“Just Move On”: Fans Impressed By MGK’s Mature Response To Megan Fox’s Post-Breakup Video

Machine Gun Kelly (MGK) responded with a single word “PREACH” to Megan Fox‘s relationship advice, sparking intrigue amid her recent comments on their engagement being called off. The Jennifer’s Body star dropped some diamonds of wisdom on dating on Saturday (April 13), about a month after she subtly confirmed calling off her engagement to Colson Baker AKA MGK.

Megan advised single women to "Invest in yourself" instead of wasting energy on boys.

Kim Kardashian showed support for Megan's advice in the comments with a cryptic "Not No".

In an interview hosted by Erin Lim Rhodes for E! News’ The Rundown at the Revolve Festival, Megan advised single ladies not to “waste your energy on boys” and to “Invest in yourself” instead.

“We’ve got a lot of single ladies here who are having a single summer and they need some advice from you,” Erin said as the 37-year-old actress sat opposite her.

“I don’t know if I’m the best person to give advice, because my advice is like just learn a skill or develop a hobby, and do not waste your energy on boys,” Megan replied in the clip that she proudly posted on her own Instagram page.

Image credits: Mireya Acierto/WireImage

“All they’re gonna do is drain you. Just move on and invest in yourself,” the Transformers celeb declared.

The segment prompted plenty of people to agree with her in the comments section, including reality TV star Kim Kardashian, who finalized her divorce from her ex-husband, Kanye West, in 2022.

“Not No,” Kim commented. Although the media personality’s comment raised some eyebrows, with people trying to work out what on earth that was supposed to mean, we can assume that she was agreeing with the actress.

Nevertheless, since posting the clip on Sunday (April 14), Megan also sparked a reaction from MGK, who in turn wrote: “PREACH.” However, it appears that he has since deleted the comment, Unilad reported.

Image credits: meganfox

It is important to note that there are in fact no hard feelings between the actress and the 33-year-old singer, as in the same E! interview, Megan also said MGK was one of her ideal headliners for Coachella.

She revealed: “Well, obviously, I have to say Machine Gun Kelly,” when called on to name three performers she’d want to see.

Megan added: “I’m not in the modern era, so I would say, Guns N’ Roses or, you know who I would love to see, is Weezer. Weezer’s so fire.”

Last month, the Tennessee native opened up about her love life and admitted she was “not a great girlfriend” to her ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Megan Fox (@meganfox)

She also touched upon her turbulent on-and-off romance with singer MGK and said she refused to offer their relationship up for “public consumption.”

Appearing on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast, Megan chose not to provide an update on her relationship status with MGK but said “There will always be a tether to him, no matter what.”

“You got engaged, then I think it was called off, then we don’t know what’s going on with you,” Alex remarked.

“I think that what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Megan replied.

Image credits: meganfox

She further explained: “So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship, per se.

“What I can say is that [he] is what I refer to as being my ‘twin flame,’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what.

“I can’t say for sure what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow.

“Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Image credits: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Megan also said Alex’s words were accurate, confirming that she and MGK had ended their engagement at one point.

The actress admitted: “All those things you said were accurate things that have occurred.

“And I could see them being confusing, or interesting to people, and them being like, ‘What’s up?’”

