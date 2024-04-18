Megan Fox’s Makeup-Free Selfie Has Bewildered Fans Asking, “Who TF Is That?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Known for her striking features and glamorous red carpet looks, Megan Fox posted a mirror selfie that left fans in awe as she embraced a more natural and almost makeup-free look.

While some fans stated the obvious about her being drop-dead gorgeous, others blinked in disbelief and felt that the actress looked unrecognizable.

Ditching the layers of professional makeup, the 37-year-old star stood in front of the mirror in a comfy homebody look—a black bra and red plaid pajama bottoms—and smiled for the camera, rocking her many inches of cascading blue hair.

Apart from what appeared to be a touch of lip gloss, the Transformers actress largely seemed to be makeup-free in the much-talked-about mirror selfie.

Megan’s post also served as a strategic plug for Wella Professionals, as the actress captioned her post with the words: “Repairing my hair (and 26 inches of extensions) post coachella.”

Megan Fox posted a selfie without layers of professional makeup, flaunting her natural beauty to the world

Share icon

Image credits: meganfox

The caption was tailed with the hashtags #wellapartner #ad, and fans who swiped right on her Instagram carousel were shown a picture of her holding two hair products from Wella Professionals.

The mirror selfie sparked an array of reactions from social media users who scrolled through their feeds and stumbled upon Megan’s bare-faced look.

“Who tf is that,” said one comment that received more than 9,300 likes.

“This isn’t Megan Fox,” one said, while another wrote, “This does not look like Megan Fox AT ALL. AI doing its thing again.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Image credits: meganfox

“Why the hell did I think this was Kim Kardashian?” another wrote.

Yet another said, “You’re not Megan Fox.”

“…..I didn’t know who the hell I was looking at until I read the account name…..wtf???” another said.

The actress’s selfie left some people saying she was unrecognizable, while others stated she looked drop-dead gorgeous regardless

Share icon

Image credits: meganfox

One group of fans in the comment section focused on the undeniable, saying: “You look so fire.”

“Bro is pretty even without makeup,” one said, while another fan wrote, “Wow you are gorgeous.”

“Such a hottie!” and “So naturally gorgeous” were other comments that followed suit.

“Blue hair no makeup Megan is what everyone needs in their life,” another wrote.

“I love this photo. It’s so real. We need more of this!” one said.

Another added, “Megan looks just as good if not better without makeup.”

Share icon

Image credits: meganfox

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: meganfox

Here’s what fans had to say about the blue-haired “cosmo fairy”

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT