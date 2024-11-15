Halle Berry Slips Back Into Iconic Sheer Gown She Wore 22 Years Ago During Historic Oscar Win

ADVERTISEMENT

Halle Berry recreated a historic fashion moment by re-wearing her iconic 2002 Oscars Elie Saab gown at the 1001 Seasons of Elie Saab event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Wednesday (November 13). The 58-year-old actress was celebrating the designer’s 45th anniversary.

After 22 years, Halle stunned once again in the quintessential iconic Elie Saab gown she wore when she became the first Black woman to take home the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the 2001 movie Monster’s Ball.

Halle recreated the historic look as she celebrated Elie Saab’s 45th anniversary, which boasted a star-studded guest list as well as performances by Celine Dion, Jennifer Lopez, Camila Cabello, Nancy Ajra, and Amr Diab, People reported on Thursday (November 14).

The Catwoman star sizzled in the striking gown, a sheer mesh creation with an intricate floral applique bodice and an asymmetrical, rich burgundy satin skirt.

Image credits: halleberry

The gown’s upper bodice features strategically placed embroidered flowers and leaves that add an ethereal yet daring effect.

Taking to her Instagram page on Thursday, Halle shared a video of her runway moment after the Saudi Arabia show.

She wrote in the caption: “There are some moments in life that just happen and they change our lives forever!

“Winning an Academy Award in my @eliesaabworld gown was one of those moments for me!”

Image credits: halleberry

“Thank you Mr. Saab for being a part of the tapestry of my life as we have been inextricably connected for 22 years now!

“It was my honor to celebrate you and your 1001 Seasons. Here’s wishing you many more glorious years of joy, creativity, and glamour!”

Famous friends and fans flocked to celebrate Halle’s gorgeous look, as Fifth Harmony alumnus Lauren Jauregui commented with a heart-shaped-eyes smiley face and a red heart emoji.

An Instagram user wrote: “Let’s all say it: Halle Berry is THAT GIRL!”

Image credits: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Tanzanian fashion model Flavia Matata added: “They dont make them like Halle anymore.”

“She literally put that designer on the award show scene with that dress and it’s my favorite of all time,” someone else penned.

A person shared: “A reminder that you CAN be the baddest in the game forever.”

American harpist Madison Calley exclaimed: “Been that girl still that girl.”

Image credits: BACKGRID

“She never ages!” a netizen observed. “Just glides through the aging process with grace and beauty! FACE CARD NEVER DECLINES!!!!!”

Scandal star Kerry Washington chimed in: “ICONIC.”

In 2002, Halle had a pixie cut, a signature look that she wore during the 1990s and early 2000s, according to People.

The Cleveland, Ohio native later revealed that it wasn’t until after she cut her long hair that she finally landed her first acting gig as Emily Franklin on the 1980s sitcom Living Dolls.

The event took place on Wednesday (November 13)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)

She told InStyle in 2023: “I think that was because the directors and producers actually saw me.”

Halle added: “Before that, I had long hair like every other girl like me. When I got this haircut, I felt like my best self.”

In the 2024 reprise of her Oscars look, the actress showcased a sleek high-top hairstyle, with her hair styled into a voluminous bun.

In its 96-year history, only 14 Black women have been nominated for the Oscars’ Best Actress category, with Halle being the only one to ever win, The Independent reported in September.

Image credits: Getty Images

Five Black men have won in the Best Actor category, while a handful of Black women have won in the Supporting Actress category, including Jennifer Hudson in Dreamgirls (2006) and Lupita Nyong’o for 12 Years A Slave in 2013, as per The Independent.

In September, Halle told Marie Claire: “I’m still eternally miffed that no Black woman has come behind me for that Best Actress Oscar, I’m continually saddened by that year after year.

“And it’s certainly not because there has been nobody deserving.”

She reportedly referred to Andra Day’s role as singer Billie Holiday in the 2021 movie The United States vs Billie Holiday.

Halle became the first Black woman to take home the Oscar for Best Actress for her role in the 2001 movie Monster’s Ball

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elie Saab Jr. (@eliesaabjr)

Halle also referred to Viola Davis’s portrayal of an influential blues singer in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.

Since 1929, the Academy has awarded more than 3,000 statuettes across all Oscar categories, as stated on its official website.

Of those, 63 have gone to African-American recipients, with a total of 69 winners, as some individuals have won multiple times.

In 2020, Halle told Variety: “I wanted to believe it was so much bigger than me. It felt so much bigger than me, mainly because I knew others should have been there before me and they weren’t.”

She further revealed: “I thought Cynthia [Erivo] was going to do it last year. I thought Ruth [Negga] had a really good shoot at it too.

“I thought there were women that rightfully, arguably, could have, should have. I hoped they would have, but why it hasn’t gone that way. I don’t have the answer.”

“She always looks good,” a reader commented

