dying his hair bright pink, too.

People think the Transformers actress drew inspiration from her on-and-off fiancé, Machine Gun Kelly, known for his inked body and often dying his hair pink

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

“This is so MGK coded, the new sleeve, the pink hair, the diamond chainmail, the lip jewelry….” someone wrote online on an Instagram photo of Fox showing her new look, while another user added, “Wow ur a spitting image of ur husband.”

Someone else wrote that the actress was “Channeling MGK’s style,” and another commentator simply nicknamed her “Megan Gun Kelly.”

Fox and Baker met on a movie set earlier in 2020 and got engaged in January 2022.

“Somehow a year and a half later, having walked through hell together and having laughed more than I ever imagined possible, he asked me to marry him,” Megan wrote at the time, announcing the special moment.

Still, some fans took to social media to express that she shouldn’t be compared with her partner or criticized for changing her style over the decades.

“U guys all want ur image of Megan from Jennifer’s body and transformers.. but that was so many years ago .. ppl f***ng evolve and grow and keep trying different things with their looks, and have a life and get married .. they are their own person,” someone said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another commentator penned: “People are so blind. She changed her hair and her makeup compliments it. Her face is the same and the jewelry is not a piercing. She is amazing at transformations. And always uniquely her.”

However, some fans pointed out that Megan shouldn’t be compared with her partner or criticized for changing her style over the decades

Share icon

Image credits: Machine Gun Kelly

The Jennifer’s Body star has spoken about how she enjoys being adventurous with her fashion choices and constantly taking risks with her appearance.

“I’m just experimenting now with being in really oversize[d] pieces or being in things that are just not as necessarily revealing. But then there’s a part of me that’s like, ‘No, I need to be naked this day,’” she told WWD in November.

Megan added that she “doesn’t have one consistent style,” and, contrary to what people have been accusing her of, she’s not a fan of being in the spotlight.

“I think a lot of people are under the impression that I like attention, which is hilarious because I’m so tragically introverted.



“I wish I loved attention. I would have the best life. I would have so much fun. I have so many opportunities. I could be doing so many things, but instead, I have crippling anxiety, and I never want to leave my house.”

ADVERTISEMENT

People had mixed opinions about Megan’s new look

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon