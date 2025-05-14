Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Halle Berry First Victim Of Cannes’ New Dress Code After She’s Forced To Change Outfit
Halle Berry waving at Cannes in a bold black and white striped dress amid new dress code enforcement.
Halle Berry First Victim Of Cannes’ New Dress Code After She’s Forced To Change Outfit

Halle Berry was set to dazzle at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival. But she had to bench her gown after the annual festival changed up its dress code to ensure there wasn’t too much skin and too much drama on the red carpet.

The 58-year-old actress, who is serving as one of the judges on this year’s jury, addressed the festival’s ban on certain dresses during a jury press conference on Tuesday, May 13.

Highlights
  • Halle Berry had to swap her outfit after the 2025 Cannes Film Festival’s new dress code.
  • The annual festival banned voluminous gowns and skin-revealing outfits for “decency reasons.”
  • “Of course i’m going to follow the rules,” Halle said at a jury press conference.
  • She is one of the judges on this year’s jury for the annual film festival.

Some netizens agreed with the ban on certain dresses, saying, “the red carpet could use a bit of decorum now.”

RELATED:

    Halle Berry was forced to change her outfit after the dress code for the 2025 Cannes Film Festival was altered

    Halle Berry wearing a stylish silver blouse, photographed indoors as part of Cannes' new dress code changes.

    Image credits: halleberry

    Just before the Cannes Film Festival 2025 kicked off on May 13, the event released an official order that included revisions to the dress code.

    The document, titled “festival-goer’s charter,” explicitly said attendees should not be carrying tote-bags, backpacks or large bags.

    Moreover, citing “decency reasons,” the festival said “nud*ty is prohibited on the Red Carpet as well as in any other area of the Festival.”

    The annual festival banned skin-revealing outfits for “decency reasons”

    Halle Berry on red carpet stairs wearing a layered striped dress, linked hands with another person at Cannes event.

    Image credits: Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

    The festival further iterated that guests are prohibited from wearing voluminous outfits, particularly those “with a large train” that “hinder the proper flow of traffic of guests and complicate seating in the theater.”

    Anyone “not respecting these rules” can be prohibited access by the welcoming team to the red carpet, the statement added.

    Halle Berry smiling at Cannes event, first victim of new Cannes dress code, with short wavy hair and elegant outfit.

    Image credits: Mike Marsland/WireImage

    In light of the ban on skin-revealing and voluminous outfits, Halle said she was forced to make a change to her ensemble.

    The Oscar winner said she initially picked a Gurav Gupta design for the Cannes red carpet but had to eventually place it back on the hanger because of the changes to the dress code.

    She instead wound up wearing a black and white striped trapeze gown by Jacquemus.

    “The n*dity part I do think is probably also a good rule,” the Oscar winner said at a jury press conference

    @parismatch#halleberry#cannes2025#onregardequoi#festivaldecannes♬ NEWYORK – Simon Estrella

    “I had an amazing dress by Gupta to wear tonight, and I cannot wear it because the train’s too big,” said the Catwoman star during the jury press conference.

    “Of course I’m going to follow the rules,” she continued. “So I had to make a pivot.”

    “But the n*dity part I do think is probably also a good rule,” she added.

    Halle is one of the judges on this year’s jury for the annual film festival

    Halle Berry speaking at a Cannes event, reacting with hands raised amid new dress code enforcement.

    Image credits: E! News

    Netizens had plenty to say about her outfit and her remarks about the ban on skin-baring dresses.

    “Tell us the truth Halle Berry: your dress was another nud*ty piece like the one you wore to the Met Gala, wasn’t it?” read one comment.

    “That circus tent for a dress is hideous,” one commented on social media

    Halle Berry at Cannes wearing a black and white striped dress amid new dress code enforcement at the event.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    Another wrote, “About time ! I am so sick of seeing women exposing themselves openly on such occasions. Thank you Cannes Film Fest for imposing the rule.”

    “Good. They all need to start having dress codes,” wrote another. “These things should be classy not trashy.”

    Halle Berry wearing a black and white striped dress at Cannes, affected by the festival's new dress code rules.

    Image credits: gala.fr

    Halle is one among the nine jury members—including actor Jeremy Strong, director Payal Kapadia, and filmmaker Hong Sangsoo—at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, which kicked off on May 13 and will conclude on May 24.

    During the jury press conference on Tuesday, Halle was asked about her thoughts on changing the gender of James Bond in future installments.

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

    “I don’t know if 007 really should be a woman,” she said in response to the question from Variety.

    “In 2025, it’s nice to say, ‘Oh, she should be a woman.’ But, I don’t really know if I think that’s the right thing to do,” she continued.

    The 58-year-old actress was dressed in one of the most daring outfits at the 2025 Met Gala

    Halle Berry at Cannes event wearing a bold outfit, reflecting the impact of Cannes new dress code on celebrity fashion.

    Image credits: halleberry

    The John Wick star’s outfit change for the Cannes festival came days after she worked up a storm on the 2025 Met Gala red carpet.

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

    Halle Berry relaxing in a white robe, showcasing Cannes new dress code after being forced to change her outfit.

    Image credits: halleberry

    Wearing one of the most daring outfits of the evening, the actress was captured in a sheer striped dress with a plunging neckline.

    “Where are her undies?” one asked, while another commented, “She ALWAYS gonna show up half nekked.”

    The Hollywood star shared what she thought about a female 007 during the Cannes jury press conference

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Variety (@variety)

    Designer LaQuan Smith said the dress he put together for Halle reflected the “ethos” of this year’s Met Gala theme, which was “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

    He told Vogue that the actress knew “exactly who she is and has such a clear sense of style.”

    Image credits: REUTERS

    LaQuan described Halle as “incredibly collaborative” and said, “during the fittings, she wasn’t just stepping into a garment—she was shaping it with me.”

    Halle said after the Met Gala that she felt “powerful, purposeful, and proud” in the outfit.

    “I’d say she should fire her stylist immediately,” a social media user said

    Comment by Richard Boone criticizing striped dress as circus tent, related to Halle Berry first victim of Cannes dress code.

    Halle Berry at Cannes, adjusting her outfit following the event’s new dress code enforcement.

    Comment by Barbara Ann Daniels supporting dress codes for classy attire, related to Halle Berry and Cannes dress code incident.

    Comment by Mel Bencosme expressing amusement and mentioning someone acting wild lately with laughing and raised hands emojis.

    Halle Berry forced to change outfit under Cannes new dress code, sparking debate on fashion rules and creativity limits.

    Halle Berry stands on the red carpet, adjusting her outfit due to Cannes new dress code enforcement.

    Comment by Cynthia Watts questioning the requirement for classy attire at events following Cannes dress code changes.

    Comment by Ester Golany on Cannes fashion, mentioning European style superiority, in a Facebook post screenshot.

    Halle Berry at Cannes forced to change outfit due to new dress code enforcement on the red carpet.

    Comment by Debbie De Leon discussing the need for a dress code, referencing fashion standards related to Cannes events.

    Comment from Richard Boone praising Halle Berry's appearance and criticizing a dress as hideous.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment discussing a person related to gala dress code controversies at Cannes.

    Commenter Craig Bishop discussing dress train controversy related to Halle Berry and Cannes' new dress code enforcement.

    Halle Berry at Cannes after being forced to change outfit due to new dress code enforcement on the red carpet.

    Comment from Allison Williams expressing frustration about late announcement of new Cannes dress code rules.

    Kenny Williams commenting humorously on unconventional outfits, relating to Halle Berry first victim of Cannes new dress code.

    Halle Berry at Cannes forced to change outfit due to new dress code, highlighting Hollywood fashion controversy.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Karina Babenok

    Karina Babenok

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

    Ja'Nice Christine H.
    Ja'Nice Christine H.
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago (edited)

    Personally, I think you can blame this all on Kanye's wife, Bianca... and these women who think the rest of us want to see them 'kind of' naked. I like fashion, but not hoochie fashion. It's either class or a$$, someone HAD TO draw the line of what is appropriate for these events.

