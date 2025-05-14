Halle Berry First Victim Of Cannes’ New Dress Code After She’s Forced To Change Outfit

ADVERTISEMENT

Halle Berry was set to dazzle at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. But she had to bench her gown after the annual festival changed up its dress code to ensure there wasn’t too much skin and too much drama on the red carpet.

The 58-year-old actress, who is serving as one of the judges on this year’s jury, addressed the festival’s ban on certain dresses during a jury press conference on Tuesday, May 13.

Highlights Halle Berry had to swap her outfit after the 2025 Cannes Film Festival’s new dress code.

The annual festival banned voluminous gowns and skin-revealing outfits for “decency reasons.”

“Of course i’m going to follow the rules,” Halle said at a jury press conference.

She is one of the judges on this year’s jury for the annual film festival.

Some netizens agreed with the ban on certain dresses, saying, “the red carpet could use a bit of decorum now.”

RELATED:

Halle Berry was forced to change her outfit after the dress code for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival was altered

Share icon

Image credits: halleberry

Just before the Cannes Film Festival 2025 kicked off on May 13, the event released an official order that included revisions to the dress code.

ADVERTISEMENT

The document, titled “festival-goer’s charter,” explicitly said attendees should not be carrying tote-bags, backpacks or large bags.

Moreover, citing “decency reasons,” the festival said “nud*ty is prohibited on the Red Carpet as well as in any other area of the Festival.”

The annual festival banned skin-revealing outfits for “decency reasons”

Share icon

Image credits: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

The festival further iterated that guests are prohibited from wearing voluminous outfits, particularly those “with a large train” that “hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater.”

Anyone “not respecting these rules” can be prohibited access by the welcoming team to the red carpet, the statement added.

Share icon

Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage

ADVERTISEMENT

In light of the ban on skin-revealing and voluminous outfits, Halle said she was forced to make a change to her ensemble.

The Oscar winner said she initially picked a Gurav Gupta design for the Cannes red carpet but had to eventually place it back on the hanger because of the changes to the dress code.

She instead wound up wearing a black and white striped trapeze gown by Jacquemus.

“The n*dity part I do think is probably also a good rule,” the Oscar winner said at a jury press conference

“I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train’s too big,” said the Catwoman star during the jury press conference.

“Of course I’m going to follow the rules,” she continued. “So I had to make a pivot.”

“But the n*dity part I do think is probably also a good rule,” she added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Halle is one of the judges on this year’s jury for the annual film festival

Share icon

Image credits: E! News

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Netizens had plenty to say about her outfit and her remarks about the ban on skin-baring dresses.

“Tell us the truth Halle Berry: your dress was another nud*ty piece like the one you wore to the Met Gala, wasn’t it?” read one comment.

“That circus tent for a dress is hideous,” one commented on social media

Share icon

Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “About time ! I am so sick of seeing women exposing themselves openly on such occasions. Thank you Cannes Film Fest for imposing the rule.”

“Good. They all need to start having dress codes,” wrote another. “These things should be classy not trashy.”

Share icon

Image credits: gala.fr

Share icon

Halle is one among the nine jury members—including actor Jeremy Strong, director Payal Kapadia, and filmmaker Hong Sangsoo—at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off on May 13 and will conclude on May 24.

During the jury press conference on Tuesday, Halle was asked about her thoughts on changing the gender of James Bond in future installments.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

“I don’t know if 007 really should be a woman,” she said in response to the question from Variety.

“In 2025, it’s nice to say, ‘Oh, she should be a woman.’ But, I don’t really know if I think that’s the right thing to do,” she continued.

The 58-year-old actress was dressed in one of the most daring outfits at the 2025 Met Gala

Share icon

Image credits: halleberry

ADVERTISEMENT

The John Wick star’s outfit change for the Cannes festival came days after she worked up a storm on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

Share icon

Image credits: halleberry

ADVERTISEMENT

Wearing one of the most daring outfits of the evening, the actress was captured in a sheer striped dress with a plunging neckline.

“Where are her undies?” one asked, while another commented, “She ALWAYS gonna show up half nekked.”

The Hollywood star shared what she thought about a female 007 during the Cannes jury press conference

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Variety (@variety)

Designer LaQuan Smith said the dress he put together for Halle reflected the “ethos” of this year’s Met Gala theme, which was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

He told Vogue that the actress knew “exactly who she is and has such a clear sense of style.”

Image credits: REUTERS

LaQuan described Halle as “incredibly collaborative” and said, “during the fittings, she wasn’t just stepping into a garment—she was shaping it with me.”

Halle said after the Met Gala that she felt “powerful, purposeful, and proud” in the outfit.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’d say she should fire her stylist immediately,” a social media user said

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT