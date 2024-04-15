Megan Fox's Dating Advice Sparks Comment From Kim Kardashian

ADVERTISEMENT

Megan Fox dropped some diamonds of wisdom for all the single ladies out there about a month after she subtly confirmed calling off her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly.

In the interview hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes for E! News’ The Rundown at the Revolve Festival on Saturday, Megan advised single ladies not to “waste your energy on boys” and to “Invest in yourself” instead.

“We’ve got a lot of single ladies here who are having a single summer and they need some advice from you,” Erin said as the 37-year-old actress sat opposite her.

Megan Fox shared some self-care advice for all the single ladies out there during a recent interview

Image credits: meganfox

“I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys,” Megan replied in the clip that she proudly posted on her own Instagram page.

“All they’re gonna do is drain you. Just move on and invest in yourself,” the Transformers star declared.

Plenty of people seemed to agree with her in the comments section and the post even triggered a response from reality TV star Kim Kardashian who finalized her divorce from ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2022.

“Not No,” Kim commented on Megan’s post.

“That is solid advice,” one Instagram user said, while another quipped, “Ok but that is some quality advice.”

“This was so good 👏👏 — me in my 20s needed this power,” another added.

Another said, “Say it louder for the people in the back.”

“Do not waste your energy on boys,” Megan Fox said, adding, “All they’re gonna do is drain you”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

During an appearance on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast last month, Megan chose not to provide an update on her relationship status with MGK but appeared to confirm that her engagement with the rocker had been called off.

“You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you,” Alex said, to which the Jennifer’s Body actress replied by saying their relationship wasn’t for “public consumption” but still called MGK her “twin soul.”

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan replied. “So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se. What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Last month, the actress subtly confirmed that her engagement with Machine Gun Kelly had been called off

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Megan then went on to say that Alex’s statements were accurate, seemingly confirming that the couple’s engagement was off.

“All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred. And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’” she added.

Megan Fox’s dating advice sparked a comment from Kim Kardashian as well

